Maverick Citizen

THE ACTIONISTS

Pinky Mashiane – fighting for domestic workers’ rights all in a day’s work

Pinky Mashiane – fighting for domestic workers’ rights all in a day’s work
Activist Pinky Mashiane. (Photo: Thom Pierce)
By Thom Pierce
06 Jul 2023
0

This is the point at which Pinky Mashiane realised that she had the power to change people’s lives for the better.

Walking through a wealthy suburb of Pretoria, Pinky saw a gardener being shouted at and threatened by his employer. Without thinking twice she marched through the gate, announced that she was from the Department of Labour and declared that she would have to report the employer for what she had just witnessed. 

She didn’t work for the Department of Labour, and she had no means to report the man for his abusive behaviour, but he believed her story, and tried to bribe her to not report him. Pinky refused the money and insisted that he give it to the gardener, along with an apology. She took both their numbers so that she could check that the mistreatment never happened again. 

It was at this point that she realised that she had the power to change people’s lives for the better. 

Read more in Daily Maverick:

Sesi Mahlangu likes to see children walking tall – and it starts with a pair of shoes

Let’s fix SA by getting our hands dirty and doing something that actively makes a difference

Unable to turn away from the need in Alexandra, Linda Twala continues to serve

Pinky Mashiane now works tirelessly for the rights of domestic workers around South Africa. On a regular workday, her phone will not stop ringing with requests for help from people who don’t know where else to turn. 

She started her professional life as a domestic worker but soon realised she could not tolerate the conditions and treatment that were considered normal. She became one of the most prominent voices for the rights of domestic workers around the country.

One of Pinky’s greatest achievements has been to get domestic workers included in Coida (the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act). This came about through her work on the landmark case of Maria Mahlangu, a domestic worker who fell into a swimming pool and drowned. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Victory: ConCourt finally upholds domestic workers’ right to compensation and dignity

Pinky helps domestic workers and gardeners with a range of issues, including but not limited to:

  • Inhumane treatment – physical abuse, verbal abuse and sexual harassment;
  • Exploitation – underpaying, overworking and enforcing the minimum wage;
  • Accidental harm – dog attacks and injuries at work;
  • Wrongful termination – dismissal due to HIV status, wrongful accusations of theft, etc; and
  • Unfair deductions – withholding money for breakages, accommodation, etc.

All of this she does for almost no money, fiercely motivated by the fact that as long as her phone rings, there are people who need her. And it isn’t going to go quiet anytime soon.

What do you know about the legal rights of domestic workers and gardeners in South Africa? Head over to the Positive Actionism forum where Pinky will answer your questions and where we invite you to discuss anything related to this topic. DM

The Actionists was launched in early 2023 by photographer Thom Pierce. It consists of on-the-ground problem solvers, community activists, climate campaigners and human rights defenders who don’t just talk but take direct action. The people you can go to when you don’t know where to turn; who won’t stop working for the change they want to see in the world. The Actionists is also a growing community of people who care about the future of South Africa.

Through a series of photographic stories, Pierce profiles a wide range of people around the country who are providing vital services, intuitive solutions and unrelenting activism. And through the website, discussion forum and social media, the aim is to provide tangible ways for people to get involved. The intention is to inspire and inform, to challenge the idea that nothing is being done, to create a network of Actionists and to bring people who need help together with the people who can provide a solution. 

Daily Maverick will be running an Actionist profile every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the next year. Get in touch, nominate Actionists in your circle at www.theactionists.co.za or email [email protected]

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Three children among 17 killed in Boksburg ‘gas leak’ tragedy
Maverick News

Three children among 17 killed in Boksburg ‘gas leak’ tragedy
Rugby Championship marks the beginning of the end of a Bok era that was built to peak in France
South Africa

Rugby Championship marks the beginning of the end of a Bok era that was built to peak in France
Springboks’ and All Blacks’ new kit designs create a dazzling stir — just as intended
Maverick News

Springboks’ and All Blacks’ new kit designs create a dazzling stir — just as intended
Fronts, false invoices and offshore financial façades raise questions about Tagwirei’s Zimbabwean mine purchases
Maverick News

Fronts, false invoices and offshore financial façades raise questions about Tagwirei’s Zimbabwean mine purchases
Court throttles money supply to Markus Jooste’s alleged mistress
Maverick News

Court throttles money supply to Markus Jooste’s alleged mistress

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Problem officers’ in Mashatile’s VIP protection unit likely to get away with slap on wrist, say experts
Maverick News

‘Problem officers’ in Mashatile’s VIP protection unit likely to get away with slap on wrist, say experts
Three children among 17 killed in Boksburg ‘gas leak’ tragedy
Maverick News

Three children among 17 killed in Boksburg ‘gas leak’ tragedy
‘Abuse of process’ – high court delivers fresh blow to Zuma, swats aside bid to prosecute Ramaphosa
Maverick News

‘Abuse of process’ – high court delivers fresh blow to Zuma, swats aside bid to prosecute Ramaphosa
Rugby Championship marks the beginning of the end of a Bok era that was built to peak in France
South Africa

Rugby Championship marks the beginning of the end of a Bok era that was built to peak in France
Calls to rein in VIP convoys mount as charges filed against Mashatile’s protection unit
Maverick News

Calls to rein in VIP convoys mount as charges filed against Mashatile’s protection unit

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options