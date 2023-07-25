Business Maverick

RARE EVENT

De Beers records first production from new South African underground mine

De Beers records first production from new South African underground mine
A truck carries newly excavated kimberlite rock out of the open pit at the Voorspoed diamond mine, operated by De Beers SA, in Kroonstad, South Africa, on 3 May 2017. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Ed Stoddard
25 Jul 2023
0

An extremely rare, almost seismic, event just occurred in the SA mining industry – the first production has been delivered from a new mine built by an old company.

The mine in question is De Beers’ Venetia operation in Limpopo, which was formerly open pit but has been transformed into an underground facility. 

Open pit operations at Venetia ceased in December 2022 after more than 30 years of production. Construction of the underground section – at a cost of $2.2-billion, the biggest investment in South Africa’s diamond sector in decades – began in 2012. It is now 70% complete and has recorded its first production.

“The highly mechanised underground operation will deliver up to seven million tonnes of kimberlite ore per year, to produce between 4.5 million and 5.5 million carats of diamonds annually,” De Beers, a unit of Anglo American, said in a statement. 

The mine is expected to operate until at least 2046 and employs 4,300 people, making it an economic lifeline for its host communities, the Musina and Blouberg municipalities.

This, it must be said, is an extremely rare, almost seismic, event for the South African mining industry – the first production being delivered from a new mine built by an old company.

Investment and consequently production in South Africa’s mining industry have been declining for decades in the face of ill-conceived regulations, policy uncertainty, labour and social unrest, and all the challenges of a failing state – rampant crime, power shortages and a collapsing rail network.

South Africa last accounted for more than 5% of global exploration spend in 2004, the year the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act came into effect, giving rise to the original Mining Charter with BEE and other targets that are onerous from an investment perspective.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Mantashe’s missed mining target — SA at less than 1% of global exploration spend

South Africa now accounts for less than 1% of global exploration spend, a consequence of, among many other factors, the failure of the Department of Minerals and Energy (DMRE) to replace its useless Samrad system for processing mining rights applications with a functional mining cadastre.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Explainer: A mining cadastre and public transparency

There is a tender process now under way and the winning bidder is supposed to be announced this month, which has only a few days left. Without meaningful exploration, South Africa’s mining sector can hardly sustain long-term production. And indeed, Stats SA data highlights the fact that output has been falling for years.

It’s also important to note how costly the DMRE’s dithering has been in terms of lost time. Mining is a long game, a point underscored by De Beers’ announcement this week. 

Construction of the underground mine at Venetia began in 2012, more than a decade ago, and is still only 70% complete. Once an ore body is discovered, it can take two decades or more before anything is extracted from it for commercial production.

Don’t expect any maiden production from another new South African mine anytime soon. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

No full recordings, no recusal - Mkhwebane fails in bid to remove Dyantyi as chair
Maverick News

No full recordings, no recusal – Mkhwebane fails in bid to remove Dyantyi as chair
We were protecting SA’s second most important citizen, says Mashatile protection officer in highway assault case
Maverick News

We were protecting SA’s second most important citizen, says Mashatile protection officer in highway assault case
Good times in Port Jolly – the cowboy town at the edge of the sea
South Africa

Good times in Port Jolly – the cowboy town at the edge of the sea
Businessman at centre of Soweto sports complex Lottery fund probe arrested for fraud
Maverick News

Businessman at centre of Soweto sports complex Lottery fund probe arrested for fraud
Karpowership to Push Ahead With Two South African Power Plants
Business Maverick

Karpowership to Push Ahead With Two South African Power Plants

TOP READS IN SECTION

Access denied — Daily Maverick barred from Russia-Africa Summit after journalist accreditation revoked
Maverick News

Access denied — Daily Maverick barred from Russia-Africa Summit after journalist accreditation revoked
SA Police Service faces mounting accusations of failing to guard ex-cops ‘under threat’
Maverick News

SA Police Service faces mounting accusations of failing to guard ex-cops ‘under threat’
We were protecting SA’s second most important citizen, says Mashatile protection officer in highway assault case
Maverick News

We were protecting SA’s second most important citizen, says Mashatile protection officer in highway assault case
As Zimbabwe's elections loom, main opposition party ‘threatened by Mozambique’s Frelimo’
DM168

As Zimbabwe's elections loom, main opposition party ‘threatened by Mozambique’s Frelimo’
Ramaphosa ally Sisisi Tolashe beats Bathabile Dlamini to be elected as ANCWL president
Maverick News

Ramaphosa ally Sisisi Tolashe beats Bathabile Dlamini to be elected as ANCWL president

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.