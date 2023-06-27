Maverick Citizen

PARTY POLITICS

Eastern Cape DA’s Nqaba Bhanga suspended after calling Zille a ‘most racist person’

Eastern Cape DA’s Nqaba Bhanga suspended after calling Zille a ‘most racist person’
DA leader in the Eastern Cape legislature Nqaba Bhanga. (Photo: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Lulama Zenzile)
By Estelle Ellis
27 Jun 2023
0

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it suspended its leader in the Eastern Cape legislature, Nqaba Bhanga, after he made ‘false or slanderous claims of racism’.

Nqaba Bhanga was suspended after he posted a rambling Facebook entry in which he called the party’s chairperson of its federal council, Helen Zille, a “most racist person”.

This was immediately followed by letters from party headquarters indicating their intention to suspend him. 

On Monday, provincial party leader Andrew Whitfield said in a statement that the DA “rejects the evidence-free slurs directed by Nqaba Bhanga at the Chairperson of the Federal Council, Helen Zille. Bhanga’s claims were recorded in a poorly written post on Facebook which he had to edit multiple times. These claims fall flat at the first and most simple hurdle.”

Parts of Bhanga’s Facebook post, which has since been edited, claimed that Zille was in Gqeberha on Friday last week as part of what Whitfield described as a “far-fetched conspiracy against him”. According to the post, this was about her investigating how a former municipal official had bought a R6-million house for him.

“The DA has confirmed that Zille was not even in the Eastern Cape at the time,” Whitfield said. He added that the only body in the DA that could do this type of investigation is the Federal Legal Commission (FLC). 

“It is difficult to speculate on what could have caused Bhanga to post such obviously and verifiably false claims on Facebook, rather than raising them within the structures of the party. Sadly, this latest incident is part of a deeply unfortunate pattern of destructive personal behaviour. 

“The DA leadership have on several occasions made interventions and have attempted to support him to deal with the underlying issues. Bhanga has however reneged on his commitments to these interventions.

“While the DA’s commitment to the rule of law means that we always take bona fide allegations seriously, that same commitment means that we also have zero tolerance for false or slanderous claims of racism. As we have seen before, spurious claims of racism are damaging and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

“The simple truth is that Bhanga has at no stage provided any evidence to support his claims. Unless this changes, the DA will treat this as an egregious case of slander against the party and take all appropriate steps, including through the FLC. 

“Rather than lashing out at the party that has shown him nothing but compassion and support throughout his personal struggles, we once again encourage Bhanga to seek appropriate help,” Whitfield said.

The verbatim post written by Bhanga reads: “Helen zille is the most racist person she got of a file of all back people. Yesterday I learnt how she got information to try to destroy mnrthe ANC. I’m hurt to know that you were working with the the ANC against me ,”

Bhanga said yesterday that he was not allowed to speak to the media in terms of his suspension.

Whitfield said the DA’s Provincial Executive Committee took the decision to suspend Bhanga after meeting at 2pm on Tuesday. 

He said the party could not suspend Bhanga from the legislature as this “was a separate process”.

According to the suspension letter served on Bhanga, he had sent a WhatsApp message to Whitfield on Sunday night stating: “I am sorry for what I have done to you and the party. I accept the suspension.”

The letter adds that if Bhanga can produce evidence to back up his claims, the PEC will reconsider. 

Bhanga argued that he should not be suspended from the party on the grounds that he was bringing the DA into disrepute, as he was attacking a person and not the party. 

But the PEC was not convinced. 

“The PEC found, based on your conduct on social media and your comments in the mainstream media that your continued participation in party political activities may cause embarrassment or possible prejudice to the party and/or impact negatively on the image of the party and/or bring the good name of the party into disrepute. 

“As such, on consideration by the PEC it was found unanimously that these grounds are satisfied and justified the issue of a notice of intention to suspend,” the letter continues.

In terms of his suspension, he has been barred from speaking on behalf of the DA or expressing an “opinion or view in his personal capacity that deviates from party policies”.

He is further “prohibited from expressing any public opinion on any disciplinary or mediation proceedings”.

Zille has denied all of Bhanga’s claims and said on Sunday that she was trying to get Bhanga to go into rehabilitation for his “alcohol addiction”, as he promised he would do. 

“He has been trying to get out of this commitment, and only falling deeper into the hole of addiction,” she said.

In August 2021, during curfew in the Covid lockdown, Bhanga, who was then the executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, was involved in a car accident in Algoa Park, in which two people in another vehicle died. Bhanga sustained a fractured wrist and had to undergo surgery to stop internal bleeding. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ANC's Fikile Mbalula caught in expensive row over frozen Bryanston luxury house
Maverick News

ANC's Fikile Mbalula caught in expensive row over frozen Bryanston luxury house
Wagner mercenaries have entirely captured Central African Republic, The Sentry report finds
Maverick News

Wagner mercenaries have entirely captured Central African Republic, The Sentry report finds
‘Kick in the gut’ – thieves escape with 51 rhino horns from North West Parks Board HQ
Maverick News

‘Kick in the gut’ – thieves escape with 51 rhino horns from North West Parks Board HQ
Aaron Motsoaledi must take responsibility for Immigration Act mess - Lawyers for Human Rights
Maverick News

Aaron Motsoaledi must take responsibility for Immigration Act mess – Lawyers for Human Rights
Hefty sentences for rhino poachers after new wildlife trafficking strategy starts to bite
Maverick News

Hefty sentences for rhino poachers after new wildlife trafficking strategy starts to bite

TOP READS IN SECTION

Mkhwebane misses inquiry deadlines while lawyer bounces back after sudden hospitalisation
Maverick News

Mkhwebane misses inquiry deadlines while lawyer bounces back after sudden hospitalisation
Wagner mercenaries have entirely captured Central African Republic, The Sentry report finds
Maverick News

Wagner mercenaries have entirely captured Central African Republic, The Sentry report finds
Win back the Western Cape, Ramaphosa tells newly elected ANC provincial leaders
Maverick News

Win back the Western Cape, Ramaphosa tells newly elected ANC provincial leaders
Ramaphosa joins world leaders in publishing open letter pushing for inclusive, just ‘green transition’
Maverick News

Ramaphosa joins world leaders in publishing open letter pushing for inclusive, just ‘green transition’
National Health Insurance is a big fat empty promise – experts
Maverick News

National Health Insurance is a big fat empty promise – experts

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.