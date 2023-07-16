Business Maverick

STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISES

Business rescue paves way for R6.2bn bailout of SA Post Office — and axing of 7,000 workers

Business rescue paves way for R6.2bn bailout of SA Post Office — and axing of 7,000 workers
(Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)
By Ray Mahlaka
16 Jul 2023
0

The Cabinet has agreed to bankroll restructuring and rehabilitation of the state-owned enterprise’s operations, but the rescue plan includes laying off 7,000 workers — almost half of the staff.

The government is set to sink more taxpayer funds into another basket case state-owned enterprise (SOE), this time the SA Post Office.

The SA Post Office was put into business rescue this week and the Cabinet has agreed to give it additional funding of R6.2-billion to restructure and rehabilitate its operations. This is on top of the R10.39-billion the entity has received over the past nine years — money wasted, as it is insolvent and cannot fulfil its basic function of delivering mail and parcels on time.

The R6.2-billion will be paid in two tranches: R2.4-billion from the 2023/24 Budget and an extra R3.8-billion to fund the business rescue process.

The latter amount was part of a Pretoria High Court application by Communications Minister Mondli Gungubele to have the Post Office placed in business rescue. That application was successful, averting the SOE from being forced to close its doors permanently.

Gungubele, who oversees the SA Post Office, told the court the government was prepared to inject more taxpayer money into it under business rescue, which is less draconian than liquidation. Business rescue tries to rehabilitate financially distressed companies by restructuring their affairs. The objective is to enable a company to continue operating while being restructured, temporarily suspending payments to creditors and saving some jobs.

Judge Elmarie van der Schyff, who delivered the high court judgment, said  although a successful rescue of the SA Post Office depends “mainly on the political will to bring about a turnaround”, the government’s commitment to providing more money “weighs heavily in support” of business rescue.

Giving the SA Post Office money arguably goes against Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s promise to show SOEs “tough love” and reverse the entrenched culture of them depending on taxpayer funds for survival. Daily Maverick sent the Treasury a list of questions, which it acknowledged but had not responded to by the time of publication.

In reply to a parliamentary question by DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard, Godongwana implied that the SA Post Office might get more money, even though the 2023/24 Budget made no provision for supporting business rescue. Godongwana said: “Various [funding] options are possible, including reprioritisation of funds, within the approved fiscal framework.”

Godongwana said the government might consider adjustments to the Appropriation Bill, which allows for National Revenue Fund money to bankroll further spending in 2023/24. The National Assembly adopted this bill in June.

Too big to fail?

Many people in the government (including Gungubele) believe the SA Post Office is too big to fail — because of the services it is meant to provide.

The SA Post Office is mainly responsible for mail delivery and for distributing social grants to more than 7 million beneficiaries every month. It also provides free transit of postal items to countries that are members of the Universal Postal Convention.

Despite R10.39-billion being spent since 2014, it has failed to modernise. It has spectacularly failed to respond to structural market changes, with fewer people relying on mail and most turning to mobile and digital offerings. The SA Post Office struggles to compete with private sector couriers, and corruption and underinvestment in infrastructure hobble mail delivery.

It has an annual performance target of 60% for timeous delivery of mail across South Africa. For years, the delivery rate has languished at 50% — far below the 92% target set by the regulator, the Independent Communications Authority of SA.

The SA Post Office last generated profits 16 years ago and is now a debt defaulter, owing R9.4-billion to creditors, including the SA Revenue Service, medical aids, unemployment insurance and landlords.

The rescue plan promises to cut costs, including by shedding 7,000 jobs from a workforce of 14,460 to save more than R1.3-billion in annual salaries.

The SA Post Office also wants to expand its mandate beyond postal services to include offering logistics and e-commerce services. Gungubele wants it to be a “digital hub for businesses and communities”. To do this, a Post Office Amendment Bill has to be enacted.

SA Post Office creditors will not get back all the money they are owed. With business rescue, creditors will probably only be paid 10 cents for every rand they are owed. One of the creditors is Postbank, a small bank affiliated with the SA Post Office that holds just over R8-billion in deposits from poor people in rural areas where there are no big banks. Postbank also has R3.5-billion in assets.

Postbank provided the SA Post Office with a loan of R1-billion in the early days of it becoming the social grants paymaster, growing the amount it is owed by the SOE to R3.9-billion. Postbank is likely to receive about R400-million in the business rescue process. This has led to concerns that Postbank will not have the capital reserves required to qualify as a fully fledged state-owned bank and calls into question its ability to pay out deposits belonging to its customers as and when they require them. Postbank didn’t respond to Daily Maverick’s questions on this.

Deposits held by Postbank or any other bank in South Africa have no protection in law; the government does not guarantee deposits. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Maverick News

‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Maverick News

Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Blitzboks gave humble new hero Kurt-Lee his tackling skills
DM168

Blitzboks gave humble new hero Kurt-Lee his tackling skills
Unlicensed to kill: police corruption, inefficiencies and outdated systems hobble SA gun control
Maverick News

Unlicensed to kill: police corruption, inefficiencies and outdated systems hobble SA gun control
Ukrainian association protests against staging of Swan Lake in South Africa by Russian ballet company
Maverick News

Ukrainian association protests against staging of Swan Lake in South Africa by Russian ballet company

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Maverick News

‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Maverick News

Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Thabo Bester escape – Dr Nandipha says she did not consent to her extradition
Maverick News

Thabo Bester escape – Dr Nandipha says she did not consent to her extradition
Ukrainian association protests against staging of Swan Lake in South Africa by Russian ballet company
Maverick News

Ukrainian association protests against staging of Swan Lake in South Africa by Russian ballet company
Roll over Prigozhin – here comes Paul Kagame
Maverick News

Roll over Prigozhin – here comes Paul Kagame

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options