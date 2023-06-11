South Africa

TREBLE GLORY

Manchester City revel in historic first Champions League triumph

Manchester City revel in historic first Champions League triumph
Manchester City celebrate with the Uefa Champions League trophy after their victory in Istanbul on 10 June 2023 (Photo: ANP via Getty Images)
By Yanga Sibembe
11 Jun 2023
0

It was not a classic Manchester City performance against Italy’s Inter Milan in the Uefa Champions League final. However, the English champions did what needed to be done for victory.

It was far from being a familiarly fluid, flamboyant and free-flowing display from Manchester City as they beat a resilient, but profligate Inter Milan 1–0 to win the Uefa Champions League for the first time in their history.

Spanish midfield anchor Rodri, who usually takes the back seat and pulls the strings behind the scenes – allowing the likes of Kevin De Bruyne (who hobbled off injured in the first half) and Erling Haaland to shine – was the unlikely hero for the Manchester club.

Manchester City win

Ederson of Manchester City makes a save during the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City FC at Atatuerk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo: Matthew Ashton / AMA / Getty Images)

The midfielder’s carefully controlled and curled strike in the 68th minute was enough for the Citizens to claim a famous and historic win in Istanbul. In the process, the English champions also became just the eighth side in European soccer history to clinch a continental treble.

To accompany their Premier League and Champions League titles, Pep Guardiola’s men also beat city rivals Manchester United to claim the FA Cup just over a week ago.

The Citizens were appearing in only their second Champions League final. They were stunned 1–0 by Chelsea in the 2021 decider.

After that heartbreak of two years, Guardiola hinted that they cared very little that they beat Inter while not playing at their optimum.

Long road

“The first half we were so anxious. We could not find the free man, John Stones. But it was a question of being patient. I said at halftime ‘last time in Porto [against Chelsea] we were 1–0 down, now it’s 0–0’. We adjusted some things. But you have to be lucky in this competition,” Guardiola said after the game.

“Winning this competition and the treble is so difficult, and that’s why today it’s not important how we did it. It only matters that we did it.”

It’s been a long road to this particular success for City. They clocked a personal Champions League milestone as recently as the 2015/2016 season when they reached the semifinals for the first time in their history. 

But between 2017 and 2020, they could not even make it past the quarterfinal stage. Then they bounced back to push all the way to that ill-fated maiden final appearance in 2021. 

“We made history. But the thing is that we want more. We have more ambition. This is a dream. We deserve to celebrate because this might not happen again. I’m emotional. This is a dream come true. All these City fans have been waiting 20, 30, 40 years. I’ve been here for four years. They deserve it. We deserve it,” City’s match winner Rodri said.

Manchester City win

John Stones of Manchester City celebrates at the final whistle of the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City FC at Atatuerk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo: Joe Prior / Visionhaus via Getty Images)

The crown jewel

When United Arab Emirates politician and businessman Sheikh Mansour bought the club back in the European summer of 2008 and proceeded to spend hundreds of millions of pounds in transfer fees over the subsequent seasons, he had one thing on his mind – European glory.

When Mansour lured the Spanish tactician and obsessive perfectionist Guardiola to Manchester in 2016, he still had the same thing in mind.

After all, in his overflowing trophy cabinet Guardiola possessed two Champions League titles, which he won with his breathtaking Barcelona side in 2009 and 2011. 

That elusive maiden Champions League title has now been secured. So European glory has been achieved. Next on the agenda for City and their wealthy owner is continental dominance akin to their reign domestically.

Josep 'Pep' Guardiola, Manchester City

Josep ‘Pep’ Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, celebrates after the FA Cup final match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on 3 June, 2023 in London, England. (Photo: James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Eyeing European dominance

The Citizens have won five Premier League titles under Guardiola’s guidance. Three of those have come on the trot. The Spaniard is now dreaming of repeating the trick in Europe.

“We are now only 13 [Champions Leagues] behind Real Madrid,” Guardiola joked in his press conference. “If they sleep a little, we can catch them.

“Some teams disappear after winning the Champions League. So, we have to avoid that. But now you can stop asking me about the Champions League.”

With this victory the Spanish coaching powerhouse made history by becoming the only manager with two European trebles after winning one with Barcelona. He now also has three Champions League titles – one less than the most successful manager in the competition’s history, Carlo Ancelotti. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

The time for Jacob Zuma to face his Arms Deal rap draws nigh - and other stories of hope
DM168

The time for Jacob Zuma to face his Arms Deal rap draws nigh – and other stories of hope
The President's new Vision
South Africa

The President's new Vision
Mkhwebane reaches end of the road, refuses State Attorney’s offer and is poised to reveal alleged bribery files
South Africa

Mkhwebane reaches end of the road, refuses State Attorney’s offer and is poised to reveal alleged bribery files
Ex-Bafana coach Clive Barker’s infectious enthusiasm and player pride made him one of the greats
Maverick News

Ex-Bafana coach Clive Barker’s infectious enthusiasm and player pride made him one of the greats
Electricity crisis: Here’s the light at the end of the tunnel
Maverick News

Electricity crisis: Here’s the light at the end of the tunnel

TOP READS IN SECTION

Mkhwebane reaches end of the road, refuses State Attorney’s offer and is poised to reveal alleged bribery files
South Africa

Mkhwebane reaches end of the road, refuses State Attorney’s offer and is poised to reveal alleged bribery files
The President's new Vision
South Africa

The President's new Vision
Ex-Bafana coach Clive Barker’s infectious enthusiasm and player pride made him one of the greats
Maverick News

Ex-Bafana coach Clive Barker’s infectious enthusiasm and player pride made him one of the greats
Ayepyep to State Capture – the Western Cape’s chronically converging gang and ‘security’ problems
Maverick News

Ayepyep to State Capture – the Western Cape’s chronically converging gang and ‘security’ problems
Electricity crisis: Here’s the light at the end of the tunnel
Maverick News

Electricity crisis: Here’s the light at the end of the tunnel

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.