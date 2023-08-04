Maverick Life

THE CONVERSATION

Electric vehicles can’t compete with the emotional roar of an engine – but does that matter?

Electric vehicles can’t compete with the emotional roar of an engine – but does that matter?
Image: Unsplash
By Tom Stacey
04 Aug 2023
0

Internal combustion engine cars still dominate global sales – it could be to do with the emotive influence they hold over drivers.

Electric vehicle (EV) sales have been growing at a rapid pace. Their share of the global car market has risen from around 4% in 2020 to 14% in 2022. However, this means internal combustion engine (ICE) cars still dominate global vehicle sales.

The fear of running out of battery power while on the road (known as “range anxiety”) is one reason why people are hesitant to adopt EVs. But research raises another interesting question: could the appeal of car sounds be a factor influencing drivers to choose environmentally harmful cars?

Unless an ICE is switched off, it will always produce some noise as a byproduct of converting fuel into motion. Electric motors also make some noise, but one of the first things you notice when getting behind the wheel is that their dull whine is significantly quieter than the roar of an engine. While EVs are associated with far fewer greenhouse gas emissions than their ICE counterparts, the sound they make lacks the emotive pull that draws people towards traditional ICE vehicles. Nowhere can this be seen more clearly than in motorsports. During overrun – when droplets of fuel escape onto hot exhaust pipes – these vehicles produce a loud series of pops and cracks that ignite the passion of fans.

Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 waves to the crowd during the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 04, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 waves to the crowd during the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 04, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Emotional response and car culture

By examining research in this field, we can break down the reasons behind the emotive influence engines hold over people. For many people the sound of a car’s engine elicits a thrilling and exciting emotional response. It can also trigger a deep sense of nostalgia

The authors of the 2002 book Autopia, Cars and Culture, Peter Wollen and Joe Kerr, note that car sounds seem to “evoke ancient associations with primeval creatures, be they mythical monsters or beastly animals, beings of and by which we are in equal measures terrified and fascinated”.

The appeal of loud car exhaust noise can also be influenced by cultural factors, reflecting the significance of cars and car culture in many societies.

Japan, for example, has a widely celebrated street-racing culture. Initial D, a classic Japanese manga cartoon which became a popular animated story, described street racing taking place at night in the mountainous Gunma prefecture of central Japan. The story influenced a subculture within Japan of people taking part in illegal nighttime races along winding mountain passes.

Acoustic characteristics

The specific acoustic characteristics of a car’s exhaust noise also play a role in its appeal. Research from 2006 found that certain frequencies and harmonics are more pleasing to the ear than others.

Often it is these preferred characteristics that are present in the exhaust notes of sporty cars. In fact, many modern ICE cars have exhaust notes tuned, sometimes even artificially, to sound more pleasing. Separate research has explored the impact of engine sounds on our brains. The results of this study indicated that the particular characteristics of engine sounds have a significant effect on neuronal activity in the auditory cortex – the part of the brain responsible for processing sound.

When exposed to a preferred engine sound, neuronal activity lasted longer, suggesting that people’s auditory and neurological responses to car engine sounds can shape their subjective preferences for those sounds.

Super Car run in South Africa. Image: Costa Mokola / Unsplash

Super Car run in South Africa. Image: Costa Mokola / Unsplash

What about quieter EVs?

The powerful roar of a petrol engine stirs our emotions, is firmly embedded in car culture and perhaps even stimulates our brains. But EVs hold their own unique appeal, albeit in a more subdued manner.

Research suggests that the quiet sound of EVs is calmer for drivers. In 2018, psychoacoustician Duncan Williams monitored the brain activity of four London taxi drivers as they drove both electric and diesel black cabs. Those driving EVs were found to be more focused, calmer and happier than those driving cars with a diesel engine.

Another study, which surveyed EV drivers’ driving behaviour in the US, arrived at a similar conclusion. It found that EV drivers tend to adopt a calmer driving style, with smoother acceleration and braking. Even the routes they took differed compared to ICE drivers in the same study.

This more relaxed driving style may, at least in part, be motivated by the desire of EV drivers to maximise the environmental benefits of their vehicle. But the implications of calm driving like this extend beyond personal comfort and protecting the planet.

It can potentially lead to less road rage, fewer accidents and generally better wellbeing. These advantages are especially significant considering car accidents kill or seriously injure, for example, one person in the UK every 16 minutes. Yet, for those that love the sound of a noisy car engine, all is not lost. Some car manufacturers, such as BMW and Porsche, have experimented with acoustic synthesisers in EVs to make them sound more like petrol engines. Nevertheless, to lower dangerous greenhouse gas emissions and create safer roads, quieter EVs emerge as the better choice for everyone’s sake. DM 

This story was first published in The Conversation.

Tom Stacey is a Senior Lecturer in Operations and Supply Chain Management at Anglia Ruskin University.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Taxi strike begins immediately across Western Cape, ranks emptied over by-law clash with City
Maverick News

Taxi strike begins immediately across Western Cape, ranks emptied over by-law clash with City
Explained: The ‘satirical’ white genocide tweet that caused all the trouble
South Africa

Explained: The ‘satirical’ white genocide tweet that caused all the trouble
Netball World Cup head of security investigating thefts at team players’ Cape Town hotels
Maverick News

Netball World Cup head of security investigating thefts at team players’ Cape Town hotels
Standard Bank latest to shut the door on Sekunjalo-related accounts
South Africa

Standard Bank latest to shut the door on Sekunjalo-related accounts
Maughan and Downer win legal battle to halt Zuma’s private prosecution
South Africa

Maughan and Downer win legal battle to halt Zuma’s private prosecution

TOP READS IN SECTION

Lost for words – understanding aphasia
South Africa

Lost for words – understanding aphasia
A view of the 'Sturgeon Moon' supermoon, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

A view of the 'Sturgeon Moon' supermoon, and more from around the world
Can’t afford a gym membership or fitness class? Three components of a DIY exercise programme
Maverick Life

Can’t afford a gym membership or fitness class? Three components of a DIY exercise programme
South Africa reaches the knockout stage at FIFA Women's World Cup, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

South Africa reaches the knockout stage at FIFA Women's World Cup, and more from around the world
A three-step mental health framework to help you cope during SA’s socioeconomic chaos
Op-eds

A three-step mental health framework to help you cope during SA’s socioeconomic chaos

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options