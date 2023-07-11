Business Maverick

CLIENT COMPENSATION CLAIMS

Make sure your solar installation has municipal approval to avoid getting burnt by insurers

Make sure your solar installation has municipal approval to avoid getting burnt by insurers
(Image: iStock)
By Neesa Moodley
11 Jul 2023
0

As thousands of South Africans switch to alternative power supply systems, municipalities have warned of the potential fire risks. And insurers are unlikely to pay out claims if your installation was not approved by your municipality.

The Cape Town municipality’s Fire and Rescue Service says the increased use of items such as solar installations, generators and inverters powered by rechargeable batteries has caused the department to revisit its incident management playbook.

“While these devices are fulfilling a crucial role in keeping users’ lights on, and keeping their businesses going during load shedding, users are also reminded that they can pose a risk if not installed, stored or utilised properly. In fact, systems that are not installed properly, safely and legally are one of the largest contributors to extended power outages,” says the City of Cape Town.

To minimise the potential damage, municipalities require all solar PV and/or battery systems to be installed by a competent installer who must provide a Certificate of Compliance. All systems that are connected to the wiring of the building must be registered with the City of Cape Town before installation and, from October, only city-approved inverters will be accepted for these systems. This is to reduce the risk of electrocution of those working on electrical grids and also to speed up the solar system authorisation turnaround time.

Speaking at a Daily Maverick webinar recently, Christelle Colman, the co-founder of Ami Underwriting Managers, said more fire-related claims are coming through now as solar installations increase. 

“The last thing you need in that scenario is to have your house burn down and realise that it was the result of a faulty solar installation,” Colman warned.

Ernest North, the chief executive of Naked Insurance, says if you are being a reasonably responsible person by making sure your generator is serviced or your electrical wires are installed by a professional, then you have little to worry about. 

“However, if you are using a guy down the road to install your solar panels and inverter or you are overloading a plug point, and your house burns down as a result, your claim is likely to be rejected,” North said.

The City of Cape Town reports that recent incidents the Fire and Rescue Service has dealt with include:

  • Four people overcome by fumes from a generator in Parow, with one death.
  • A gas explosion at a home in Hout Bay that was caused by the gas source not being switched off and resulted in one person sustaining burn wounds.
  • A fire on a truck transporting lithium-ion batteries.  Firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the trailer, avoiding a major hazard.
  • The batteries on an inverter in a store within a mall ignited, resulting in the mall having to close its doors while the incident was attended to.
  • Solar panels on a factory roof caused the wires to arch, resulting in a fire. Firefighters had to wait for technicians to isolate the panels before they could extinguish the fire.
  • A firefighter was called to extinguish a fire at a neighbouring property after a battery bank overheated because of insufficient ventilation.

The Mayoral Committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, says while the city appreciates that residents want to protect themselves from the impacts of load shedding, the incidents highlight the need to be cautious and vigilant about how energy solutions are used and stored. 

“Ventilation is a key consideration, because of the risk of noxious gases from the use of petrol or diesel, but there is also the very real risk of devices overheating and catching fire. In the event of a fire, these new-age batteries also require very specific firefighting methods, so households and businesses need to ensure that they have the correct fire extinguishers on hand for their specific needs,” he says.

Electrical equipment not switched off before the power comes back on after load shedding, and incorrectly installed or unapproved solar PV and/or battery systems increase the risk of circuits tripping and fire hazards.

What you can do to ensure your rooftop solar PV installation is safe

  • Ask if the solar PV service provider has substantial experience, with references.
  • Ask whether the solar PV service provider designed, supplied and installed the system or only carried out one or two of these steps.
  • The PV service provider should be accredited with a third-party quality assurance programme such as a PV Green Card-endorsed programme with the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (Sapvia) or the P4 Platform quality assurance programme.
  • The installer must apply to the city to authorise the system for grid connection to ensure the safety of the electrical network, your home and all who work on the electrical grids.
  • If city staff and contractors do not know about systems connected to the grid, they run the risk of electrocution.
  • Authorisation must be obtained in writing from the city before installation.
  • Get a structural engineering assessment — make sure your roof can withstand the weight and wind load of solar PV panels where necessary.
  • You will need building plans approved if the panels protrude more than600mm above the highest point of the roof, or are raised more than 1.5m above any point on the roof, or if ground-mounted, the panels in their installed position project more than 2.1m above the natural/finished ground level. DM
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

PwC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Maverick News

PwC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Title sponsor Vitality and Netball World Cup agree to end sponsorship deal at 11th hour
Maverick News

Title sponsor Vitality and Netball World Cup agree to end sponsorship deal at 11th hour
SSA was critical tool for State Capture success — vital reform needed to prevent further illegal activity  
Maverick News

SSA was critical tool for State Capture success — vital reform needed to prevent further illegal activity  
Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Maverick News

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
FBI officials kept waiting as red tape delays Manuel Chang’s deportation to the US
Maverick News

FBI officials kept waiting as red tape delays Manuel Chang’s deportation to the US

TOP READS IN SECTION

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Maverick News

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
PwC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Maverick News

PwC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Maverick News

Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Snowfall blankets parts of Johannesburg as freezing winter weather continues to bite Gauteng
Maverick News

Snowfall blankets parts of Johannesburg as freezing winter weather continues to bite Gauteng
Title sponsor Vitality and Netball World Cup agree to end sponsorship deal at 11th hour
Maverick News

Title sponsor Vitality and Netball World Cup agree to end sponsorship deal at 11th hour

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options