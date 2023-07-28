Defend Truth

TRIBUTE

Thuli Madonsela salutes ‘Courageous investigator’ Advocate Stoffel Fourie, who has died at 63

Thuli Madonsela salutes ‘Courageous investigator’ Advocate Stoffel Fourie, who has died at 63
Marina and Stoffel Fourie in December 2022. (Photo: Supplied)
By Marianne Thamm
28 Jul 2023
0

The respected veteran investigator, one of the original members of the Office of the Public Protector South Africa, died suddenly on 3 July in the Eastern Cape.

Stoffel Fourie was described by former Public Protector, Professor Thuli Madonsela, as “the best and most courageous investigator I worked with”. 

He is survived by his wife Marina, also a senior investigator with the PPSA before they both took early retirement in 2022, and their children Phillip, Xander, Jessica and Simeon, granddaughters Sage and Rose and sister Magda and their families. 

Madonsela added that Fourie needed to be celebrated “for deploying his extraordinary intelligence to diligent and earnest work aimed at guardrailing our democracy by righting wrongs such as corruption, fraud and thievery in state affairs”. 

It had been “a joy and honour to work with him” she said and was “shocked and deeply saddened by his untimely passing”.

Marina Fourie said the couple had just moved to the Eastern Cape where “we had the most wonderful year’ before his sudden and unexpected death.

“I believe subconsciously the poisonous circumstances in the office of the PP over the past four years certainly contributed to his death,” said his widow.

Fourie was one of eight staff to be employed when the newly established Office of the Public Protector South Africa (PPSA) was established in 1995 under Advocate Selby Baqwa. The investigator subsequently worked under four Public Protectors. He was head of special investigations.

Prior to his appointment to the PPSA, Fourie had spent four years in the SAPS, two as a public prosecutor, one as a magistrate, two as a State Law Advisor, three years as a practicing advocate at the Pretoria Bar.

In May 2022 then PP, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, announced the departure of Fourie and his wife. The now-suspended PP had described them both as having served “the people of this country with distinction as staff members of the PPSA”.

Life’s work

Fourie led the team which investigated then SAPS National Commissioner, Bheki Cele, (current Minister of Police) and his role in a 2010 R1.67-billion rental deal with businessman Roux Shabangu.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Madonsela finds maladministration, though no actual corruption – but cop buildings saga will go on

Madonsela’s investigation led to the removal of former minister of Public Works, Gwen Mahlangu-Nkabinde and Cele as National Commissioner.

In 2018 he was appointed PPSA representative in the Eastern Cape having served previously as Executive Manager, Good Governance and Integrity.

Some of the notable investigations of the many he conducted or was involved in include the joint investigating team into the Arms Deal, the Sarafina Aids musical scandal which involved then Minister of Health, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, the Oilgate scandal and others. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Student latest victim of N2 rock-throwing incident on Cape Town’s 'Hell Run'
Maverick News

Student latest victim of N2 rock-throwing incident on Cape Town’s 'Hell Run'
‘Ruthless’ Malema warns EFF members against betrayal at 10-year celebration gala dinner
Maverick News

‘Ruthless’ Malema warns EFF members against betrayal at 10-year celebration gala dinner
Piketberg landowners block Bongani Minerals access to protected West Coast area as court battle looms
Maverick News

Piketberg landowners block Bongani Minerals access to protected West Coast area as court battle looms
‘None of your business who paid me’, ‘consultant’ Paul Ngobeni tells Section 194 inquiry
Maverick News

‘None of your business who paid me’, ‘consultant’ Paul Ngobeni tells Section 194 inquiry
Eyebrows raised after SA Air Force chief revokes cancellation of officers’ course despite fitness fail
South Africa

Eyebrows raised after SA Air Force chief revokes cancellation of officers’ course despite fitness fail

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘None of your business who paid me’, ‘consultant’ Paul Ngobeni tells Section 194 inquiry
Maverick News

‘None of your business who paid me’, ‘consultant’ Paul Ngobeni tells Section 194 inquiry
Poor turnout of African leaders expected at Putin’s summit
Maverick News

Poor turnout of African leaders expected at Putin’s summit
Student latest victim of N2 rock-throwing incident on Cape Town’s 'Hell Run'
Maverick News

Student latest victim of N2 rock-throwing incident on Cape Town’s 'Hell Run'
Rondebosch Boys’ High rugby coach in court on charges of alleged assault of rival minor player
Maverick News

Rondebosch Boys’ High rugby coach in court on charges of alleged assault of rival minor player
Billions blown as Eskom burns through its emergency-use diesel
Maverick News

Billions blown as Eskom burns through its emergency-use diesel

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options