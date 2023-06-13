Our Burning Planet

THE OUTLAW OCEAN PROJECT

Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 8)

Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 8)
(Image: Supplied)
By Ian Urbina
13 Jun 2023
0

The loophole artist: A woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy is determined by which side of a state or country’s border she stands on. For more than 20 years, one woman has taken advantage of the loophole provided by the legal murkiness of international waters to administer abortions to women otherwise left without options.

Ian Urbina joins Dr Rebecca Gomperts aboard the Adelaide to witness how she uses the outlaw ocean to change lives. DM

To read all about Daily Maverick’s recent The Gathering: Earth Edition, click here.

 

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Joburg city fires fake degree roads boss who made staff call him ‘Dr’
Maverick News

Joburg city fires fake degree roads boss who made staff call him ‘Dr’
Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
South Africa

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
Guptas offer to repay Industrial Development Corporation R300-million to settle unpaid mining loan
Maverick News

Guptas offer to repay Industrial Development Corporation R300-million to settle unpaid mining loan
How to reduce your electricity usage by at least 30% without sacrifice
Maverick News

How to reduce your electricity usage by at least 30% without sacrifice
Warning shot fired — top US congressmen urge Biden to move Agoa forum away from SA
Maverick News

Warning shot fired — top US congressmen urge Biden to move Agoa forum away from SA

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Two-pot’ retirement system to kick in on 1 March 2024 – here’s how it will work
Maverick News

‘Two-pot’ retirement system to kick in on 1 March 2024 – here’s how it will work
Constantia killings and FBI-wanted ‘Cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova’s intriguing SA links
Maverick News

Constantia killings and FBI-wanted ‘Cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova’s intriguing SA links
Bloody Coca-Cola Cup shootout claims life of former Chippa United and Royal AM coach
Maverick News

Bloody Coca-Cola Cup shootout claims life of former Chippa United and Royal AM coach
How to reduce your electricity usage by at least 30% without sacrifice
Maverick News

How to reduce your electricity usage by at least 30% without sacrifice
A whimper that shook nothing and no one — Ace Magashule’s ANC expulsion a non-event
Maverick News

A whimper that shook nothing and no one — Ace Magashule’s ANC expulsion a non-event

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.