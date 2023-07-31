Defend Truth

ECOWAS ULTIMATUM

West Africa sends a tough message to Niger’s coup leaders — stand down or we are coming for you

West Africa sends a tough message to Niger’s coup leaders — stand down or we are coming for you
Protesters cheer security forces on the sidelines of a protest in Niamey, Niger, on 30 July 2023. Thousands of supporters of General Abdourahamane Tian, head of the Presidential Guard, who declared himself the new leader of Niger after a coup against democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum on 26 July, took to the streets of Niamey to demonstrate support for the coup. (Ohoto: EPA-EFE / Issifou Djibo)
By Phillip van Niekerk
31 Jul 2023
0

Ecowas has harshly condemned the Niger coup, threatening the use of force. Military chiefs are to meet immediately while all borders between Ecowas and Niger have been closed and a no-fly zone is being instituted for all commercial air flights.

West African states have sent an ultimatum to the military junta that overthrew the democratically elected government in Niger last week: hand the country back to civilian rule or face potential military action.

Representatives of 11 African countries, including eight heads of state, held an emergency summit in Abuja on Sunday under the auspices of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas).

They issued a blistering communique upholding the principle of zero tolerance of military coups as enshrined in the regional organisation’s protocols as well as of the African Union.

Ecowas called for “the immediate release and reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum as President and Head of State of the Republic of Niger, and for the full restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Niger”.

The communique described the detention of Bazoum, his family and other government officials by the Presidential Guard, which overthrew him on Wednesday, as a “hostage situation” — and warned that the coup leaders would be held responsible if anything happened to him, his family or other government members.

The head of the Presidential Guard, Abdourahamane Tian, who instigated the coup after Bazoum attempted to fire him, was declared the new head of state on Friday.

Ecowas has been criticised in the past for its weak responses to the series of coups, seven so far, that began in 2020. Many believe that the failure to draw a red line and enforce the protocols of Ecowas and the African Union encouraged further coups.

The organisation has been invigorated by its new chairman, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, who presented a memorandum to the summit stating his determination to defeat the coup plotters.

President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu (C) walks after a group photo during the closing ceremony of the 5th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union, Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms being held at the United Nations (UN) offices in Gigiri, Nairobi, Kenya, 16 July 2023. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Apart from Tinubu, the heads of state at the summit included Patrice Talon (Benin), Alassane Ouattara (Ivory Coast), Adama Barrow (Gambia), Nana Akufo-Addo (Ghana), Piccolo Embalo (Guinea Bissau), Macky Sall (Senegal) and Faure Gnassingbé (Togo).

‘All measures necessary’

The communique — which referred to the “attempted coup” — said that if the demands for a restoration of the constitutional order were not met within one week, it would take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger. Such measures may include the use of force.

Ecowas military chiefs are to meet immediately while all borders between Ecowas and Niger have been closed and a no-fly zone is being instituted for all commercial air flights.

As they were meeting, there were reports of thousands of supporters of the coup demonstrating in the streets of Niamey, the capital, attacking the French embassy, waving Russian flags and chanting the name of Vladimir Putin.

Social media has been awash with anti-French and anti-Western triumphalism, declaring the coup a great victory against colonialism.

Ecowas, however, condemned the support for the coup from fellow military leaders and “foreign private military contractors”, a pointed reference to the Wagner Russian mercenaries.

Ecowas noted widespread global condemnation of the “attempted coup” had come from the African Union, the UN, the EU, the US, China, Russia, Francophone Africa, the Commonwealth and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

France, the former colonial power, is cutting all development aid to the country. The US has also threatened to withhold aid to Niger and Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered “unflagging support” to Bazoum and said Washington would “work to restore constitutional order in the country”.

Other measures introduced by Ecowas include the suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between Ecowas members and Niger; the freezing of all service transactions including utility services; the freezing of assets of the Republic of Niger in Ecowas central banks and commercial banks; a travel ban and asset freeze for all military officials involved in the “coup attempt” and civilians who choose to participate in the military government.

The ministers of foreign affairs of Cape Verde and Liberia were also in attendance as was the High Commissioner of Sierra Leone in Nigeria. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Malema celebrates EFF's 10th anniversary with lots of promises and a vow to unseat the ANC in 2024
Maverick News

Malema celebrates EFF's 10th anniversary with lots of promises and a vow to unseat the ANC in 2024
Sensational Shaun Maswanganyi is eyeing gold for World Championships and Paris Olympics
DM168

Sensational Shaun Maswanganyi is eyeing gold for World Championships and Paris Olympics
Zimbabwe plans export of 'surplus' maize as many locals struggle to put food on table
Maverick News

Zimbabwe plans export of 'surplus' maize as many locals struggle to put food on table
Pay our female footballers properly: New Safa boss has big ideas
DM168

Pay our female footballers properly: New Safa boss has big ideas
Zuma, Ramaphosa, Mashatile: SA Business must finally accept the problem is the ANC itself
Maverick News

Zuma, Ramaphosa, Mashatile: SA Business must finally accept the problem is the ANC itself

TOP READS IN SECTION

Student latest victim of N2 rock-throwing incident on Cape Town’s 'Hell Run'
Maverick News

Student latest victim of N2 rock-throwing incident on Cape Town’s 'Hell Run'
Piketberg landowners block Bongani Minerals access to protected West Coast area as court battle looms
Maverick News

Piketberg landowners block Bongani Minerals access to protected West Coast area as court battle looms
‘Ruthless’ Malema warns EFF members against betrayal at 10-year celebration gala dinner
Maverick News

‘Ruthless’ Malema warns EFF members against betrayal at 10-year celebration gala dinner
Thuli Madonsela salutes ‘Courageous investigator’ Advocate Stoffel Fourie, who has died at 63
Maverick News

Thuli Madonsela salutes ‘Courageous investigator’ Advocate Stoffel Fourie, who has died at 63
Unpacking the United African Stokvel scam - the trail of death threats and ties to nonprofit, Sexpo
Maverick News

Unpacking the United African Stokvel scam – the trail of death threats and ties to nonprofit, Sexpo

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options