Players of South Africa with the shirt of Refiloe Jane pose for a team photo prior to the Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and South Africa at Sydney Football Stadium on 6 August 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Justin Setterfield / Getty Images)

All good things come to an end. So it proved for Banyana Banyana after their fairytale Fifa Women’s World Cup run was finally halted by the Netherlands on Sunday morning. The reigning African champions were defeated 2-0 by the 2019 runners-up.

The Dutch opened the scoring from what has been South Africa’s Achilles heel throughout the tournament – set pieces.

Banyana Banyana failed to clear their lines from a corner and the dangerous Jill Roord bundled the ball over the line. It was the midfielder’s fourth goal in four matches at the tournament.

A couple of first-half injuries to key members of the team – dynamic forward Jermaine Seoposenwe and hard-nosed centre back Bambanani Mbane – hampered the team’s tactics and momentum early on.

Their injuries were partly a testament to the physical nature of the fixture, as they were probably a symptom of the effects of South Africa’s historic run into uncharted territory at the tournament.

Though the South Africans had their own chances when they were not nursing injuries, particularly through the ever-lively Thembi Kgatlana, Daphne van Domselaar stood resolute in the Oranje goal. Stopping the South Africans at every turn.

Van Domselaar’s opposite number, Kaylin Swart, also had a decent match. Were it not for some impressive saves of her own in the opening stanza, the Dutch might have already wrapped up the contest by halftime.

Swart, who has been under scrutiny due to Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis preferring her over regular No 1 Andile Dlamini, undid all her brilliant work with an absolute howler with just over 20 minutes left to play.

The goalminder chose an unorthodox method in attempting to deal with a hopeful strike from distance by Dutch forward Lineth Beerensteyn. Thereby gifting the Europeans a second goal.

“We spoke about how, to win the game, we needed to score more goals. We had a lot of opportunities. Especially in the first half to [do that]. Because we knew the quality of the Netherlands,” said Ellis.

“Our goalkeeper had a fantastic game. Up until that moment. I hope people remember her for how well she played and not that one incident,” continued Ellis.

“In the end, the legs just weren’t there for us to keep pushing for the duration of the game … Losing Bambanani and Jermaine also didn’t help the way we’d set up. But we brought a squad of 23 and those that came in as replacements did really well.”

After doubling their lead, the Oranje were happy to just pass the ball amongst each other and run the clock down. The Dutch win has set up a mouthwatering quarterfinal tie against Spain.

Strides made

Banyana’s loss ended what has been an equally magical and frustrating run at the quadrennial spectacle. With the common theme being growth.

In the group stage they narrowly went down to third-in-the-world Sweden. Then in their second game they drew against Argentina. Even though, had they been more clinical in front of goal, they would have easily won the match.

Then came the team’s tournament highlight. A valiant fight to defeat Italy, earn their first ever World Cup win and also reach the knockout stages for the first time, in just their second appearance at the showpiece.

This is in stark contrast to what they managed in France 2019. During that edition of the tournament, they were vanquished in every match.

The six goals they conceded in the 2023 group stages are also two less than what they let in on debut four years ago. Though, had they been better at dealing with set pieces, they may have conceded even less than the eight overall goals from their four matches during this World Cup.

The same can be said of their goal haul. Had they been more efficient in front of goal, they could have easily scored more than the six they registered. Nevertheless, it was still a massive improvement from four years ago, when the South Africans only scored once in their three matches.

Banyana’s performances will undoubtedly add fuel to the fire of the calls for a fully professional league to be established in the country. As it stands, the Hollywoodbets Super League (established in 2019), is semi-professional.

Many locally based players still rely on allowances as opposed to earning salaries, while some also have to juggle full-time employment with the demands of playing the game they love.

All this considered, the reigning African champions head home defeated, but not disgraced. DM