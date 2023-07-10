Business Maverick

TARIFF DISPUTE

Liquor multinational Diageo trumps Sars in fight over tiny quantities of vanilla

Liquor multinational Diageo trumps Sars in fight over tiny quantities of vanilla
(Photo: Unsplash / Monika Grabkowska)
By Georgina Crouth
10 Jul 2023
0

Diageo argued that the vanilla in Cape Velvet was so negligible that the liqueur should qualify for lower tariff determination.

A smidgeon of vanilla in Cape Velvet does not disqualify the cream liqueur from a lower tax rate. That’s the view of the Pretoria High Court after it ruled in favour of the global liquor brand, Diageo, in its appeal against an earlier ruling for the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The dispute revolved around the tariff determination for liqueur, in which the Sars Commissioner insisted that “non-alcoholic” meant 0% alcohol, and since vanilla extract contained 0.6% alcohol, Cape Velvet did not qualify for a lower tax rate.

South Africa taxes different forms of alcohol differently. Beer and spirits are taxed based on the alcohol by volume (ABV), while wine is taxed based on litres irrespective of the ABV. Different tax rates are applied depending on whether the product is fermented or distilled.

Generally speaking, non-alcoholic drinks are defined as containing less than 0.5% ABV, or less than 1.2% ABV if based on a fermentation product.

On 5 July 2023, a full bench of the Pretoria High Court overturned the earlier ruling that vanilla flavouring added to Cape Velvet constituted an alcoholic ingredient, setting aside the office’s determination and finding that the law does not take account of alcohol by volume that is so minuscule that it could be excluded as a “non-alcoholic ingredient”.

The vanilla flavouring added to Cape Velvet contains 0.6% alcohol. Mixed into the flavouring tank, the wine spirits ultimately contain an alcohol content by volume of 0.000252%, with the flavouring contributing 0.00004% ABV of the final product, while the wine spirit contributes 15.99999964% ABV.

The Treasury proposed lower excise duty rates for wine spirits during the Budget review of 23 February 2011. A reduced excise duty rate was then introduced so that wine spirits could be competitively used as a substitute for C-spirits (derived from other sources such as sugar cane) in the manufacture of spirituous beverages. This lower tariff made it more economical to use wine spirits.

Diageo pointed out that “non-alcoholic beverage” means beverages of an alcoholic strength by volume not exceeding 0.5%, with the volume seen as a threshold between alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

It argued that the alcohol content of the flavouring was insignificant and should be disregarded and that Sars policy provided that the ABV of a product should be measured only up to the second decimal place. The ABV added by the vanilla to the final product was not a dutiable quantity.

“The dutiable quantity of and excise duty on spirits/spirituous products is assessed on the total alcohol contained in the product, expressed in litres of absolute alcohol… rounded off to the second decimal point, contained in the total bulk volume of the product removed to the local [South African Customs Union] market for accounting purposes.

“The bulk volume of spirits is rounded to the second decimal point; i.e. where the third decimal point is less than .005, it is rounded down to 0.00 and where the third decimal point is 0.005 or more it is rounded up to .01…”

The Sars commissioner contended that “non-alcoholic” meant 0% alcohol and since the vanilla extract contained 0.6% alcohol, there was no argument.

In relying on the dictionary definition of the word, the commissioner stated that the term “ingredient” includes “something that enters into a compound or is a component part or any combination or mixture; one of the parts in a mixture; and a component part or element of something”. “Alcoholic” is defined as “containing alcohol and containing or relating to alcohol” while the definition of “non-alcoholic” includes “not containing alcohol”.

The commissioner furthermore pointed out that Diageo did not contest the tariff determination in relation to three of its other products: Cape Velvet Chocolate Cream’s vanilla flavouring contains 27.12% ABV; the CV Strawberry Cream’s flavouring contains 28.6% ABV; and CV Toffee Cream’s flavouring contains 14.7% ABV.

Since Diageo did not appeal against the tariff determination of these products, the commissioner claimed that Diageo’s acceptance of these determinations indicated that it accepted the presence of alcohol in an ingredient would cause the product to be disqualified from being classifiable for the lower tariff. 

In her ruling, Judge Elmien van der Schyff found that the law did not take account of an ABV which was so minute as not to be appreciable to exclude an ingredient from the ambit of “non-alcoholic ingredient”.

She also issued a cost order against the revenue service.

In 2011, Distell lost its four-year battle with Sars, in the same court, in which it challenged the tariff classification on 14 aperitifs, to avoid paying higher excise duty.

Distell uses different formulations of the drink for local and export markets. In court papers, it was revealed that the local version of the popular liqueur was different from the export version, as a blend of fortified wine and spirit was used in the former while pure spirit was used in the export version, which was therefore of superior quality.

In South Africa, cream-based liqueurs made from wine-based spirits attract lower taxes than cane-based spirits. At the time, Distell MD Jan Scannell told Business Day that optimising the formulation of any drink to keep the excise duties low was normal global practice.

“The tastes are the same. The neutral spirit part doesn’t make a difference to taste.”

Alcohol is found in a surprising variety of foods and beverages, although at low levels: very ripe bananas, bread, fruit juices, yoghurt and kefir, as well as kombucha. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Maverick News

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Maverick News

Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Snowfall blankets parts of Johannesburg as freezing winter weather continues to bite Gauteng
Maverick News

Snowfall blankets parts of Johannesburg as freezing winter weather continues to bite Gauteng
Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3
South Africa

Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3
Mashatile’s anticipatory anxiety, Mbalula’s many words — ANC’s tangled web gets even more twisted
South Africa

Mashatile’s anticipatory anxiety, Mbalula’s many words — ANC’s tangled web gets even more twisted

TOP READS IN SECTION

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Maverick News

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Mashatile’s anticipatory anxiety, Mbalula’s many words — ANC’s tangled web gets even more twisted
South Africa

Mashatile’s anticipatory anxiety, Mbalula’s many words — ANC’s tangled web gets even more twisted
Kurt-Lee Arendse emerges as hat-trick hero after Boks crush woeful Wallabies at Loftus
Maverick News

Kurt-Lee Arendse emerges as hat-trick hero after Boks crush woeful Wallabies at Loftus
Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Maverick News

Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Maverick News

Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options