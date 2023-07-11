Sport

SPONSORSHIP RUNS AGROUND

Title sponsor Vitality drops Netball World Cup at 11th hour over lack of ‘mutually agreeable partnership’

Title sponsor Vitality drops Netball World Cup at 11th hour over lack of ‘mutually agreeable partnership’
Bongiwe Msomi of South Africa during the Netball Quad Series match between South Africa and Australia at Cape Town International Convention Centre on January 24, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
11 Jul 2023
0

Vitality, a subsidiary of Discovery, has withdrawn as title sponsor of the Netball World Cup set to be hosted in South Africa at the end of the month.

At the 11th hour, Vitality, the title sponsor of this year’s Netball World Cup, has withdrawn as sponsor of the tournament set to be hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in South Africa for the first time ever from 28 July until 6 August 2023.

With the Netball World Cup less than three weeks away Vitality, a subsidiary of Discovery Insurance, said in a statement that they “were unable to reach a mutually agreeable partnership” with World Netball.

Discovery will continue to serve as sponsors to the South African national netball team as well England — serving as title sponsors for the latter.

“[I]t was our intention to be the title sponsor of the Netball World Cup 2023. Regrettably, following negotiation, we were unable to reach a mutually agreeable partnership,” the statement read.

“Discovery is therefore focusing its support for netball on the national teams in South Africa and England, namely the Proteas and the Vitality Roses.

“This is aligned to the update from World Netball and the Netball World Cup 2023 announcing Telkom and Spar as premium partners of the tournament sharing the major billing, with a roster of other major partners now coming on board.”

Commitment

Vitality has been a long-time sponsor of netball in various capacities, including the Vitality Netball International Series.

“Discovery is committed to female sport in South Africa and abroad, and to netball, through its partnership with the South African national netball team, as the Official Wellness Partner to the Spar Proteas,” the statement continued.

“The sponsorship of the national side will see Discovery supporting the team’s overall well-being with health, wellness, financial and nutrition resources over the next three years.”

When Vitality was announced as title sponsor in February this year Firoze Bhorat, chief marketing officer of Vitality’s parent company Discovery Group had this to say:

“Given the inequity of sponsorship in sport, this is a deliberate indication of our support for women in sport.

“We believe that through the sport of netball, we will be able to inspire South African women and girls to live more active, healthier lives by playing the sport they love.”

Discovery will focus their attention on sponsoring legacy programmes in the country instead.

“As part of its commitment to netball, Discovery has developed and implemented a Netball Legacy programme to support netball at a grassroots level in South Africa (much like the one it has within football), with the aim of donating over 10,000 netballs to schools in need over the next year,” the statement read.

“The Netball Legacy programme will be at the forefront of our netball sponsorship priorities to ensure greater access to the sport and more opportunities within rural areas and disadvantaged communities across the country.

“We wish the organising committee, our national team and all teams competing in the Netball World Cup 2023 every success for the tournament.”

Cecilia Molokwane, Vitality

Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane, Eddie Andrews (Deputy Mayor) and Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais during the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 trophy handover ceremony at the Concourse Area of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament Building on 7 July, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Nervy Netball SA

The build-up to the historic first-ever Netball World Cup in Africa has been turbulent.

Last month Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane was the subject of a series of complaints by Afrikaans civil rights organisation Afriforum.

Molokwane could not be reached for comment at the time of writing this article.

The Netball World Cup trophy is currently on a country-wide tour. Netball South Africa representatives as well as “Letsatsi” the meerkat, the official mascot of the tournament, are still donning attire with the former title sponsor, Vitality’s, name. DM 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

PwC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Maverick News

PwC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
What you need to know about your tax auto assessment
South Africa

What you need to know about your tax auto assessment
Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3
South Africa

Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3
Ex-chair of Russian 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner Memorial speaks out on the truths behind the war on Ukraine
Ukraine Crisis

Ex-chair of Russian 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner Memorial speaks out on the truths behind the war on Ukraine
FBI officials kept waiting as red tape delays Manuel Chang’s deportation to the US
Maverick News

FBI officials kept waiting as red tape delays Manuel Chang’s deportation to the US

TOP READS IN SECTION

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Maverick News

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
PwC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Maverick News

PwC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Maverick News

Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Snowfall blankets parts of Johannesburg as freezing winter weather continues to bite Gauteng
Maverick News

Snowfall blankets parts of Johannesburg as freezing winter weather continues to bite Gauteng
Former Mozambique finance minister Manuel Chang to fly to US to face graft charges
Maverick News

Former Mozambique finance minister Manuel Chang to fly to US to face graft charges

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options