World

ICONIC WOMEN IN MUSIC

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor dies aged 56

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor dies aged 56
Sinéad O'Connor performs at City Winery on 27 October 2014 in New York, New York. (Photo: Al Pereira / WireImage)
By Reuters
26 Jul 2023
0

Brash and outspoken — her shaved head, pained expression, and shapeless wardrobe a direct challenge to popular culture’s long-prevailing notions of femininity and sexuality — Sinéad O’Connor changed the image of women in music in the early 1990s.

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, known for topping the charts around the world with the 1990 song Nothing Compares 2 U, has died at the age of 56, Irish national broadcaster RTE quoted her family as saying on Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” RTE quoted a statement from the singer’s family as saying.

O’Connor crashed on to the global music scene with her mesmerising version of the song originally written by Prince, facing directly into the camera for the music video that has subsequently been viewed almost 400 million times on YouTube.

Long known as much for her shaved head and outspoken views on religion, sex, feminism and war as for her music, she will be remembered in some quarters for ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a television appearance on Saturday Night Live

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor sings at a concert in aid of the Chernobyl Children’s Project in The Tivoli Theatre 6 March 2003 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo: Getty Images)

Brash and outspoken — her shaved head, pained expression, and shapeless wardrobe a direct challenge to popular culture’s long-prevailing notions of femininity and sexuality — O’Connor changed the image of women in music in the early 1990s. 

“Everyone wants a pop star, see?” she wrote in her 2021 memoir Rememberings. “But I am a protest singer. I just had stuff to get off my chest. I had no desire for fame.”

O’Connor converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat, though continued to perform under the name Sinéad O’Connor.

“Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare,” Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar posted on the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing his condolences with “all who loved her music”. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Rondebosch Boys’ High rugby coach in court on charges of alleged assault of rival minor player
Maverick News

Rondebosch Boys’ High rugby coach in court on charges of alleged assault of rival minor player
United African Stokvel’s digital investment scam stretched from SA to neighbouring countries
Maverick News

United African Stokvel’s digital investment scam stretched from SA to neighbouring countries
STFU: How the Russian/SA modern love affair explains a media blackout
Maverick News

STFU: How the Russian/SA modern love affair explains a media blackout
De Beers records first production from new South African underground mine
South Africa

De Beers records first production from new South African underground mine
Joburg gas blast — process underway to declare local state of disaster as investigations continue
Maverick News

Joburg gas blast — process underway to declare local state of disaster as investigations continue

TOP READS IN SECTION

We were protecting SA’s second most important citizen, says Mashatile protection officer in highway assault case
Maverick News

We were protecting SA’s second most important citizen, says Mashatile protection officer in highway assault case
Rondebosch Boys’ High rugby coach in court on charges of alleged assault of rival minor player
Maverick News

Rondebosch Boys’ High rugby coach in court on charges of alleged assault of rival minor player
It’s possible now to see a future without load shedding – Eskom chair Mpho Makwana
Maverick News

It’s possible now to see a future without load shedding – Eskom chair Mpho Makwana
United African Stokvel’s digital investment scam stretched from SA to neighbouring countries
Maverick News

United African Stokvel’s digital investment scam stretched from SA to neighbouring countries
In these KZN towns, the power of Pollyannas is cleaning up neighbourhoods
Maverick News

In these KZN towns, the power of Pollyannas is cleaning up neighbourhoods

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.