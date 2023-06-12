Business Maverick

BUSINESS REFLECTION

After the Bell: Rupert pounced on at Leopard Creek

After the Bell: Rupert pounced on at Leopard Creek
Johann Rupert looks on from a buggy during day two of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Golf Club on 27 November 2015 in Malelane, South Africa. (Photo: Jan Kruger / Getty Images)
By Tim Cohen
12 Jun 2023
0

The dispute arose because the municipality suddenly increased its valuation from R450-million to R1.56-billion in 2017. The irony of the situation is that the council doesn’t actually provide Leopard Creek with any, you know, actual services.

There was an old computer game called SimCity, popular in the 1990s and early 2000s, that I always thought would be a great learning tool for municipal managers in SA. The game was for years the leader in the so-called open-ended city-building franchise, which required players to lay out a city from scratch and manage its development. What kept players glued to the screen was that disasters would keep happening, especially if you were too parsimonious with fire stations, police stations or hospitals. The whole process gets crazy — much like running a city in real life, I would guess.

But the biggest education about city development came with taxation levels. Since the temptation always exists to build faster and more, there was an equal temptation to tax higher. There was even a taxation level called “soak the rich”.

Of course, I immediately went for that level, as I suppose everyone did initially. But it was edifying to watch how your city’s rate of business growth would slow and city areas would start to decline, requiring a larger police force, which would in turn require higher taxes. Eventually, your city would collapse under its own weight, and you would be ousted as city manager. Sad.

There have been a couple of press stories over the past few weeks, most recently on Monday in Business Day, about a long-standing valuation dispute between the golf development Leopard Creek and the Nkomazi Local Municipality in Mpumalanga. The dispute has some news currency for two reasons: the Leopard Creek golf course is now SA’s number one course and home to the Dunhill Classic, one of the flagship events on the Sunshine Tour. Second, it’s well known as the brainchild of one of SA’s richest citizens Johann Rupert, chair, among other things, of Richemont.

It is by all accounts a magnificent course and development, nestled in a crook of the Crocodile River just on the other side of the Kruger Park. Giraffes drift across the course and hippos plunge in its river — it sounds just magical. 

The dispute arose because the municipality suddenly increased its valuation from R450-million to R1.56-billion in 2017. The irony of the situation is that the council doesn’t actually provide Leopard Creek with any, you know, actual services. All the roads were built privately; the power comes directly from Eskom (when it does), and all the maintenance is done by the club. There is a water extraction plant, purification works, internal water distribution networks, and a sewage treatment plant, none of which is supplied or run by the council.

This is not a cheap club, but neither is it, at least in terms of the court submissions, a grand money spinner. It’s designed to more or less break even, which it does, despite very high course fees, which are necessary for such an unusual location.

The case was first lodged when the municipality revised its valuation, and a ruling was finally made in favour of the club in April this year. It’s a relief for the establishment, and I suspect South African golfers. But the question is, why was it necessary to go all this way uphill?

The valuation was not entirely plucked out of thin air. In simplistic terms, a professional valuer, Norman Griffiths, did the valuation in part by using the notional sales value of the existing houses in the development and assumed the sale of the remainder would happen at a lesser rate. There are 251 residential sites on the 336,000-hectare property. Of those, 113 have been fully developed.

His estimate of the value of the properties came to just under R1-billion for the 113 sites (roughly R9-million each) and then R270-million for the remaining vacant stands (about R2-million a pop). That R1.3-billion was increased to R1.56-billion during the long court process. Existing stands at Leopard Creek are currently on the market at anything between R2.5-million and R15-million.

Witnesses testifying for the property argued that this was, well, nuts. It already costs existing residents around R35,000 a month in levies just to hold their properties. Golf estates have been going bankrupt recently, and a valuation that rich would make the whole effort unfeasible, they said. And yet the municipality is persisting with the valuation and has appealed against the judgment.

In the Business Day story, Rupert is quoted as describing the rates valuation as a “scam” that is causing economic damage in the region. 

“I want to build a hotel, [and] there are at least two hotel groups who want to invest but there is no certainty about taxes and rates,” Rupert said.

The dispute is also disrupting sales to potential new buyers and residents because there is no clarity about what the ultimate rates will be.

For me, the brouhaha illustrates the hostility municipalities seem to have for their ratepayers. I suspect too that SA’s councils are just getting more desperate for cash and applying the worst instincts of SimCity protagonists. The Nkomazi council, of course, has huge developmental pressures, like everywhere else in SA. Everybody, Rupert included, appreciates that. Yet, it’s crucial that councils develop a realistic model for how they tax and spend their limited funds, and don’t fall into the trap of “soaking the rich”. That way lies ruin. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

South Africa risks losing $32bn on Russia stance, Stanlib says
Maverick News

South Africa risks losing $32bn on Russia stance, Stanlib says
Bloody Coca-Cola Cup shootout claims life of former Chippa United and Royal AM coach
Maverick News

Bloody Coca-Cola Cup shootout claims life of former Chippa United and Royal AM coach
Ace Magashule needs to find new home after ANC cracks whip and permanently expels him
Maverick News

Ace Magashule needs to find new home after ANC cracks whip and permanently expels him
‘Two-pot’ retirement system to kick in on 1 March 2024 – here’s how it will work
Maverick News

‘Two-pot’ retirement system to kick in on 1 March 2024 – here’s how it will work
Message to the African peace mission: Ukraine shares a history with Africa on the struggle for liberation
Africa

Message to the African peace mission: Ukraine shares a history with Africa on the struggle for liberation

TOP READS IN SECTION

Constantia killings and FBI-wanted ‘Cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova’s intriguing SA links
Maverick News

Constantia killings and FBI-wanted ‘Cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova’s intriguing SA links
Malema the Must or Bust? ANC has (much) better options post-2024 elections
South Africa

Malema the Must or Bust? ANC has (much) better options post-2024 elections
Gauteng residents jolted by strongest quake in years
South Africa

Gauteng residents jolted by strongest quake in years
‘Two-pot’ retirement system to kick in on 1 March 2024 – here’s how it will work
Maverick News

‘Two-pot’ retirement system to kick in on 1 March 2024 – here’s how it will work
Bloody Coca-Cola Cup shootout claims life of former Chippa United and Royal AM coach
Maverick News

Bloody Coca-Cola Cup shootout claims life of former Chippa United and Royal AM coach

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.