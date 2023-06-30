Business Maverick

International Finance

China has $3-trillion of ‘hidden’ currency reserves

China has $3-trillion of ‘hidden’ currency reserves
Victoria Park, the traditional venue for a vigil commemorating the 1989 Beijing Tiananmen Square crackdown, is empty in Hong Kong, China, 4 June 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE)
By Bloomberg
30 Jun 2023
0

China is sitting on a $6-trillion pile of money, half of which is “hidden”, and that presents a new kind of risk to the global economy, according to Brad Setser, a former US Trade and Treasury Official.

A lot of the country’s foreign-exchange reserves don’t show up in the official books of the People’s Bank of China, Setser wrote in a report on The China Project, a New York-based news platform. Instead, what can be called “shadow reserves” appear among the assets of entities such as state commercial lenders and policy banks, he said.

While official reserves have flat-lined over recent years, the “hidden” variety has likely pushed higher alongside China’s export surplus, he said.

“China’s lack of transparency here is a bit of a problem for the world,” Setser wrote. “China structurally is so central to the global economy that anything it does, seen or unseen, will eventually have an enormous impact on the rest of the world.”

An example of the influence China’s reserves can have is their role in funding the country’s Belt and Road Initiative, which stemmed from a post financial-crisis push to diversify holdings, according to the former Biden administration trade adviser.

“They are powerful enough of an economic force such that an entire, global, decades-long infrastructure plan was in some ways, just a side effect of a 2009 decision to find new ways to manage China’s foreign exchange,” he wrote. “Well, China is so big an economy – and such an unbalanced economy – that all its activities just have an outsized global impact.”

‘Massive creditor’

Institutions reporting to the central government probably have closer to $6-trillion in foreign assets, Setser said. That compares with the $3.1-trillion in official reserves the State Administration of Foreign Exchange reported at the end of last year, he said.

Setser is now a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, a New York-based think tank.

The scale of these hidden reserves “highlights an important fact that is often forgotten amid all the talk of China’s domestic debt problems,” he wrote. “Globally China is still a massive creditor, and the weight of China’s massive accumulation of foreign exchange is still felt around the globe.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.