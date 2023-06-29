Sport

Robust Italian forwards dominate stuttering Junior Springboks at Under-20 Championship

Italy celebrate beating South Africa at U20 level for the first time in their history. (Photo: Grant Pitcher / Gallo Images / World Rugby)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
29 Jun 2023
South Africa Under-20 slumped to a 34-26 loss against Italy on a wet and muddy field in Paarl, putting their championship aspirations in jeopardy.

The hosts were outplayed and outmuscled in close quarters as the strong and robust Italian forwards dominated a South African pack that only showed up in glimpses throughout the encounter.

Italy’s front-foot ball, combined with poor discipline by South Africa, meant most of the game was played in South Africa’s half as the home side relied on scraps.

South Africa weren’t helped by losing their halfbacks, scrumhalf Neil Le Roux and flyhalf Samuel Francis, to a concussion and an ankle injury respectively within the first 20 minutes.

And the conditions were atrocious, as heavy rain reduced the field to a mud bath. But it was a mud bath for both sides. 

The Junior Boks lost the match up-front at the set-piece, losing numerous line-outs and outmuscled at scrum time for the second consecutive match following a poor showing in the scrum a week ago against Georgia — where South Africa scraped home to a 33-23 win at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.

Normally, the result would mean the end of the road for South Africa in the cutthroat format, but Georgia’s later 20-0 win over Argentina means that all four teams in Pool C have one win and one loss heading into the final round. 

The Junior Boks face Argentina and Italy take on Georgia. All outcomes are still possible with only the top teams in each of the three pools guaranteed a semi-final place. The best second-placed team across the three pools takes the fourth semifinal berth. 

Fabio Ruaro of Italy during the World Rugby U20 Championship 2023 Pool C match against South Africa at Paarl Gimnasium. (Photo: Grant Pitcher / Gallo Images / World Rugby)

Niggardly first half 

South Africa’s misery started early when prop Mawande Mdanda was shown a yellow card for sacking a bubbling Italian maul after just eight minutes.

The Italians were subsequently handed a penalty try. Minutes later, hooker Nicholas Gasperini rumbled over after another impressive Italian rolling maul to help extend the lead to 14 points.

Meanwhile, the mistakes kept accumulating for the side in green, with the ensuing kick-off flying directly into touch off the boot of Francis before he was helped off the field by the medical staff because of an ankle injury.

Italian flyhalf Simone Brisighella slotted a penalty in front of the uprights to give the rampant Italians a 17-0 lead 25 minutes into the match.

But the Paarl crowd began to make their voice heard as the Junior South Africans reacted with a strong maul of their own, before replacement scrumhalf Imad Khan found vice-captain and outside centre Katlego Letebele on a reverse line as he dotted down under the posts.

Khan’s conversion was charged down after the scrum-half took his time to slot the easy kick.

But the nippy halfback made up for it shortly after, putting in a pinpoint cross-kick for winger Jurenzo Julius after another successful driving maul. Khan would not repeat his mistake, taking the score to 17-12 at halftime — the score flattering the stuttering Junior Boks.

Imad Khan of South Africa kicks a conversion during the World Rugby U20 Championship 2023 Group C match between South Africa and Italy at Paarl Gimnasium on 29 June 2023 in Paarl, South Africa. (Photo: Grant Pitcher / Gallo Images / World Rugby)

Second-half stutter

The opening 10 minutes of the second half started in the same fashion as the first, as the dominant Italian driving maul showed its force once more.

Tighthead prop Marcos Francesco Gallorini came off the bench to nab a brace within 11 minutes, both off the back of strong mauls on the left side of the muddy pitch.

Brisighella kicked well considering the appalling conditions, taking the score to 31-12.

South Africa’s forwards found their aggression and determination halfway through the second half with a five-minute period of dominance. Cheered on by a capacity crowd, faster line speed and double hits flew in.

Junior Bok centre Damian Markus scored a brilliant long-range try in the appalling conditions. It was a rare high moment for South Africa. (Photo: Grant Pitcher / Gallo Images / World Rugby)

Inside centre, Damian Markus, then produced a moment of magic from within his own 22. He received the ball as first receiver from a scrum before breaking the line with a show-and-go and a swerve of the hips before completing an 85m run, dancing around Italian fullback Alessandro Gesi and diving over the whitewash to take the score to 31-19.

South Africa sustained the pressure for another five minutes as hooker Juann Else picked up the ball from a ruck and sprinted to score untouched. South Africa were 31-26 down at the time.

Juann Else of South Africa scores a try during the World Rugby U20 Championship 2023 Group C match between South Africa and Italy at Paarl Gimnasium on 29 June 2023 in Paarl, South Africa. (Photo: Grant Pitcher / Gallo Images / World Rugby)

But Italy outwitted the home side in the final 10 minutes. The Junior Italians slowed the game down smartly and played for territory, contrary to the fast pace South Africa tried to maintain in order to take the lead for the first time.

A late penalty by Giovanni Sante took the result beyond doubt for Italy as several players on the bench broke out in tears. 

With time up on the clock and a try not enough to secure a victory for South Africa, Khan elected to kick at goal – to gain a bonus point for finishing within seven points – after being awarded a penalty on the Italian try line.

But the scrumhalf dragged his attempt wide and SA had to leave Paarl Gimnasium with only one bonus point — for scoring four tries.

Hugo Reus of France tackled by Peter Lakai of New Zealand during the World Rugby U20 Championship 2023 Pool A match between France and New Zealand at Paarl Gimnasium on 29 June 2023 in Paarl, South Africa. (Photo: Grant Pitcher / Gallo Images / World Rugby)

Other results

Tournament favourites France and New Zealand faced off at an already damaged Paarl Gimnasium field prior to South Africa and Italy’s face-off.

The French completely dominated their Kiwi opponents, running out to a 28-0 lead before an attempted fightback by New Zealand saw the game finish 35-14.

New Zealand now have a must-win clash against Japan after the Japanese were felled 41-19 by Wales on Thursday in Pool A. And even that might not be enough.

In Pool B, Ireland secured their first win of the tournament – after a 34-34 draw to England on matchday one – beating Australia 30-10 in the first match of the day at Paarl Gimnasium.

Meanwhile, Pool C is still wide open after Georgia thumped Argentina 20-0 at Danie Craven Stadium. Each team now has one win and one loss in the group, with South Africa second in the group on points difference.

The next matchday is 4 July, when South Africa face off against a reeling Argentina at Athlone Stadium. DM

