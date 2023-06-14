South Africa

GROUNDUP

‘Arbitrary and irrational’ — automatic loss of SA citizenship legislation ruled unconstitutional

‘Arbitrary and irrational’ — automatic loss of SA citizenship legislation ruled unconstitutional
South Africans who lost their citizenship after gaining citizenship of another country can once again obtain a South African passport. (Photo: Steve Kretzmann)
By Tania Broughton
14 Jun 2023
0

SA’s lost citizens who gained citizenship of another country welcomed back by Supreme Court of Appeal.

South Africans who automatically lost their citizenship when they took citizenship of another country have been aided by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The apex court has ruled the relevant section of the South African Citizenship Act to be inconsistent with the Constitution.

In a unanimous ruling, it further ordered that those South Africans who lost their citizenship through the application of the section, since its operation from 1995, “are deemed not have not to have lost their citizenship”.

The challenge to the legislation was brought by the Democratic Alliance, whose arguments were initially dismissed by the Pretoria high court before being granted leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Read the judgment.

The ruling, handed on Tuesday, was penned by Judge Dumisani Zondi.

“The DA brought the application on behalf of South African citizens who, to their surprise, discovered they had lost their citizenship,” said Judge Zondi.

The DA relied on the evidence of Phillip Plaatjes, a South African living in the United Kingdom who married a British citizen. Plaatjes eventually became a naturalised citizen of the UK in 2007 and travelled regularly on his South African passport.

But in 2015, when he went to the embassy in London to renew his passport, he was told he had “automatically” lost his citizenship after he acquired British citizenship, and embassy officials cancelled his passport.

Plaatjes said he never wanted to leave South Africa permanently, nor relinquish his South African citizenship.

Judge Zondi said the DA contended there were many South Africans living abroad who had been similarly affected and the Act had taken away their right to citizenship without any notice.

The Minister of Home Affairs opposed the application. His lawyers argued the loss of citizenship was as a result of a voluntary act on the part of the citizen, not the State, and that the Act also allowed people to apply to the minister if they wished to retain their citizenship.

Judge Zondi, on behalf of the court, said the minister’s lawyers were unable to point to a legitimate government purpose which the section of the Act sought to achieve “save for a generalised submission that its purpose is to regulate the acquisition and loss of South African citizenship”.

“To meet the standard of rationality, the Minister was required, in the first place, to provide the specific and legitimate purpose the provision was designed to foster.”

Of the argument that the section allowed a person to retain their citizenship on application to the Minister, Judge Zondi said: “But this merely underscores the arbitrariness and irrationality of the section. It gives the minister untrammelled discretion … it reposes in the minister a vague and undefined discretionary power in relation to the retention of a fundamental right, inextricably linked to other fundamental rights (such as the right to vote and stand for public office) and the right to enter and remain in South Africa and the right to freedom of trade, occupation and profession.”

Judge Zondi also noted the Act expressly recognised dual citizenship.

In declaring the section unconstitutional, and backdating that invalidity to 1995, Judge Zondi said others in a similar situation to Plaatjes must “enjoy the benefit of restoration without the need for any further litigation”.

The court ordered the Minister pay the costs of the application. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
South Africa

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
Accreditation of Karpowership gas explosion risk consultants suspended after Daily Maverick probe
South Africa

Accreditation of Karpowership gas explosion risk consultants suspended after Daily Maverick probe
Biden administration shares concerns of US Congress over SA’s perceived support for Russia
Maverick News

Biden administration shares concerns of US Congress over SA’s perceived support for Russia
How to reduce your electricity usage by at least 30% without sacrifice
Maverick News

How to reduce your electricity usage by at least 30% without sacrifice
Joburg city fires fake degree roads boss who made staff call him ‘Dr’
Maverick News

Joburg city fires fake degree roads boss who made staff call him ‘Dr’

TOP READS IN SECTION

How to reduce your electricity usage by at least 30% without sacrifice
Maverick News

How to reduce your electricity usage by at least 30% without sacrifice
Joburg city fires fake degree roads boss who made staff call him ‘Dr’
Maverick News

Joburg city fires fake degree roads boss who made staff call him ‘Dr’
Guptas offer to repay Industrial Development Corporation R300-million to settle unpaid mining loan
Maverick News

Guptas offer to repay Industrial Development Corporation R300-million to settle unpaid mining loan
A whimper that shook nothing and no one — Ace Magashule’s ANC expulsion a non-event
Maverick News

A whimper that shook nothing and no one — Ace Magashule’s ANC expulsion a non-event
Biden administration shares concerns of US Congress over SA’s perceived support for Russia
Maverick News

Biden administration shares concerns of US Congress over SA’s perceived support for Russia

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

DM Shop Winter Flash SaLE

Today only: Get 25% off at the DM Shop Winter Flash Sale

left to get 25% off EVERYTHING when you use the coupon code shop25%-june2023 at checkout.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.