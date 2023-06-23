Sport

BIG CAT FINAL

Dogged battle of the boot likely to determine Currie Cup winner on Saturday

Dogged battle of the boot likely to determine Currie Cup winner on Saturday
Ruan Pienaar of the Toyota Cheetahs during the Currie Cup, Premier Division semi-final match against Vodacom Bulls at Toyota Stadium on 17 June, 2023 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
23 Jun 2023
0

In a final, where every point is indispensable, the flyhalf who holds their nerves the best — between the Pumas’ Tinus de Beer and Cheetahs’ Ruan Pienaar — will expectedly lift the trophy.

The Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein is expected to be drenched in white and orange for Saturday’s Currie Cup final between the Pumas and the Cheetahs.

And while the supporters will be cheering for the home Free State side, the roaring crowd will no-doubt spur on the perennial away-from-home winning Pumas.

On the field, a close contest between the two big cats is expected with the winner possibly decided by the two or three-point swing of a successful or unsuccessful kick off the tee.

Both finalists have exceptional flyhalves, who stand above the rest of the competition in terms of point scoring. Pumas pivot Tinus de Beer and Cheetahs stalwart Ruan Pienaar have both scored 114 points in this year’s Currie Cup — they are two of only three players to have scored over 100 points.

Tinus de Beer, Currie Cup

Pumas flyhalf Tinus de Beer has been a key part of the Pumas’ run to a second Currie Cup final. The defending champions take on the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on 24 June. (Photo: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie recently announced that the 39-year-old scrumhalf-cum-flyhalf has extended his stay in Bloemfontein for another year.

“He will play the same role that he has played for us this year. He is still enjoying his rugby and he is a very competitive person so he will want to finish his career on a high,” Fourie said.

“Ruan won’t just play for money and will give his weight to the Cheetahs and give his input. He is our most experienced player and is always part of the conversation of what to do and how to do things.

“He will support Victor (Sekekete, the Cheetahs captain), he will be the leader of the backs and on the field he can play nine or 10 and will be the general on the pitch as well. So, nothing different from the past season.”

Generals

Pienaar was integral in the Cheetahs’ 39-10 bashing of the Bulls in the Currie Cup semi-final last week. The general scored 22 of his side’s points, which included a staggering six penalty goals.

The Pumas’ defence has been impressive this Currie Cup campaign — it takes something truly special to break their initial line of defence.

On the other hand, the side from Mbombela aren’t afraid of conceding the odd penalty to ensure their defensive line remains impenetrable — something Pienaar will be keen to capitalise on with his razor-sharp boot.

Ruan Pienaar, Currie Cup

Ruan Pienaar of the Cheetahs during the Currie Cup, Premier Division match against Pumas at Mbombela Stadium on 3 June, 2023 in Nelspruit, South Africa. (Photo: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

While play goes directly through the Cheetahs’ No 10 — also played by Siya Masuku and Reinhardt Fortuin sporadically this season — the Pumas, conversely, utilise two different first receivers.

Fullback Devon Williams often slots into the flyhalf role to either prompt an attack with his fleet feet or launch the ball off his booming left boot.

Williams is often used by the Pumas to clear the ball when under pressure deep in their own half while De Beer offers the cheeky dinks or attacking grubber kicks in the opposition’s half. For context, Williams (22) kicked double as many times as De Beer (11) did from general play last week.

Off the kicking tee, the reliable De Beer has only missed one kick at goal in the last two weeks. He has the second most conversions (29) and penalty goals (16) in this season’s competition, with only Pienaar (32) above him in successful try conversions.

“If things work out like we’ve planned and our discipline is 100%, and Tinus de Beer’s kicking boot is on song, then we can repeat what happened in 2022,” said Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse, referring to his team clinching their first-ever Currie Cup title last year.

Tinus de Beer, Currie Cup

Tinus de Beer tackled by Henco Venter of the Sharks during their Currie Cup, Premier Division semi-final clash at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on 17 June, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images)

Set-piece battle

In a final, particularly a Currie Cup one, the battle at scrum time is always integral.

Stonehouse admitted his team were off the boil when his eight forwards packed down last week against the Sharks, as they lost one of the two scrums on their own feed.

The Cheetahs, meanwhile, were dealt a blow as loosehead prop Schalk Ferreira has been ruled out of Saturday’s clash after sustaining a concussion against the Bulls in their semi-final.

Ferreira has been replaced by Nqobisizwe Mxoli in the starting lineup. The rest of the Cheetahs side is unchanged from last week.

The Pumas were perfect on the lineout front in the semi-final, winning all 14 of their throw-ins. The Lowvelders are further boosted on that front with their skipper, Shane Kirkwood overcoming a leg injury suffered at the death against the Sharks as he takes his place as the team’s foremost lineout option.

The Pumas will run out with the same 23 as they did in the semi-finals.

The match kicks off at 4pm on Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein. DM

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Tapiwa Mafura, 14 Daniel Kasende, 13 David Brits, 12 Reinhardt Fortuin, 11 Cohen Jasper, 10 Ruan Pienaar, 9 Rewan Kruger, 8 Friedle Olivier, 7 Siba Qoma, 6 Gideon van der Merwe, 5 Victor Sekekete (captain), 4 Rynier Bernardo, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Marnus van der Merwe, 1 Nqobisizwe ‘Mox’ Mxoli. Reserves: 16 Louis van der Westhuizen, 17 Alulutho Tshakweni, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Jeandre Rudolph, 20 George Cronje, 21 Daniel Maartens, 22 Evardi Boshoff, 23 Robert Ebersohn

Pumas

15 Devon Williams, 14 Andrew Kota, 13 Diego Appollis, 12 Ali Mgijima, 11 Etienne Taljaard, 10 Tinus de Beer, 9 Chriswill September, 8 Kwanda Dimaza, 7 Francois Kleinhands, 6 Andre Fouche, 5 Shane Kirkwood (captain), 4 Deon Slabbert, 3 Simon Raw, 2 PJ Jacobs, 1 Corne Fourie. Reserves: 16 Darnell Osuagwu, 17 Etienne Janeke, 18 Dewald Maritz, 19 Malembe Mpofu, 20 Ruwald van der Merwe, 21 Giovan Snyman, 22 Gene Willemse, 23 Wian van Niekerk

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa gets bad vibes from Putin — but European leaders stream into SA
Maverick News

Ramaphosa gets bad vibes from Putin — but European leaders stream into SA
Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane called to account for series of racism, mismanagement and interference accusations
Maverick News

Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane called to account for series of racism, mismanagement and interference accusations
Parliament is incapable of preventing another State Capture bid, says Chief Justice Zondo
Maverick News

Parliament is incapable of preventing another State Capture bid, says Chief Justice Zondo
Five-star hotel guest leaves without paying after 603-night stay
Business Maverick

Five-star hotel guest leaves without paying after 603-night stay
Supreme Court of Appeal decrees impeachment proceedings for ‘drunk, dishonest’ Judge Motata
Maverick News

Supreme Court of Appeal decrees impeachment proceedings for ‘drunk, dishonest’ Judge Motata

TOP READS IN SECTION

Mkhwebane’s R10m payday only months away while impeachment inquiry silently continues
Maverick News

Mkhwebane’s R10m payday only months away while impeachment inquiry silently continues
Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane called to account for series of racism, mismanagement and interference accusations
Maverick News

Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane called to account for series of racism, mismanagement and interference accusations
Ramaphosa gets bad vibes from Putin — but European leaders stream into SA
Maverick News

Ramaphosa gets bad vibes from Putin — but European leaders stream into SA
Mission to Ukraine, Russia ‘successful’, chimes Minister in the Presidency while chiding ‘negative’ SA media
Maverick News

Mission to Ukraine, Russia ‘successful’, chimes Minister in the Presidency while chiding ‘negative’ SA media
Noises detected in search for Titanic sub as oxygen dwindles
Maverick News

Noises detected in search for Titanic sub as oxygen dwindles

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.