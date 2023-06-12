More often than not, muffins are sweet, lending themselves to everything from chocolate to banana. But they work as little savoury mini meals as well, such as these bacon and cheese muffins which can be run up for a quick and satisfying breakfast in little time.

Ingredients

400 g self-raising flour

1 cup of grated Cheddar cheese

100 g melted butter

1 cup milk, heated but not boiled

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

200 g diced streaky bacon, fried to a crisp

¼ tsp paprika

¼ tsp onion powder

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method

Preheat the oven to 190℃. Grease 10 large muffin cavities.

Fry the bacon until crisp.

Sift the self-raising flour into a large bowl. Stir in the grated cheese, bacon, paprika, onion powder, salt and pepper.

Add the egg, milk and melted butter and stir to combine.

Spoon equally into 10 greased muffin cavities.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden.

Allow to cool in the tin for 10 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool further. Perfect eaten with butter.

Makes 10 large muffins. DM/TGIFood

