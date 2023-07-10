Business Maverick

HIGHWAY ARSON

Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3

Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3
Six trucks were set alight on Van Reenen's Pass in KwaZulu-Natal. (Photo: Twitter / @Abramjee)
By Ed Stoddard
10 Jul 2023
0

The winter truck-burning season has ignited on key South African highways, with incidents at Van Reenen’s Pass on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal and on the N4 at Waterval Boven in Mpumalanga. Police say it is too early to say whether the incidents are linked, but two years after the July 2021 riots, this kind of criminality is ominous.

Mpumalanga police say the N4 was closed for a few hours on Monday at Waterval Boven after five trucks were forced off the road and set alight late on Sunday night. The incident comes in the wake of a similar attack in the early hours of Sunday at Van Reenen’s Pass, during which the N3, a key artery of the South African economy, also closed for several hours.

“We are not sure whether they are related or not for now. We are not sure if it was just pure criminality or if it was related to the attack in KZN,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told Daily Maverick

Investigations are ongoing and Mohlala said officers remained on the scene at Waterval Boven, where a visible police presence is no doubt welcome.

Mohlala said the trucks targeted in the Mpumalanga attack had various cargoes, including citrus and coal. They had been travelling in the west-bound lanes towards Gauteng. 

On the N3, the south-bound lanes were initially opened on Sunday in a manner that allowed traffic to flow in both directions.  

Read more in Daily Maverick: KZN’s deadly, truck-heavy highways need relief from a functioning rail network

This kind of criminality is always worrying. Disruptions on two highways that are critical to the movement of goods and commodities underline the consequences to the South African economy of crime, which is estimated to be as much as R1-trillion a year.

This is also July, and the incidents unnervingly coincide roughly with the second anniversary of a wave of truck attacks on the N3 that triggered more than a week of rioting and looting in KZN and parts of Gauteng, during which more than 350 people were killed and caused damage worth R50-billion.

Hopefully, the latest incidents will prove to be isolated and not snowball into a season of truck braais. The potential for social unrest in South Africa is very high in the face of an unfolding cost-of-living crisis, crippling power shortages and rising political tensions ahead of the 2024 elections. This is a space to watch closely. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Maverick News

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Maverick News

Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Mashatile’s anticipatory anxiety, Mbalula’s many words — ANC’s tangled web gets even more twisted
South Africa

Mashatile’s anticipatory anxiety, Mbalula’s many words — ANC’s tangled web gets even more twisted
The curious case of the snoozing skipper, an angry seal and drug smuggling off SA’s coast
DM168

The curious case of the snoozing skipper, an angry seal and drug smuggling off SA’s coast
Dead Ideology fights back – but ad hominem attacks won't make SA’s foreign policy rational, or right
Ukraine Crisis

Dead Ideology fights back – but ad hominem attacks won't make SA’s foreign policy rational, or right

TOP READS IN SECTION

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Maverick News

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Kurt-Lee Arendse emerges as hat-trick hero after Boks crush woeful Wallabies at Loftus
Maverick News

Kurt-Lee Arendse emerges as hat-trick hero after Boks crush woeful Wallabies at Loftus
Mashatile’s anticipatory anxiety, Mbalula’s many words — ANC’s tangled web gets even more twisted
South Africa

Mashatile’s anticipatory anxiety, Mbalula’s many words — ANC’s tangled web gets even more twisted
Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Maverick News

Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
The curious case of the snoozing skipper, an angry seal and drug smuggling off SA’s coast
DM168

The curious case of the snoozing skipper, an angry seal and drug smuggling off SA’s coast

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options