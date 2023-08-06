Maverick Citizen

SUBSTITUTE TEACHER FIRED

SA Council for Educators investigates racist incident at Pretoria college

SA Council for Educators investigates racist incident at Pretoria college
Crawford International College in Pretoria. (Photo: Facebook / Crawford International Pretoria)
By Msindisi Fengu
06 Aug 2023
0

The South African Council for Educators is investigating allegations against a substitute teacher, who was fired after a racist incident at Crawford International College.

The body that regulates the teaching profession is investigating racism allegations against a former Grade 8 teacher at Crawford International College after a video went viral showing her writing offensive words on a classroom whiteboard.

The incident happened at the college’s Pretoria campus on 24 July.

Shortly after the incident, the college announced that the teacher, who had been at the school for a week to stand in for a permanent teacher who was on sick leave, was dismissed with immediate effect and reported to the South African Council for Educators (Sace).

On Sunday, Sace spokesperson Risuna Nkuna said that they were conducting an investigation after a report was submitted by the school.

“Remember, allegations are subject to investigations. At this stage, we are investigating the matter. [When] we are done with the investigation, we will communicate publicly what was the outcome of the case,” Nkuna said.

This followed a meeting between the college and a team from the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in Gauteng on Sunday.

The SAHRC has initiated an investigation aimed at determining the measures put in place by the school to assist learners and the school community affected by the incident.

The probe, the SAHRC said, would also prevent the recurrence of racist incidents.

Daily Maverick sent specific questions to the school and the SAHRC, but rather than responding, they issued a joint statement on Sunday.

The statement said that in the video, learners could be heard complaining about the conduct of the teacher.

At the meeting, the statement said, the SAHRC was advised that the school had immediately condemned the teacher’s conduct and offered an unreserved apology to learners, parents, the greater schooling community, and the rest of the country for the hurt caused.

The school also contacted the Gauteng Department of Basic Education and MEC Matome Chiloane to address the matter.

The department also released a statement detailing actions taken and the cooperation provided by the school.

At the meeting, it was agreed that:

  • The SAHRC will help to conduct workshops at the school on equality, in addition to the school’s existing Respect Diversity Inclusion programme.
  • The SAHRC will provide the college with access to its teaching toolkits for use in the school’s diversity programme.
  • The SAHRC will offer mediation and negotiation services to the school and its immediate stakeholders if required. DM
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Bok fringe players pose tough questions for management before RWC 2023 squad announcement
Maverick News

Bok fringe players pose tough questions for management before RWC 2023 squad announcement
The Netball World Cup tournament scores plenty of points – but also drops the ball
DM168

The Netball World Cup tournament scores plenty of points – but also drops the ball
SA ‘Killer Mum' Lauren Dickason’s New Zealand murder trial is a chillingly strange, sad and complex affair
Maverick News

SA ‘Killer Mum' Lauren Dickason’s New Zealand murder trial is a chillingly strange, sad and complex affair
Zimbabwe reveals plans to clear its foreign debt by the end of 2025
DM168

Zimbabwe reveals plans to clear its foreign debt by the end of 2025
Is Fikile searching for a crane to lift him higher than Juju after aspiring dictator’s slick EFF rally stunt?
Maverick News

Is Fikile searching for a crane to lift him higher than Juju after aspiring dictator’s slick EFF rally stunt?

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA ‘Killer Mum' Lauren Dickason’s New Zealand murder trial is a chillingly strange, sad and complex affair
Maverick News

SA ‘Killer Mum' Lauren Dickason’s New Zealand murder trial is a chillingly strange, sad and complex affair
Forget about swiping for Uber or Bolt — e-hailing services have joined Cape Town's taxi strike action
Maverick News

Forget about swiping for Uber or Bolt — e-hailing services have joined Cape Town's taxi strike action
Day 2 of Western Cape taxi strike begins with shot bus driver, burning tyres, fresh scramble to get to work
Maverick News

Day 2 of Western Cape taxi strike begins with shot bus driver, burning tyres, fresh scramble to get to work
Netball World Cup head of security investigating thefts at team players’ Cape Town hotels
Maverick News

Netball World Cup head of security investigating thefts at team players’ Cape Town hotels
Lacklustre Russia-Africa summit a vanity boost for Putin but a damp squib for the continent 
Op-eds

Lacklustre Russia-Africa summit a vanity boost for Putin but a damp squib for the continent 

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options