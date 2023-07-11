Maverick Citizen

TUESDAY EDITORIAL

The 2024 election is a once-in-a-decade opportunity

The 2024 election is a once-in-a-decade opportunity
Sarah Sejake leaves a Finetown voting station after casting her vote in the by-elections in June 2023. She said her priority was to have illicit drugs removed from the area. (Photo: Kabelo Mokoena)
By Mark Heywood
11 Jul 2023
0

In January 2023, Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba wrote that ‘we need an alliance of leaders and forces to say: Enough is enough!’, pointing out that ‘a plethora of independent movements is not enough’. But six months later ‘a plethora of independent movements’ is all we still have. Time is running out if we are to change the balance of power in the 2024 elections.

It is likely that the next general election in South Africa will take place within the next 12 months. Already, it is much talked about. New parties are being formed, such as the Progress Party, focusing on unemployment and jobs mainly in the Western Cape. One of the new kids on the block, Rise Mzansi, has declared that “2024 is our 1994”. 

Several weeks ago seven opposition parties, led by the DA, announced an election pact and the holding of a national convention in August.

Anticipation of the 2024 election grows daily as people realise how badly the ANC is failing the country on every score. Conversations and convenings to discuss the crisis and ways to save South Africa take place weekly, often overlapping, but rarely resulting in decisive resolutions. Summits and conferences abound. 

What is worrying, however, is that the people who count the most in an election – the overwhelming majority who make up the poor in South Africa, the 18 million people who depend one way or another on social grants, the people who bear the brunt of the ANC’s misrule – are largely being left out of the conversation.

Truth be told, although many people claim to speak for the poor, very few speak with the poor.

Leaving the poor out of solutions activism and democratic conversation leaves people prone to populism, ethnic mobilisation and misinformation. It compounds voter alienation, especially among young people. Ironically it risks cementing the very political status quo that all the middle-class chattering is so desperate to get away from.

It’s not that the poor are idle, apathetic or don’t understand what’s going on.   

Civil society remains stuck in its silos inflicting mostly pin pricks on a government that has little shame and has learnt how to manage its slings and arrows.

Maverick Citizen reports daily on a multitude of initiatives that are driven by good people and organisations, aiming to build solidarity and security, protect peace and dignity. Visit The Actionists to meet some of these people and hear their ideas.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Keeping the lights of hope on — harnessing the real power of South Africa’s people

From what we witness we have no doubt that good people far outnumber those who are corrupt and criminal. 

But at this moment, good people in South Africa lack a galvanising vision to cohere around. In January 2023, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba wrote that “we need an alliance of leaders and forces to say: ‘Enough is enough!’”, adding that a plethora of independent movements is not enough”.

But six months later “a plethora of independent movements” is what we still have.

Many civil society organisations are doing incredible work to defend human rights. The victory achieved in the Pretoria High Court by the Helen Suzman Foundation, benefiting 178,000 people who hold Zimbabwean Exemption Permits is the latest example. The work of SECTION27 ensuring access to cancer treatment is another. The list is long.

Many individuals go beyond the call of duty as health workers, teachers, social workers and police.  

Read more in Daily Maverick: Baby kidnapped from Gqeberha mall 7 months ago found by alert Dora Nginza Hospital social worker, admin clerk 

But civil society is simultaneously failing to project a forward vision, it remains stuck in its silos inflicting mostly pin pricks on a government that has little shame and has learnt how to manage its slings and arrows.

Faith-based organisations are, in the words of one veteran priest, “thunderously silent”, only occasionally popping their heads above the pulpit. Where’s the spirit of Desmond Tutu? one often wonders. Will there ever be another Kairos Moment for the churches?

The danger is that time is running out. 

A (very hard to find) survey carried out by the Human Sciences Research Council for the Electoral Commission, titled Democracy’s Dividend: Results from the Voter Participation Survey (2021), is a gold mine of information and reveals the scale of the challenge. It found that of people who were eligible to vote at the time of the survey: 

  • Slightly more than a quarter (28%) said they had never voted before;
  • (Only) about a quarter said they were regular voters and 26% identified as irregular voters;
  • Older people were less likely to report being regular voters than their younger counterparts; and
  • Very low levels of self-reported regular voting were recorded by age-eligible Generation Z citizens, and almost everyone in this cohort (98%) said they had never voted.

We are already in the second half of 2023. While there are commendable but isolated voter registration campaigns, such as that organised by the Ground Work Collective in KwaZulu-Natal, by now one would have hoped to see mass voter registration campaigns in every province; NGOs and NGO networks fanning out into communities to instigate conversations, link up with local campaigns and offer constitutional education; plans and targets for how to persuade millions of young people to vote. 

If civil society acts collectively and early enough there is a chance to define the critical issues and their solutions so that when political parties start their campaigns, people will be armed with hard information. 

If civil society acts collectively and early enough there is time for voter education, so that people are less likely to be fooled by populist promises once again. 

If civil society acts collectively and early enough there is time to talk about the Constitution and how the structure of government and all its policies should empower the poor through socioeconomic rights. 

If civil society does not get more ambitious, more coordinated and more connected the opportunity presented by 2024 will be lost.

Campaigns like these will build people’s power in their communities. They are not just about the moment in 2024 when more than 30 million people could (theoretically) mark their ballots (although that should be galvanising civil society). They are about people’s power. Done effectively, their legacy could be a society more informed, more connected, and more able to demand social justice and accountability after the election. 

There is lots to learn from campaigns and activists in other parts of the world, such as the Working Families Party in the US, where voter mobilisation in marginalised communities never stops. 

This week, My Vote Counts is organising a meeting of social movements and NGOs titled “Towards the 2024 elections: Threats and Opportunities”. We hope it is more than another talk-shop. 

The 2024 election is a once-in-a-decade opportunity. But leaving 2024 to 2024 will be leaving it too late – 2024 will yield nothing unless the groundwork is done. 

While we fiddle and faff, sit in one conference after another, the corrupt continue to steal and disrupt. 

If civil society does not get more ambitious, more coordinated and more connected the opportunity presented by 2024 will be lost. Then we will be in for five more years of corruption, dysfunction and deepening inequality. 

We will have missed the opportunity democracy presented us. We will have only ourselves to blame. 

But if civil society does act, there is an opportunity to recapture our country and tie it once more to a mandate for equality and social justice.

Which will it be? DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

PwC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Maverick News

PwC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3
South Africa

Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3
Ex-chair of Russian 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner Memorial speaks out on the truths behind the war on Ukraine
Ukraine Crisis

Ex-chair of Russian 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner Memorial speaks out on the truths behind the war on Ukraine
FBI officials kept waiting as red tape delays Manuel Chang’s deportation to the US
Maverick News

FBI officials kept waiting as red tape delays Manuel Chang’s deportation to the US
What you need to know about your tax auto assessment
South Africa

What you need to know about your tax auto assessment

TOP READS IN SECTION

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Maverick News

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Mashatile’s anticipatory anxiety, Mbalula’s many words — ANC’s tangled web gets even more twisted
South Africa

Mashatile’s anticipatory anxiety, Mbalula’s many words — ANC’s tangled web gets even more twisted
Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Maverick News

Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
PwC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Maverick News

PwC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Snowfall blankets parts of Johannesburg as freezing winter weather continues to bite Gauteng
Maverick News

Snowfall blankets parts of Johannesburg as freezing winter weather continues to bite Gauteng

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options