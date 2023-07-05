The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) says it is committed to developing and establishing a robust regulatory framework that promotes the fair treatment of financial customers and the efficiency and integrity of financial markets.

“To achieve this, stakeholder engagement and consultation is critical. The FSCA therefore calls on industry stakeholders to participate in this process of regulatory change and we look forward to constructive stakeholder engagement as we shape the future of the financial sector for the benefit of South Africa as a whole,” an FSCA media release states.

Work will include: