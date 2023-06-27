Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Wagner Chief Lands in Belarus as Putin Says ‘Civil War’ Averted

Wagner Chief Lands in Belarus as Putin Says ‘Civil War’ Averted
Face masks depicting (from-R) Russian President Vladimir Putin, owner of PMC (Private Military Company) Wagner Yeugeny Prigozhin, Chechen's regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are displayed for sale at a souvenir market in central St. Petersburg, Russia, 05 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
By Bloomberg
27 Jun 2023
0

Belarus’s president said Yevgeny Prigozhin had arrived in his country, as Vladimir Putin said Russia averted “civil war” after the mutiny by fighters loyal to the mercenary leader. 

President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday that Prigozhin had flown into Belarus, in line with an agreement that he’d negotiated with Putin and the rebel chief to end the revolt that came within 200 kilometers (124 miles) of Moscow.

Putin repeatedly thanked the army and security services for support in televised meetings Tuesday as he moved to restore his authority that had been battered by the weekend crisis. “You in fact prevented a civil war,” he told 2,500 troops assembled at a Kremlin ceremony. “In a difficult situation you acted clearly and coherently.”

His comments appeared at odds with the ease with which Prigozhin and his troops crossed 780 km of Russian territory over 24 hours, blockading army units along the way without significant resistance. Prigozhin called a halt to the advance late Saturday after accepting the deal that Lukashenko brokered.

Putin was later shown telling a group of soldiers that the state budget had fully financed Wagner’s operations. More than 276 billion rubles ($3.25 billion) went on salaries and insurance for Wagner forces in the year through May as well as on payments to its owner’s company for supplying food and catering for the army, he said, without mentioning Prigozhin by name.

“I hope that no one stole anything, or, let’s say, stole just a little, in the course of this work,” Putin said. “But we will of course look into all this.”

The crisis erupted after Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of seeking to destroy Wagner with an order requiring his fighters to sign up with the military by July 1. Putin backed the edict days before the revolt began.

The president spoke to the military after meeting late Monday with security chiefs including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, his close ally who’s repeatedly faced abuse from Prigozhin over the handling of the war in Ukraine.

Putin’s Hunting Pal Is at the Center of Kremlin Caterer’s Mutiny

Russia’s Federal Security Service announced earlier Tuesday that it had closed a criminal investigation into Wagner over the armed uprising that spiraled into the biggest threat to Putin’s 24-year-rule. That was also part of the agreement that Putin had approved.

The Defense Ministry in Moscow said preparations have begun to transfer heavy weaponry from the mercenaries to units of the Russian army.

The rapid chain of events has left the US, Europe and China puzzling over the political fallout from a rebellion that shattered Putin’s invincible image as Russia’s leader. The crisis highlighted bitter divisions within Russia over the faltering war in Ukraine that’s the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II, as a Ukrainian counteroffensive continues to try to push Putin’s forces out of occupied territories.

“It was very painful to see the events that happened in southern Russia,” Lukashenko said at a televised meeting with military officers in the capital, Minsk. He promised assistance to Wagner mercenaries coming to Belarus at their own expense, and offered them an abandoned military base but said he wouldn’t allow them to have recruitment offices.

Prigozhin said Monday that Lukashenko had offered to allow Wagner to operate in his country.

The Kremlin and state media continued to tout support for Putin from world leaders. Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke by phone, while Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with Germany’s Bild that the Russian leader won’t be weakened by the mutiny.

Wagner’s heavily-armed troops first took control of Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don, and then rapidly moved toward Moscow virtually unopposed, reaching 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the capital before turning back.

What Is Russia’s Wagner Group and Why Was It Accused of Mutiny?

In an 11-minute audio message on Telegram Monday, Prigozhin said the lightening progress of his fighters highlighted “serious problems with security on the whole territory of the country.”

The mercenary chief also pointedly noted the expressions of public support he said his fighters enjoyed as they marched through Russia’s heartland.

Lukashenko said there were “no heroes” in the story of the mutiny and the effort to resolve the crisis. “We let the situation get out of hand,” he said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ANC's Fikile Mbalula caught in expensive row over frozen Bryanston luxury house
Maverick News

ANC's Fikile Mbalula caught in expensive row over frozen Bryanston luxury house
Wagner mercenaries have entirely captured Central African Republic, The Sentry report finds
Maverick News

Wagner mercenaries have entirely captured Central African Republic, The Sentry report finds
‘Kick in the gut’ – thieves escape with 51 rhino horns from North West Parks Board HQ
Maverick News

‘Kick in the gut’ – thieves escape with 51 rhino horns from North West Parks Board HQ
Growing some backbone – reimagining the future of Eskom and the grid, beyond load shedding
Maverick News

Growing some backbone – reimagining the future of Eskom and the grid, beyond load shedding
Aaron Motsoaledi must take responsibility for Immigration Act mess - Lawyers for Human Rights
Maverick News

Aaron Motsoaledi must take responsibility for Immigration Act mess – Lawyers for Human Rights

TOP READS IN SECTION

National Health Insurance is a big fat empty promise – experts
Maverick News

National Health Insurance is a big fat empty promise – experts
Minister Ramokgopa claims 'major victories' on load shedding relief, pollution exemption and wage hikes
Maverick News

Minister Ramokgopa claims 'major victories' on load shedding relief, pollution exemption and wage hikes
Five smart ways to reduce your tax liabilities
South Africa

Five smart ways to reduce your tax liabilities
Five-star hotel guest leaves without paying after 603-night stay
Business Maverick

Five-star hotel guest leaves without paying after 603-night stay
Crypto and finance — something massive this way comes
World

Crypto and finance — something massive this way comes

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.