Business Maverick

BUSINESS REFLECTION

After the Bell: Truck braais and the social compact

After the Bell: Truck braais and the social compact
Trucks burnt to ashes on the N2 between Empangeni and Nseleni in KwaZulu-Natal. (Photo: Mandla Langa)
By Tim Cohen
16 Jul 2023
0

One of the most curious things about the recent spate of truck attacks is that it’s so difficult to understand what the perpetrators think they will gain from them. The explanations that have been provided have been hedged and suppositional. And yet, so far, 20 trucks have been torched over the past few weeks. Surely there is some discernible motive?

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that his intelligence suggests the attacks on trucks may be business-related rather than random acts of criminality. Okay, but what does that mean? Is he suggesting that truckers from one organisation are trying to take out members of another organisation? If so, which?

Evidence pointed to coordinated and sophisticated operations that seek to undermine and sabotage the state, he said. Now it’s getting more confusing. So the acts are treasonous? But Cele quickly goes on to say that there is nothing to link these incidents to the July riots two years ago.

This is obvious in the sense that the attacks are not aimed at looting. None of the trucks was looted, they were all just burnt to a crisp. But it is the allegation of the security services that some aspects of the July riots were aimed at state sabotage, hence the echoes in Cele’s comments. I guess that Cele is just trying to talk up the nature of the crime to garner public support — but who knows?

Well, what about the Road Freight Association — surely they have a sense of motive? Gavin Kelly, the CEO of the association, has suggested the attacks are about foreign drivers and wider grievances about working conditions. He has pointed a finger at the All Truck Drivers’ Forum, which has denied any connection in statements and on social media — as they would. That’s more specific than the explanation provided by the police, but it’s still a bit vague. 

Something else Kelly says suggests a possible motivation. He is very explicit about how much confidence he has that the police can get this under control: “Zero,” he says emphatically. “And we haven’t seen one, not one, court case where those who perpetrated this sort of thing were brought to book. Haven’t seen one,” he told Daily Maverick reporter Ed Stoddard.

And therein lies the problem: the sense of what is criminal is not embedded sufficiently in our culture. Burning schools and getting away with it is rampant and, if that is so, what is wrong with burning trucks?

In some ways, the criminal justice system should be the last resort in propagating a system of social norms. It’s a harsh system, but socially that’s how it should work. But in SA, that system has been undermined by two things: corruption at the national level, which I suspect encourages a general lack of accountability; and a lack of effective policing at the local level. Gradually, the forces of chaos are taking over, and the result is a social tragedy.

I suspect the truck burnings are taking place at least partly for the most obvious reason: because there are no consequences as a result of the action. And, in that sense, they are a microcosm of the larger problem of SA criminality. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Maverick News

‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Blitzboks gave humble new hero Kurt-Lee his tackling skills
DM168

Blitzboks gave humble new hero Kurt-Lee his tackling skills
Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Maverick News

Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Unlicensed to kill: police corruption, inefficiencies and outdated systems hobble SA gun control
Maverick News

Unlicensed to kill: police corruption, inefficiencies and outdated systems hobble SA gun control
Ukrainian association protests against staging of Swan Lake in South Africa by Russian ballet company
Maverick News

Ukrainian association protests against staging of Swan Lake in South Africa by Russian ballet company

TOP READS IN SECTION

Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Maverick News

Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Thabo Bester escape – Dr Nandipha says she did not consent to her extradition
Maverick News

Thabo Bester escape – Dr Nandipha says she did not consent to her extradition
Ukrainian association protests against staging of Swan Lake in South Africa by Russian ballet company
Maverick News

Ukrainian association protests against staging of Swan Lake in South Africa by Russian ballet company
Ruthless All Blacks outplay Boks as they put one hand on Rugby Championship trophy
Maverick News

Ruthless All Blacks outplay Boks as they put one hand on Rugby Championship trophy
SA’s ‘dire’ gun controls are uniting opposition firearm groups – dealers’ association speaks out
Maverick News

SA’s ‘dire’ gun controls are uniting opposition firearm groups – dealers’ association speaks out

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options