Allegations of bid rigging and other irregularities have surfaced in a new court application seeking to interdict the appointment of Royal Security by the Western Cape’s Department of Infrastructure.

Royal Security, once run by controversial businessman Roy Moodley, recently won a R282-million contract to provide security services for the province’s fixed assets.

The business is now controlled by Moodley’s son, Magesh.

One of the incumbent contractors has instituted legal proceedings against the department and Royal Security, among other respondents.

Seal Security, which had won an earlier bid in 2020 to provide the same services to the department, wants the Western Cape High Court to interdict the department from appointing Royal Security while a review application to set aside the tender is under way.

Seal Security and Tyte Security Services, another Royal rival, shared the earlier contract.

In its court filings, the applicant has alleged that there were “significant irregularities” in the tender process.

In the filings, Seal Security has essentially accused the department of bid rigging. It is also alleging that Royal Security, headquartered in Durban, does not have the necessary footprint in the Western Cape to deliver the services required by the bid specifications.

MEC Tertuis Simmers’s spokesperson, Ntobeko Mbingeleli, acknowledged receipt of our queries but failed to respond.

Magesh Moodley did not respond to e-mailed queries.

We also sought comment from Western Cape premier Alan Winde. Instead of responding to our queries, Winde issued a public statement on Tuesday.

“… I have been informed that one of the losing bidders in a recent tender issued by the WCG Department of Infrastructure will be challenging the decision in court. I welcome this process and the scrutiny of our supply chain management processes,” reads the statement.

‘Unfair advantage’

In its court filings, the applicant alleges that: