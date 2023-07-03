Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Most of SA still seen wetter, warmer than normal through to spring – Weather Service

Most of SA still seen wetter, warmer than normal through to spring – Weather Service
A flooded street in KTC near Gugulethu after Cape heavy rain.The SA Weather Service warned that the cold front that landed on Sunday evening is expected to persist throughout the week in the Western Cape. Photo:Supplied
By Ed Stoddard
03 Jul 2023
0

As El Niño takes hold, most of South Africa is still expected to be wetter and warmer for the remainder of the winter and into spring - with a couple of exceptions. This is according to the latest monthly Seasonal Climate Watch by the South African Weather Service which looks five months ahead. 

The winter of 2023 will remain wet and warm for most of South Africa, which is good news as El Niño – which typically brings drought to this region – sets in. Winter grain crops such as wheat should benefit from this state of affairs while dam and ground moisture levels around the country will need all the rain they can get in advance if this El Niño turns out to be a scorcher. 

“The El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is currently transitioning into warm El Niño-like conditions and is moving into an El Niño state which according to the latest predictions is expected to persist through most of the summer months,” the Weather Service said in its latest monthly Seasonal Climate Watch. 

ENSO is a recurring pattern triggered by changes in ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean that impacts the global climate. A prolonged La Niña phase, a cooling of such waters which brought good rains and bumper crops to much of South Africa the past three to four years, has ended. And after a brief “neutral” period those waters are heating up again, heralding El Niño. 

“It is still too early to indicate whether this El Niño event will persist through the whole of the summer season,” the report cautioned. 

Early predictions suggest “a moderate to strong El Niño” and if it becomes prolonged, the consequences could be dire. The 2014-2016 event blazed a trail of misery across Southern Africa, hammering yields for staple crops such as maize and decimating livestock and game herds. Dam levels plunged, raising the twin specter of food and water insecurity.

Ominously, marine temperatures are currently off the charts. 

“The surface temperatures of about 40% of the global ocean are already high enough to meet the criteria for a marine heatwave,” the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (Noaa) said late last week. “No doubt, we’re in hot water,” said Dillon Amaya, a research scientist and a co-lead of Noaa’s June 2023 marine heatwave experimental outlook. “In our 32-year record, we have never seen such widespread marine heatwave conditions.”

So with a potential corker of an El Niño looming, any rainfall now is welcome as South Africa is still in the grip of a cost-of-living crisis which has seen food prices soar, leaving many poor households literally hungry.  

“The multi-model rainfall forecast indicates above-normal rainfall for most of the country during winter (Jul-Aug-Sep) through to early-spring (Aug-Sep-Oct) with below-normal rainfall predicted over parts of the country in the west and the east during mid-spring. Minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be mostly above-normal countrywide for the forecast period,” the Seasonal Climate Watch said. 

The warmer-than-usual temperatures will also contain household power demand which peaks in the winter and so should help to curtail the rolling blackouts that have been slashing economic growth, fueling inflation and thwarting investment.

But it will be of concern in parts of the west and east of the country if the mid-spring as currently forecast is a relatively dry one. 

Stay tuned folks – things may really heat up and dry out after this warm, wet winter. DM  

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Food prices are off their trolley — what you pay now compared to a year ago
TGIFood

Food prices are off their trolley — what you pay now compared to a year ago
Baby kidnapped from Gqeberha mall 7 months ago found by alert Dora Nginza Hospital social worker, admin clerk
Maverick News

Baby kidnapped from Gqeberha mall 7 months ago found by alert Dora Nginza Hospital social worker, admin clerk
Inside Nafiz Modack’s multimillion-rand VAT fraud case – a family affair with his mother and brother
Maverick News

Inside Nafiz Modack’s multimillion-rand VAT fraud case – a family affair with his mother and brother
Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
Maverick News

Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
Paul Mashatile’s presidential ambitions lose lustre in harsh glare of news spotlight
South Africa

Paul Mashatile’s presidential ambitions lose lustre in harsh glare of news spotlight

TOP READS IN SECTION

Food prices are off their trolley — what you pay now compared to a year ago
TGIFood

Food prices are off their trolley — what you pay now compared to a year ago
China has $3-trillion of ‘hidden’ currency reserves
International Finance

China has $3-trillion of ‘hidden’ currency reserves
After the Bell: The Musk-Zuck cage fight that says too much about the injured ethos of tech
World

After the Bell: The Musk-Zuck cage fight that says too much about the injured ethos of tech
XAPO BANK brings you stories of The Few: Part 3 of 4
Partner Content

XAPO BANK brings you stories of The Few: Part 3 of 4
BMW announces big investment in Rosslyn plant, says it is here to stay
South Africa

BMW announces big investment in Rosslyn plant, says it is here to stay

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.