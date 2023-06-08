Africa

ISS TODAY OP-ED

World Oceans Day — blue economy may chart a route to stronger AU-EU ties

World Oceans Day — blue economy may chart a route to stronger AU-EU ties
The theme for World Oceans Day 2023 is 'Planet Ocean: Tides are Changing'. (Photo: Schalk van Zuydam / Gallo Images)
By Denys Reva and David Willima
08 Jun 2023
0

The two continents share maritime spaces. An agreement on equitable and joint responsibilities could boost development and prosperity. 

World Oceans Day on 8 June is an opportunity to reflect on the ocean’s vital role in sustainable development, food security and climate change resilience. All of these are imperative for Africa, which is highly susceptible to the damage wrought by climate change.

Safeguarding the oceans is a collective responsibility that could draw Africa and Europe closer together. The foundation for cooperation is well established, but both continents’ commissions and member states have several barriers to overcome. Blue economies also need more prominence in their existing partnership.

Multinational cooperation on ocean health delivered a landmark achievement this year. In March, United Nations (UN) member states concluded the global High Seas Treaty to protect biodiversity in waters beyond national jurisdiction. This demonstrated a shift in thinking away from the ‘free seas’ concept and the reckless exploitation that resulted, towards conservation and concern about harmful practices. 

The treaty shows that countries recognise the need for cooperation to protect the “common heritage of humankind,” as stipulated in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. With over 60% of the ocean lying outside countries’ jurisdiction, this space represents perhaps the most interconnected single ecosystem on the planet. Shared responsibility for the governance of ocean resources is necessary for sustainable development and climate action.

African countries played a prominent role in this positive step, and many are enthusiastic about ocean governance, including taking regional and global leadership roles. This corresponds with the continent’s growing recognition of the blue economy as an avenue for economic growth, climate resilience and poverty alleviation in Africa. Partners outside the region will be key to achieving these outcomes. 

In April, African Union (AU) Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment Josefa Sacko, highlighted the importance of enhancing cross-continental cooperation on the blue economy. In particular, she noted the need “to strengthen [Africa’s] partnership with Europe, to identify areas of joint work that can reinforce existing collaboration.”

Closer AU-European Union (EU) ties make sense, as cooperation is already happening in other sectors, like health, security and development. And their blue economy approaches have complementary strengths that can be mutually beneficial. Furthermore, the two regions’ shared maritime spaces and interconnected ecosystems serve as natural strategic areas for joint efforts. 

Several African blue economy projects have already received substantial EU support. Kenya’s Go Blue initiative links sea-land development by promoting the inclusion of women and youth in the ocean economy. The goal is to improve coastal infrastructure, economic growth, marine conservation and maritime governance.

The need for a cross-continental blue economy partnership is clear when considering transboundary threats such as illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, rising sea levels, pollution and biodiversity loss. 

However, several obstacles hinder cooperation. First, there is a discrepancy between the stated strategic and shared interests in the conservation and management of ocean resources and the realities of illegal fishing in African waters. EU member states’ fishing boats have often been implicated in illegal fishing in African waters, depriving communities of their livelihoods and forcing them to take greater risks while fishing. 

Harmful fisheries subsidies are also an issue, despite a deal struck last year at the World Trade Organization. And the continued lack of transparency in the fishing sector enables illegal fishing. For instance, the EU has negotiated numerous agreements with non-EU states under its sustainable fisheries partnerships. Although these deals are rooted in sustainability, they have been criticised for loopholes that allow EU vessel owners to hide their ownership and avoid responsibility.

The second obstacle facing the AU-EU relationship is its asymmetrical nature. Many African countries lag behind in maritime governance. Their institutional challenges and a misalignment in blue economy aims and progress mean the partnership might benefit Europe disproportionately. 

The unbalanced relationship could also manifest in other ways. The EU was recently accused of using aid to pressure an African country to withdraw a proposal that would impact EU tuna fishing companies in the Indian Ocean. The EU denies this, but the bloc may struggle to balance its long-term sustainability goals with member states’ short-term business interests. Added to that is the lack of resources or political will among African countries to detect and prosecute offenders in African waters.

At the 2022 sixth AU-EU summit, leaders committed to a 2030 vision on peace and security, migration and mobility, energy security and a green transition, supported through the Global Gateway Africa-Europe Investment Package. The blue economy wasn’t explicitly mentioned, but that is likely to change given the impetus for multinational ocean action and implementation of the new High Seas Treaty. 

Oceans are essential and cross-cutting for each UN Sustainable Development Goal — not just SDG 14, which encompasses sea conservation. Both Africa and Europe stand to gain from a partnership that includes the blue economy. Tangible progress will however require more than just summit diplomacy

Both parties must share responsibilities and benefits. That requires transparency, acknowledging each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and focusing on a blue future that delivers prosperity for all. DM

Denys Reva, Researcher and David Willima, Research Officer, Maritime, Institute for Security Studies (ISS) Pretoria.

Research for this article was funded by the Government of Norway.

First published by ISS Today.

To read all about Daily Maverick’s recent The Gathering: Earth Edition, click here.

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa calls Putin after crunch Cabinet meeting and ahead of Africa-led peace mission
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls Putin after crunch Cabinet meeting and ahead of Africa-led peace mission
Mzwanele Manyi sworn in as EFF MP a month after joining the Red Berets
Maverick News

Mzwanele Manyi sworn in as EFF MP a month after joining the Red Berets
ConCourt demands answers from Motsoaledi, Home Affairs over three-year delay in immigration case
Maverick News

ConCourt demands answers from Motsoaledi, Home Affairs over three-year delay in immigration case
Business leaders join forces with Ramaphosa to tackle economic crisis, Eskom, crime and corruption
South Africa

Business leaders join forces with Ramaphosa to tackle economic crisis, Eskom, crime and corruption
Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Maverick News

Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape

TOP READS IN SECTION

Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Maverick News

Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
SLAPP down — Jacob Zuma fails in attempted private prosecution of Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan
Maverick News

SLAPP down — Jacob Zuma fails in attempted private prosecution of Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan
Business leaders join forces with Ramaphosa to tackle economic crisis, Eskom, crime and corruption
South Africa

Business leaders join forces with Ramaphosa to tackle economic crisis, Eskom, crime and corruption
Zimbabwe’s land grabs made Robert Mugabe the country’s biggest landowner
Maverick News

Zimbabwe’s land grabs made Robert Mugabe the country’s biggest landowner
Mzwanele Manyi sworn in as EFF MP a month after joining the Red Berets
Maverick News

Mzwanele Manyi sworn in as EFF MP a month after joining the Red Berets

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.