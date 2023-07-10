Defend Truth

Attackers torch three trucks in Limpopo after 11 set alight in KZN and Mpumalanga

Trucks were burnt along R547 Lydenburg road in Limpopo, South Africa. (Photo: Supplied)
By Rudzani Tshivhase
10 Jul 2023
A truck driver told the police that six men travelling in a car blocked his truck, held him at gunpoint and ordered him to park and get out of the vehicle, which they then set alight.

Police say three trucks were set alight by unknown men on Monday along the R547 Lydenburg road in Limpopo, bringing to 14 the number of trucks torched countrywide in three days.

SAPS Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said one a truck driver told the police that six men travelling in a car blocked his truck, held him at gunpoint and ordered him to park and get out of the vehicle.

Read more on Daily Maverick: Van Reenen’s Pass reopened in KZN after gunmen set fire to six trucks on the N3

Trucks were burnt along R547 Lydenburg road in Limpopo, South Africa. (Photo: Supplied)

“The complainant was driving a Scania truck along the R547 Lydenburg Road in Sekhukhune Road heading to deliver chrome at a local mine when he was accosted by six unknown males on the road. Two suspects were armed with firearms. He was pointed with a firearm and instructed to block the road with the truck, and also disembark through the windows and then the suspects burnt the truck,” Ledwaba said.

He said two trucks behind the torched vehicle were also set alight. Fourteen trucks have now been set ablaze in Kwazulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo since the beginning of last weekend. Six were burnt in KZN while five were burnt in Mpumalanga.

Ledwaba said police were hunting for the suspects.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the incidents were “economic sabotage”. Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said the suspects had to be brought to book. DM

