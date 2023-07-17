Business Maverick

HEALTHCARE

Court orders Council for Medical Schemes to cough up source documents on low-cost benefit options

Court orders Council for Medical Schemes to cough up source documents on low-cost benefit options
(Photo: Unsplash)
By Neesa Moodley
17 Jul 2023
0

The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has until 24 July to produce all the documentation and reports that led to it barring medical schemes from offering low-cost benefit options (LCBOs) to consumers.

The Board of Health Funders (BHF), which represents a large portion of the country’s medical schemes and healthcare funders – serving nearly 4.5 million individuals – lodged a high court application in August last year requesting that medical schemes be allowed to offer low-cost benefit options. The application was also for the CMS to explain its decision to bar medical schemes from offering low-cost options by providing all the supporting documentation and source documents on which the decision was based. 

On 10 July, Judge Botha ruled in favour of the BHF and ordered the respondents – the CMS, the Registrar of Medical Schemes, Sipho Kabane, and Health Minister Joe Phaahla – to pay the costs of the application.

In his ruling, Botha noted that the respondents frequently requested indulgences, starting in April 2022. 

“The latest was an indulgence to file their answering affidavit in this application,” he says, adding that any attempt to frustrate court procedures should be met with displeasure. 

“Horrendous shopping list”

In response to the respondent’s counsel describing the list of required documents as a “horrendous shopping list”, Botha said the fact that the documents sought are voluminous and the list quite extensive is of no concern.

In its application, the BHF notes that the CMS only provided information already publicly available on its website. However, the source documents upon which decision-making was based and reflecting deliberations were not made available.

In the main application lodged on 8 August, the BHF requested the high court to:

  • Lift the moratorium preventing medical schemes from providing LCBOs … pending the finalisation of LCBO guidelines.
  • Declare that the failure to develop and implement the LCBO guidelines is irrational, unreasonable and unlawful.

Charlton Murove, head of research at the BHF, notes that the protracted process of crafting a framework for LCBOs has taken more than seven years and is yet to be finalised. 

“Many policymakers have criticised medical schemes for their lack of affordability. The proposed solution aims to address these concerns and move closer to the principles of universal healthcare, ensuring that the healthcare system grants everyone access to quality and affordable healthcare,” says the BHF.

Murove says the intention of the application is to drive a progressive agenda for the public and private healthcare sectors, fostering collaboration to alleviate the current challenges in our healthcare system. 

“Progress with LCBOs has been hindered by the CMS’s failure to take the necessary steps for reform, despite the publication of demarcation regulations in 2016,” he says.

Potential NHI clash

Simphiwe Mofokeng, healthcare consultant at Chartered Employee Benefits, notes that the proposed implementation date for LCBOs is 1 January 2024. 

“It remains to be seen whether the LCBOs will be implemented and, if so, for how long, taking into consideration that once National Health Insurance (NHI) has been fully implemented, medical schemes may only offer complementary cover to services not reimbursable by the fund. 

“Interestingly, the current LCBO proposed benefit structure is similar to the primary care services that will be included in the NHI offering,” she observes.

Dr Rajesh Patel, head of health systems strengthening at the BHF, says LCBOs would benefit the entire healthcare ecosystem as they would provide an affordable option for primary healthcare coverage for the health citizen. Patel says the process should have taken six months, at the very least, since the foundation for setting the LCBO framework already exists.

When contacted for comment, the CMS referred Daily Maverick to John Letsoalo, senior manager of legal services. Although Letsoalo read the WhatsApp requesting comment, he did not respond. Calls were first unanswered and subsequent calls went straight to voicemail. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Eskom and its COO Jan Oberholzer to ‘part ways by mutual agreement’
Maverick News

Eskom and its COO Jan Oberholzer to ‘part ways by mutual agreement’
Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Maverick News

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Russia pulls the plug on Ukraine grain export deal
Ukraine Crisis

Russia pulls the plug on Ukraine grain export deal
Africa’s biggest port, Durban to be partially privatised
Business Maverick

Africa’s biggest port, Durban to be partially privatised
Ramokgopa blames ‘perfect storm’ for bumped-up blackouts, but says ‘lessons’ were learnt – here they are
Maverick News

Ramokgopa blames ‘perfect storm’ for bumped-up blackouts, but says ‘lessons’ were learnt – here they are

TOP READS IN SECTION

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Maverick News

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Maverick News

‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Maverick News

Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Business rescue paves way for R6.2bn bailout of SA Post Office — and axing of 7,000 workers
Maverick News

Business rescue paves way for R6.2bn bailout of SA Post Office — and axing of 7,000 workers
Ramokgopa blames ‘perfect storm’ for bumped-up blackouts, but says ‘lessons’ were learnt – here they are
Maverick News

Ramokgopa blames ‘perfect storm’ for bumped-up blackouts, but says ‘lessons’ were learnt – here they are

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options