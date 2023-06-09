Defend Truth

AUDIT OUTCOMES

KZN councils show slight uptick, but AG Tsakani Maluleke red flags failing managers and hefty consultant bills

KZN councils show slight uptick, but AG Tsakani Maluleke red flags failing managers and hefty consultant bills
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. (Photo: Flickr / GCIS)
By Victoria O’Regan
09 Jun 2023
0

An improvement in audit outcomes in KwaZulu-Natal municipalities in 2021/22 is an indication that leaders are heading the call to ‘institutionalise preventative controls and implement consequent management and accountability’, says the Auditor-General. Yet only three municipalities achieved clean audits: King Cetshwayo District Municipality, Okhahlamba and uMhlathuze local municipalities.

Overall, KwaZulu-Natal’s audit outcomes have improved slightly from the 2020/21 reporting period, but Auditor-General (AG) Tsakani Maluleke says councils should be more “robust and persuasive” in holding municipal managers accountable for failing to carry out their responsibilities. 

Read in Daily Maverick: Local government litany of woe — municipal decay and its dire consequences for service delivery

In her 2021/22 report, Maluleke found nine municipalities in the province (Ugu District Municipality and the AbaQulusi, Dannhauser, eDumbe, Inkosi Langalibalele, Nquthu, Ray Nkonyeni, uMngeni, and uMshwathi local municipalities) had improved their audit opinions. Four municipalities (uMzinyathi and Harry Gwala district municipalities, and Msunduzi and Ulundi local municipalities) have regressed. 

In KZN, three municipalities achieved clean audits: King Cetshwayo District Municipality, Okhahlamba and uMhlathuze local municipalities. Here, Okhahlamba Municipality leads the way, with eight consecutive clean audit opinions. 

In the 2021 local government elections the ANC lost its 52% majority in the rural Okhahlamba Municipality, dipping to 29%. It has since managed to hold onto the council through a coalition with the African Peoples’ Movement and the National Freedom Party. 

The ANC also lost its outright majority in uMhlathuze (Richards Bay). An IFP-led coalition has control of the council. 

Read in Daily Maverick: EFF records famous victory over ANC in Free State as IFP turns tables on ruling party in KZN

In her report, Maluleke flagged nine municipalities in the province as being in a concerning financial state: Impendle, Mpofana, Msunduzi, Newcastle, Nkandla and Ulundi local municipalities, and Ugu, uMzinyathi and uThukela district municipalities. 

The nine municipalities reported doubt about their ability to continue operating, with six having raised such challenges for at least the past four years. 

Of the nine municipalities flagged by the AG, four are under administration. They are the ANC-led Msunduzi and Mpofana local municipalities, and uThukela and uMzinyathi district municipalities, which are IFP-led. 

Msunduzi, Mpofana and uThukela have all remained under administration since the 2018/19 financial year, Daily Maverick reported

Heavy reliance on consultants

When judged next to its provincial peers, KZN emerges as the biggest spender on consultants. Financial reporting consultants cost municipalities in the province R309-million in 2021/22. This is an increase of more than R100-million from the last financial year, when municipalities dished out R205.6-million on consultants. 

Of the 54 municipalities in KZN, 48 relied on consultants to prepare and review their financial statements, “even though in most instances they had appointed officials to perform these functions”, said Maluleke.

“Despite municipalities spending R309-million on financial reporting consultants, this investment has not had the desired impact. At 25 municipalities (52%), we identified material misstatements in the areas where consultants were used,” she said.

The reasons for this included poor project management, inadequate record management and delays in appointing consultants. 

Irregular expenditure

KZN’s municipalities amassed a total of R5.92-billion in irregular expenditure – 6% of the provincial budget. In 2020/21, irregular spending in the province stood at R3.4-billion. 

In her report, the AG found that non-compliance with supply chain management legislation contributed to more than 90% of the province’s irregular expenditure. 

“Although municipalities made some effort to investigate and deal with the irregular expenditure closing balance of R14.46-billion, their progress was slow and they managed to reduce the closing balance by only R2.64-billion,” said Maluleke. 

