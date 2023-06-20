Defend Truth

United we dance — Gugulethu after-school projects draw youth safely away from crime and violence

Young member of the Gugulethu United We Stand Organisation. (Photo: Street Talk)
By Street Talk
20 Jun 2023
“When you’re there, you dance your stress out!” Young artists from the Gugulethu United We Stand Organisation talk about the importance of the long-running after-school dance and drama project. 

Struggling to make ends meet, and living in areas with detrimental social problems, they call the organisation founded in 2009 by Zolani and Sindiswa Vokwana and DJ Judy Mkoko their ‘second family’. The dancers support their families with the little money they make from booked performances, but this does not come without difficulties. Relatives who may not have the same opportunities may be jealous. Listen to their story of “temptations outside, jealousy inside”.

This film was produced by Street Talk TV, a ground-breaking television and film series aired weekly on community television and on YouTube. In 15-minute films we capture and expose the lived realities and uncensored views of people living in South Africa. 

Street Talk TV, a non-profit organisation, was launched in 2008. For more than 700 searchable films and our latest news, visit streettalk.com, our Facebook page and on YouTube

Disclaimer: Street Talk TV encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the series – Street Talk TV – are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

