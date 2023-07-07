Defend Truth

START STORING

Joburg residents urgently advised to stock up on water ahead of scheduled water cuts next week

Joburg residents urgently advised to stock up on water ahead of scheduled water cuts next week
Residents are seen collecting water from the water tankers due to water outages in Yeoville on Friday, May 12, 2023. The area has many other service delivery issues including potholes, crime and dilapidated infrastructure. Photo: Leon Sadiki  
By Julia Evans
07 Jul 2023
0

Rand Water’s scheduled maintenance means no water for Jhb residents from this coming Tuesday night to Friday morning.

Joburg residents should brace themselves — and start filling up buckets of water — ahead of a scheduled maintenance shutdown that will result in water cuts throughout parts of the city next week.

Johannesburg Water says that this shutdown is necessary to complete maintenance and upgrade requirements at Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station.

As Rand Water supplies water to Johannesburg Water reservoirs, many customers who rely on those systems — as well as areas receiving direct water supply from Rand Water — will have no water supply during the shutdown, which is scheduled to take place from next week Tuesday night (7pm) to Friday morning (5am), (11 – 14 July), and possibly a few days after as the system restores itself.

The Rand Water Daleside pump station will also be impacted during the shutdown, as well as Johannesburg Water’s Yeoville reservoir. 

Jhb Water said that initially the planned shutdown was scheduled from 20 to 22 June, but the entity requested the postponement in order to provide relief to those areas that had been experiencing water supply challenges in the preceding weeks. 

Jhb Water estimates that full recovery of the systems can take between five and 14 days after the supply has been fully restored on Friday morning.

As Logan Munsamy, the technical director of Johannesburg Water explained during last year’s water restrictions, “water is not like electricity. [With] electricity, if there’s a power failure, when power comes back, you hit a switch and the light comes back in a few seconds, or even in a second.

“With water, you’re supplying water through a long series of pipelines. If a reservoir goes low or empty, it takes sometimes up to days, even weeks to recover that storage.” 

Joburg water cuts

Tsakane residents get water during water shortages from a government truck at Tsakane Informal Settlement on 21 October 2022 in Tsakane, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)

Why is this happening?

The purpose of the planned shutdown is to complete a tie-in between the A19 and B14 pipelines with a new pipeline, installation of isolation valves, and systems upgrades at Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station. 

According to Johannesburg Water, a shutdown of a pump station is needed to provide a window period for maintenance interventions which cannot be executed while the plant is operational. 

And that maintenance shutdown is beneficial, “to upgrade the infrastructure, improve its reliability, and keep it functioning optimally and improve its reliability.

The entity added, “reliability is compromised when maintenance is not conducted, which leads to unplanned shutdowns. A reliable plant is a safe plant.”

Professor Anthony Turton, a water resource management specialist at the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State explained to Daily Maverick that it is necessary for maintenance and upgrades to necessitate shutdowns. 

“Those pipelines are hundreds of kilometres long containing millions of litres of water at very high pressure,” said Turnton, who was also the former vice-chair of the research advisory panel for the National Water Resource Strategy at the CSIR. 

“It’s impossible to weld the necessary hardware onto a steel pipe under pressure. 

“The real story is that Joburg Water has lost its buffering ability because of reduced storage capacity per capita. This amplifies the impact on the customers.”

Joburg water cuts

Residents are seen collecting water from water tankers due to water outages in Yeoville on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

What you need to do to prepare

Johannesburg Water asked customers this week to start storing water at least 48 hours before the start of the shutdown (which is this Sunday, 9 July), or earlier, to sustain capacity within the impacted infrastructure. 

This will not only reduce the impact on reservoirs and towers but aid in a quicker recovery post shutdown.

However, Johannesburg Water asked customers not to store water on the day before the shutdown, as some of its reservoirs will already be closed to retain capacity on the supply side.

Johannesburg Water said they would make arrangements for alternative water supply at hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations and shopping centres. 

See if you are affected and where to get your alternative supply

Click on the hyperlink to see which Johannesburg Water reservoirs, towers and direct feeds will be impacted.

Check out where to go to get an alternative water supply:

Check official Johannesburg Water social media platforms to get regular updates on affected infrastructure (reservoirs, towers and direct feeds) and alternative supply. DM

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

NPA, Magistrates Commission asked to probe KZN magistrate's murky immersion in spying and politics
Maverick News

NPA, Magistrates Commission asked to probe KZN magistrate's murky immersion in spying and politics
Court throttles money supply to Markus Jooste’s alleged mistress
Maverick News

Court throttles money supply to Markus Jooste’s alleged mistress
Who Moved My VIP Protection?
Maverick News

Who Moved My VIP Protection?
Glenn Agliotti — from second-hand sales to narcotrafficking and bribing SA’s top cop with designer threads
Maverick News

Glenn Agliotti — from second-hand sales to narcotrafficking and bribing SA’s top cop with designer threads
‘I was walking on dead bodies’ — responders and residents tell of Boksburg gas leak horror
Maverick News

‘I was walking on dead bodies’ — responders and residents tell of Boksburg gas leak horror

TOP READS IN SECTION

Three children among 17 killed in Boksburg ‘gas leak’ tragedy
Maverick News

Three children among 17 killed in Boksburg ‘gas leak’ tragedy
Calls to rein in VIP convoys mount as charges filed against Mashatile’s protection unit
Maverick News

Calls to rein in VIP convoys mount as charges filed against Mashatile’s protection unit
Court throttles money supply to Markus Jooste’s alleged mistress
Maverick News

Court throttles money supply to Markus Jooste’s alleged mistress
NPA, Magistrates Commission asked to probe KZN magistrate's murky immersion in spying and politics
Maverick News

NPA, Magistrates Commission asked to probe KZN magistrate's murky immersion in spying and politics
SARB freezes billions in Steinhoff accounts — but you wouldn’t notice in company financial statements
Maverick News

SARB freezes billions in Steinhoff accounts — but you wouldn’t notice in company financial statements

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options