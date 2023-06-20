DM168

THE CONVERSATION

The planet’s going to the dogs, so is your pet climate-friendly? Here’s paws for thought

The planet’s going to the dogs, so is your pet climate-friendly? Here’s paws for thought
One study, published last year, suggested that feeding a 10kg dog (roughly the size of a standard Dachshund) wet food is associated with the equivalent of 6,541kg of CO₂ emissions each year. (Photo: Flickr)
By Peter Alexander
20 Jun 2023
0

It may sound incongruous, but pets can contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions through their size and the food they eat, not to mention that they harm wild animal populations.

According to Patrick Hanson, the chief executive of Luxaviation, a Luxembourg-based luxury air services group, having pets can be just as polluting as travelling by private jet. In defence of his own industry, he declared recently that one of his company’s customers produces about 2.1 tonnes of CO₂ each year, roughly the same emissions as three pet dogs. This comparison draws on a calculation made in 2020 by carbon-footprint researcher Mike Berners-Lee.

The environmental impact of pets is often overlooked. But more than half of people worldwide have a pet in their home, and this number is rising. As of 2023, pet ownership in the US reached 66% of households, an increase from 56% in 1988.

So, how much should we worry about the harm our pets are doing to the environment?

Both cats and dogs can harm wild animal populations. They hunt and kill birds and other creatures, and they also chase and harass wild animals. However, perhaps the most concerning aspect of owning pets is the climate impact of the food they eat.

The food emissions of a 10kg dog would be the equivalent of 240kg of CO₂ emissions per year. (Photo: Flickr)

The environmental footprint of our animal companions can vary significantly and is influenced by factors including their size, how many we own and their diet. Choosing nutritionally balanced food with lower meat content will typically reduce emissions.

But, just like other aspects of consumption, we must consider our choice of pets and how to feed them to minimise their climate impact.

Pet food’s uncertain impact

Animal byproducts (such as lungs, hearts, livers or kidneys) are frequently used in pet food because of their low cost and ability to provide appropriate nutrition. Poultry byproducts, for instance, have been identified as the largest ingredient in both dry and wet commercial pet food diets.

How the environmental impact of these byproducts is accounted for is therefore crucial. But published research on the environmental impact of pet food is limited. And even then, some of these studies have produced questionable results.

One study, published last year, suggested that feeding a 10kg dog (roughly the size of a standard Dachshund) wet food is associated with the equivalent of 6,541kg of CO₂ emissions each year. This equates to 98% of the total emissions of an average Brazilian citizen.

By contrast, a dry food diet for the same dog would result in emissions equivalent to 828kg of CO₂.

In 2017, another study produced equally alarming results. It revealed that the emissions stemming from the production of dry cat and dog food in the US amounted to between 25% and 30% of the emissions associated with animal products consumed by all US citizens.

Both these studies attributed environmental impacts to animal byproducts as if they were human-grade meat. This assumption allows available meat emissions factors to be used, but it creates double counting, as the livestock emissions have been attributed to the human-grade meat they produce and not to the combination of meat and animal byproducts.

Rethinking this approach

A more balanced approach is to allocate the emissions associated with meat and byproducts using the relative economic value of the different products. The impact of the whole animal is recalculated and different values are assigned to the meat and byproducts.

It also slightly lowers the emissions associated with the meat to give the same emissions for the livestock animal. Byproducts generally have a lower economic value, thereby leading to lower emissions per kilogram allocated to them when compared with meat.

Using this approach, the food emissions of a 10kg dog would be the equivalent of 240kg of CO₂ emissions per year. Scaled up for an average 22kg dog, that’s 530kg each year. This is smaller than, but relatively close to, Berners-Lee’s 770kg-a-year calculation.

Published research on the environmental impact of pet food is limited. (Photo: Flickr)

But even with the lower emissions that result from this approach, the environmental footprint of pet food is still considerable.

Globally, the production of dry pet food accounts for between 1.1% and 2.9% of agricultural emissions, up to 1.2% of agricultural land use and about 0.4% of agricultural water extraction. This equates to an environmental footprint about twice the land area of the UK, with greenhouse gas emissions that would rank as the 60th-highest-emitting country. Though substantial, it’s worth noting that this is still only about one-tenth of global aviation emissions.

Reducing the environmental burden

There is also substantial variability in the size of our pets, especially when it comes to dogs. Whereas a large mastiff could weigh 80kg, a Chihuahua could weigh more than 30 times less, resulting in significantly lower dietary requirements.

Such variability means simplified carbon footprint comparisons between activities like owning dogs and flying on a private jet may not be helpful. But, in any case, there are several things we can do to reduce the environmental footprint of our pets.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Why mourning a pet can be harder than grieving for a person

Reducing the quantity of pet food required is a good start. By moving towards smaller breeds, we can keep the benefits of pet ownership while reducing the environmental burden. Feeding your pet the appropriate amount would also help restrict demand for pet food – and tackle pet obesity.

The type of food we give to our pets is equally important. Current trends towards the humanisation of pet foods (where products more closely resemble human food) or feeding them raw meat are likely to increase the environmental impact of owning pets.

 

One study found that emissions stemming from the production of dry cat and dog food in the US amounted to between 25% and 30% of the emissions associated with animal products consumed by all US citizens. (Photo: Flickr)

Sustainable pet food brands, of which there are now many, and brands that incorporate innovative ingredients such as insects offer a more environmentally conscious approach.

These pet foods have a reduced meat content, particularly of ruminant meat (grazing mammals like cattle), and include plant-based ingredients. But it’s essential to consider what the insects eat to ensure that the overall environmental cost is reduced.

Claims comparing pets to private jets may oversimplify the issue, especially when there is contention over what each activity could mean. But caring for our pets does contribute to global greenhouse gas emissions. These emissions, alongside the other environmental impacts of owning pets, must be considered when we decide which pets to own and how to feed them. DM

First published by The Conversation.

Peter Alexander is a senior lecturer in global food security at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland.

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

To read all about Daily Maverick’s recent The Gathering: Earth Edition, click here.

 

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Response to grounding of African Peace Mission plane reveals very selective outrage
Maverick News

Response to grounding of African Peace Mission plane reveals very selective outrage
The impact of emigration on familial bonds
Maverick Life

The impact of emigration on familial bonds
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane wins interdict forcing SIU to back down, pending judicial review
South Africa

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane wins interdict forcing SIU to back down, pending judicial review
Stephen Hawking and I created his final theory of the cosmos – here’s what it reveals about the origins of time and life
Maverick Life

Stephen Hawking and I created his final theory of the cosmos – here’s what it reveals about the origins of time and life
Farmers lose confidence amid more pain for SA’s agricultural sector
South Africa

Farmers lose confidence amid more pain for SA’s agricultural sector

TOP READS IN SECTION

Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland - pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Maverick News

Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland – pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Response to grounding of African Peace Mission plane reveals very selective outrage
Maverick News

Response to grounding of African Peace Mission plane reveals very selective outrage
Kingpin behind failed Soweto sports centre has fingers in several Lottery pies
Maverick News

Kingpin behind failed Soweto sports centre has fingers in several Lottery pies
Errant auditors face fines of up to R25-million under new legislation
Maverick News

Errant auditors face fines of up to R25-million under new legislation
Minister Motsoaledi apologises to South Africa for ‘the mess created’ by his department
Maverick News

Minister Motsoaledi apologises to South Africa for ‘the mess created’ by his department

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.