DM168

LETTER FROM THE DM168 EDITOR

In a country blighted by tragedy and brutality, we bring you a touch of the sacred and holy

In a country blighted by tragedy and brutality, we bring you a touch of the sacred and holy
A VIP Protection Unit assaults motorists on the highway in Johannesburg. (Photo: Screengrab) | Gas cylinders confiscated from the scene of a gas leak at Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg on 5 July 2023. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) | Emergency personnel and police at the scene of a gas leak which claimed the lives of 17 people on 5 July 2023 at the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) | Holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal. (Still image from I Am Here by Jordy Sank)
By Heather Robertson
07 Jul 2023
0

Between the stories that encapsulate the paucity of care and the horrors of inequality in our country, there’s some cheer for those bearing the cold weight of winter cynicism.

Dear DM168 reader,

How are you doing? Are you feeling like life is a daily drudge and not worth getting out of bed for, or are you like 102-year-old Holocaust survivor Emma Blumenthal, who believes that life is beautiful.

If you did not get last week’s newspaper in which this tenacious Capetonian centenarian shared her life story with Carmen Clegg, and you are feeling like hope is a helium balloon popped by a nasty bully at your child or grandchild’s birthday party, here’s a reminder of some words of wisdom from Ella that I took to heart.

“The world is so beautiful. If you look up now, can you believe what a beautiful sunset it is? We see all the birds flying freely, we must realise life is beautiful; no, it is more than beautiful; it is gorgeous. We must try to enjoy every minute of it.”

Lessons in living from a Holocaust survivor

What kept Ella going despite the horror of 23 members of her family slaughtered in Nazi death camps? 

“The love of life has kept me going; these are holy words,” she said.

Wow! How beautiful is that?

We have so many words that we journalists, politicians, priests, PR agents, academics, business mavens, con artists and creeps make a living out of, but let’s face it, very few words are truly holy.

Holy is an adjective that Christians might want to argue only belongs to the contents of the Bible, but it is so much more than that. It is all-encompassing of believers or non-believers, the faithful of all faiths or atheists.

According to Vocabulary.com, the adjective holy comes from the Old English word hālig and is related to the German word heilig, meaning “blessed”. 

Holy is connected to whole, that which keeps us together, in body and spirit, mentally and physically. 

If we did a content analysis of South African conversations on comment forums on websites, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and WhatsApp, I bet we’d find a lot of words, but very few that make us whole. 

You will find lies parading as truth, attention-seeking, self-promotion, bragging, bitterness, snarkiness, jealousy, anxiety, fear, duplicity, narcissism, competitiveness, bigotry, racism, homophobia and xenophobia strewn among words of genuine, deep concern for each other.

Zama zamas and politicians’ ego-serving blue light brigades

There are two stories that made the news this week that, for me, encapsulate the paucity of care and the horrors of inequality in our country. 

The worst is the tragic loss of 17 people who died in the Angelo informal settlement following a gas leak linked to large-scale illegal mining in the area. 

The other was the viral video on Twitter of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP goons boxing in a car, smashing its window, pointing firearms, and kicking and stomping on young men who turned out to be SANDF trainee soldiers. 

Imagine how much could be spent on solving the housing problem and the zama zama problem if all our politicians and traditional leaders had to ride bicycles to work.

The many dangers of illegal mining, by zama zamas, as they are commonly known, are harming the most vulnerable and need to be addressed by the government and mining companies in collaboration with communities.

The blue light brigades are just another accoutrement of arrogance for politicians. Former police commissioner General Khehla Sithole admitted in Parliament that in 2017/18, for every politician protected, there are 81 officers assigned. 

While we citizens are robbed, raped, hijacked and swindled left, right and centre, and the police stations that are meant to serve us are understaffed, it is beyond ludicrous that self-serving politicians should have so many police assigned for their protection.

Lots of positive stories to read in this week’s DM168

This week, Marianne Thamm reveals just how ludicrous our South African politicians’ VIP protection ego-boosting waste of taxpayer money is when she shows how several female presidents and prime ministers in charge of countries bigger than ours eschew VIP protection, with some even cycling to work every day. The government you see is meant to be a service, not a status symbol. Imagine how much could be spent on solving the housing problem and the zama zama problem if all our politicians and traditional leaders had to ride bicycles to work instead of the luxury imported cars that we, the taxpayers, pay for?

Our lead story should bring a sprinkling of cheer to those who are feeling a bit chilled by winter cynicism.

Business writer Ed Stoddard caught up with CEO of mining company Sibanye-Stillwater Neal Froneman to find out how the business-government partnership stream tackling crime and security is progressing. 

Froneman is no fairytale spinner, so you will all be pleased to read about some very positive strides that have been made to curb the criminals who are costing us R1-trillion a year.

In addition to this little spark of light in the darkness, I have tried to curate for you many more glimpses into moments of life in our country that are truly beautiful. 

A counterpoint to the greed and arrogance. A touch of the sacred and holy. Which, as my local heroine, dear Emma Blumenthal, says, we always need.

Let me know how you are doing by writing to me at [email protected]

Yours in defence of truth and a beautiful life,

Heather

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Strike Three – Mkhwebane ghosts Section 194 impeachment probe while lawyers collect fees
Maverick Insider

Strike Three – Mkhwebane ghosts Section 194 impeachment probe while lawyers collect fees
Glenn Agliotti — from second-hand sales to narcotrafficking and bribing SA’s top cop with designer threads
Maverick News

Glenn Agliotti — from second-hand sales to narcotrafficking and bribing SA’s top cop with designer threads
Who Moved My VIP Protection?
Maverick News

Who Moved My VIP Protection?
Court throttles money supply to Markus Jooste’s alleged mistress
Maverick News

Court throttles money supply to Markus Jooste’s alleged mistress
Joburg residents urgently advised to stock up on water ahead of scheduled water cuts next week
Maverick News

Joburg residents urgently advised to stock up on water ahead of scheduled water cuts next week

TOP READS IN SECTION

Meet the young new faces of agriculture who are putting food on SA's tables
Maverick News

Meet the young new faces of agriculture who are putting food on SA's tables
‘Don’t fight, don’t hate’ – Nazi death camp survivor finally ready to tell her story at 102
Maverick News

‘Don’t fight, don’t hate’ – Nazi death camp survivor finally ready to tell her story at 102
Coke smugglers playing chicken with South Africa’s port authorities
DM168

Coke smugglers playing chicken with South Africa’s port authorities
Murderous construction mafias have brought many companies to their knees – with SAPS help, the fightback has started
DM168

Murderous construction mafias have brought many companies to their knees – with SAPS help, the fightback has started
Zuma’s Stalingrad defence disintegrates after judges quash latest legal gambit in scathing judgment
Maverick News

Zuma’s Stalingrad defence disintegrates after judges quash latest legal gambit in scathing judgment

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options