Crumbling municipal infrastructure

According to the AG, most councils in the province did not fully achieve their planned service delivery targets for the year. 

“Ageing infrastructure and a lack of maintenance made it difficult for municipalities to fulfil their service delivery commitments to the public,” said Maluleke. This contributed to the high water distribution losses of R3.42-billion (45.21% of all water that flowed through municipal infrastructure). 

KZN has infrastructure assets worth R89.66-billion, but the AG found only 3.6% of its spending was on repairing and maintaining these assets.

“The crumbling municipal infrastructure has not only affected service delivery but has also increased the risk of harm to communities and the environment,” she said. 

The AG found this was evident in Ugu District Municipality’s wastewater works, where the historical lack of maintenance resulted in the plants not operating and disposing untreated wastewater into rivers. Additionally, the water in Amajuba District Municipality failed to meet the standard for quality drinking water, and contained traces of E. coli, which posed potential health risks to residents

Impact of flooding

The 2021/22 audit outcomes covered the period in which devastating floods caused havoc in the province, in April and May 2022. In response to the floods in KZN and the Eastern Cape, Cabinet declared a National State of Disaster

On the back of mounting public concern that the funds allocated to deal with the disaster would be misappropriated, President Cyril Ramaphosa requested the AG’s office to conduct a real-time audit of the flood relief funds to ensure they were used as intended. The AG conducted a real-time audit of the flood response in iLembe, Ugu and Zululand district municipalities, KwaDukuza Local Municipality and eThekwini Metro, focusing on water supply, water-related infrastructure, sanitation and roads, and the provision of building materials to people whose homes were destroyed. 

Maluleke released her report in August 2022, which painted a bleak picture of the government’s response to the disaster. Read here and here

In her August 2022 report, the AG found eThekwini metro guilty of failing to prepare a comprehensive needs assessment to ensure the effective planning and delivery of water, which consequently led to water tankers failing to meet the needs of affected communities.

In her latest report, Maluleke said her office had followed up on the implementation of eThekwini Metro’s action plan to address her office’s findings on its water supply initiative and found “that slow progress has been made to implement our recommendations and we continued to identify similar deficiencies”.

She added: “Although Tongaat water treatment works in eThekwini Metro is operating again, it is still not producing the required amount of water because the bulk supply pipelines on which it relies were not assessed or repaired before operations were restored, despite having been visibly damaged.”

The challenges KZN councils face – particularly those relating to infrastructure and flood relief – call for greater intergovernmental coordination, said Maluleke. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

The President's new Vision
South Africa

The President's new Vision
Ramaphosa to call China’s Xi while Cabinet silent on moving BRICS Summit
Maverick News

Ramaphosa to call China’s Xi while Cabinet silent on moving BRICS Summit
Ayepyep to State Capture – the Western Cape’s chronically converging gang and ‘security’ problems
Maverick News

Ayepyep to State Capture – the Western Cape’s chronically converging gang and ‘security’ problems
Zelensky visits flood-hit Kherson; SA risks losing R612bn in export revenue over 'non-aligned’ stance - economist
Ukraine Crisis

Zelensky visits flood-hit Kherson; SA risks losing R612bn in export revenue over 'non-aligned’ stance – economist
Electricity crisis: Here’s the light at the end of the tunnel
Maverick News

Electricity crisis: Here’s the light at the end of the tunnel

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ramaphosa calls Putin after crunch Cabinet meeting and ahead of Africa-led peace mission
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls Putin after crunch Cabinet meeting and ahead of Africa-led peace mission
Mzwanele Manyi sworn in as EFF MP a month after joining the Red Berets
Maverick News

Mzwanele Manyi sworn in as EFF MP a month after joining the Red Berets
Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Maverick News

Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Ayepyep to State Capture – the Western Cape’s chronically converging gang and ‘security’ problems
Maverick News

Ayepyep to State Capture – the Western Cape’s chronically converging gang and ‘security’ problems
ConCourt demands answers from Motsoaledi, Home Affairs over three-year delay in immigration case
Maverick News

ConCourt demands answers from Motsoaledi, Home Affairs over three-year delay in immigration case

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.