‘You cannot remain neutral’ — Russian ambassador says SA must take a stance on war in Europe

Russian Ambassador to South Africa Ilya Rogachev. (Photo: Gallo Images / Christiaan Kotze)
By Queenin Masuabi
28 Jun 2023
The Russian ambassador to South Africa, Ilya Igorevich Rogachev, has sent out a clear message about South Africa’s non-aligned stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

After months of Russia stating that it would not force any nations to support it in its decision to invade Ukraine, the Russian ambassador to South Africa, Ilya Igorevich Rogachev, has changed that tune by saying that there is “no place for neutrality in the modern world”.

Rogachev was speaking at Wednesday’s ANC Russian-Ukraine dialogue with diplomats in Johannesburg. The ambassadors of Ukraine and China were among those invited but were unable to attend.

Rogachev repeated the Russian mantra that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a means of defence to ensure that Nato does not continue its advancement in Europe. 

“You cannot remain neutral, you will be punished by secondary sanctions … this is the logic they [the West] will not allow. [You cannot] remain distant and neutral,” Rogachev said.  

The chairperson of the ANC’s International Relations subcommittee, Lindiwe Zulu. (Photo: OJ Koloti / Gallo Images) | Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (Photo: Andressa Anholete / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Responding, the chairperson of the ANC’s International Relations subcommittee, Lindiwe Zulu, explained that South Africa cannot adopt a concept that has not been endorsed by the governing party. 

South Africa’s head of diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that South Africa’s stance cannot be defined as neutrality. He said Pretoria’s stance would be vindicated because in any conflict the most powerful position is the call for peace. He gave assurances that South Africa would not face any sanctions.

“If we had taken a side it would’ve been difficult to convince the two capitals [of Ukraine and Russia] to accept us [the African Peace Mission] … Non-alignment should never be confused with neutrality … we made a very deliberate decision based on our history,” he explained.

Norway’s ambassador to South Africa, Gjermund Saether, used the opportunity to back Ukraine. 

He said Norway would continue providing humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine in the name of ensuring its sovereignty and empowering democracy. 

“The problem for Russia is not really Nato, but the problem is democracy. They don’t have democracy because they do not allow for it. They also want to prevent other countries in the neighbourhood from democracy.” 

In 2022, Norway provided support valued at around 10.7 billion kroner (R18.55-billion) to Ukraine and other countries affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Norway and Denmark have agreed to donate an additional 9,000 rounds of artillery ammunition to Ukraine, while equipment amounting to £92-million will be procured through the International Fund for Ukraine to bolster Ukraine’s ability to protect its critical national infrastructure, civilian population, and frontline personnel. 

Norway contributes instructors to the basic training of Ukrainian soldiers through Operation Interflex in the United Kingdom, an effort which  started in 2022.

While Pretoria maintains it is neutral in the conflict, it is perceived by the West as being pro-Russia, which has compromised South Africa’s standing with the US. 

This idea has been exacerbated by allegations made by the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, that South Africa provided weapons to Russia. He also bemoaned the contents of ANC policy documents on the Russia-Ukraine war. He said the document portrayed the US in a negative light.

The ANC resolution notes that the US appears to be implementing the Wolfowitz Doctrine, named after a former US deputy secretary of defence who advocated the containment of rivals. It is said to underpin US policy on Russia and China. DM

FAQ | Contact Us

