Maverick Citizen

HEALTHCARE CRISIS

Bara Hospital cancels surgeries after infrastructure department contractors fail to fix flood damage

Bara Hospital cancels surgeries after infrastructure department contractors fail to fix flood damage
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on 28 April 2020 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sydney Seshibedi)
By Ufrieda Ho
20 Jul 2023
0

Burst pipes and extensive water damage at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital have led to the scrapping of elective surgery schedules, with no word from government about when repairs will be completed.

Nine operating theatres at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital have been forced out of commission after being flooded more than a week ago. The Gauteng Department of Infrastructure and Development’s contractors appointed to do emergency repairs haven’t been able to get the job done. 

Problems at the Soweto hospital started on Wednesday, 12 July, with water interruptions from Rand Water’s extensive maintenance shutdown. Bara has two separate water feeds; it was meant to shield the critical health facility from the worst effects of the city’s widespread shutdown that was scheduled for 58 hours of downtime.

But by Wednesday night, all the pipes ran dry. Hospital staffers were told the water interruptions were from the high stages of load shedding that caused pumps to fail. 

A hospital insider who spoke to Daily Maverick said that with no running water available, elective surgeries at the hospital had to be cancelled on Thursday

Then, on Friday, another crisis hit. When the water supply returned, pressure on the ageing system caused the pipe joints to crack. This led to flooding in the theatres. Elective surgeries were once again postponed – and it’s been this way for over a week. 

There have been no progress updates from the provincial government.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Doctors’ SOS as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage

Emergency surgeries that take place in theatres in a newer part of the hospital and in gynaecology and obstetrics theatres, as well as the eye hospital, have been unaffected. But the knock-on effects are clearly visible.

One hospital source who spoke to Daily Maverick said: “The GDID [Gauteng Department of Infrastructure and Development] decides on the contractors the hospital has to use. But the contractor who arrived managed to fix one section of the pipes, only for other pipes to burst elsewhere. 

“Then they said they didn’t have the equipment or the skills to do the job. Now a second contractor has been brought in, but we still don’t know when the theatres will be operational again.”

One doctor said they had to rely on sterile surgical packs from other facilities as the water interruptions made it impossible to sterilise surgical instruments at Bara. He added that disruptions in the theatres have had major implications for the overall running of the hospital. For a start, the availability and allocation of beds have been affected. Resources to prepare patients for surgery have also been wasted.

“Elective surgeries can be cancer surgeries, vascular surgeries or orthopaedic surgeries. Some of these people have been waiting for months or even years for their operations, so the backlog now just keeps growing. The further a patient’s surgery gets pushed back, the more it impacts their quality of life and chances of survival.

“There was a catch-up schedule for surgery on the Saturday, but that also had to be cancelled because contractors couldn’t finish their work. So it’s now been over a week without elective surgeries taking place,” the doctor said.

He added: “We cannot be left at the mercy of government departments that have no concern for the urgency of patients’ needs. Bara continues to be under-resourced ever since the apartheid days, and the only thing the politicians seem to care about is when they come here for photo opportunities.” 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Senior Bara hospital staff call for urgent meeting with Gauteng health MEC over job cuts

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia confirmed that with nine theatres out of use, 20 surgeries a day are now being added to their backlog list.

She said the lack of progress from the Department of Infrastructure and Development’s contractors more than a week later has been “very frustrating for us. It’s affecting patients and it’s putting us under a lot of pressure. 

“The mood and the morale is not okay for us, because the people who are here at Bara are people who want to work. But we don’t even know if this will be sorted out by early next week. 

“I don’t know why the contractors can’t fix this problem. I also don’t know about the quality of the service providers that have been appointed by [the] GDID. I don’t know if the job is just too big for them … all we want is for the problem to be fixed so we can use the theatres,” she said. 

Lesia said the incompetence of the contractors is eroding her already squeezed maintenance budget. Bara has an annual budget, she says, of about R5.4-billion, with about R60-million allocated to maintenance. The bulk of the budget goes towards salaries. She says after emergencies such as burst pipes and flooding, new projects have to be put on hold.

“The hospital is old and there’s always a lot of repair work … the money is never enough, but we prioritise. But if the contractor that is chosen by the GDID [which the hospital has no control over, but must pay for] cannot do the job, then they are eating into our budget,” she says. 

Lesia is wrapping up her term as CEO of Bara at the end of the month. It’s another looming concern for staff that this key position will be left vacant or filled by someone who only holds the post in an extended acting capacity. DM

Questions sent to the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure and Development, Gauteng Department of Health and the Office of the Premier were not answered at the time of publishing. The questions included details of the contractors appointed; reasons why they have not been able to carry out the repair work competently; the timeframes and costs for the current emergency repair work; and what contingencies have been put in place to catch up on surgery backlogs.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Emergency teams race to find source of Johannesburg explosion as city centre remains volatile
Maverick News

Emergency teams race to find source of Johannesburg explosion as city centre remains volatile
Security breaches on the increase as manhunt shuffles along following assault on Pretoria SAPS building
Maverick News

Security breaches on the increase as manhunt shuffles along following assault on Pretoria SAPS building
Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
South Africa

Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Maverick News

Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Drinking out the box — South Africa’s favourite tipple is a sweet wine
South Africa

Drinking out the box — South Africa’s favourite tipple is a sweet wine

TOP READS IN SECTION

Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Maverick News

Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Independent panel completes investigation into Lady R’s Simon’s Town sojourn
Maverick News

Independent panel completes investigation into Lady R’s Simon’s Town sojourn
Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit in Joburg, will send Lavrov instead
Maverick News

Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit in Joburg, will send Lavrov instead
Emergency teams race to find source of Johannesburg explosion as city centre remains volatile
Maverick News

Emergency teams race to find source of Johannesburg explosion as city centre remains volatile
Laughing Boys gang leaders jailed for life, but Hanover Park activists doubt crime will be reduced
Maverick News

Laughing Boys gang leaders jailed for life, but Hanover Park activists doubt crime will be reduced

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Your voice is important to us.

Take our 5-min reader survey so we can give you the news you deserve.

Take the Survey
ReaderSurvey_Mictap
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options