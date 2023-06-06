Defend Truth

ISS TODAY OP-ED

Rampant mining in Côte d’Ivoire rapidly degrading fragile environment

Rampant mining in Côte d’Ivoire rapidly degrading fragile environment
Global demand for lithium has seen the prioritisation of mining for the mineral in Côte d’Ivoire. (Image: iStock)
By Mpho Morolane
06 Jun 2023
0

Can the country balance an expanding mining sector with protecting its remaining forests and farming-dependent economy? 

Côte d’Ivoire’s expanding mining industry could serve the public interest but poses environmental threats to a country heavily dependent on agriculture and subsistence farming. 

The government aims to increase mining’s contribution to gross domestic product from 3% to 6%. Since revising its mining code in 2014, the focus has been on diversifying the gold-dominated sector. Due to the growing global demand for these commodities, nickel, cobalt, rare soils and lithium have been prioritised.

Several lithium sites in the south and north of the country were recently found. On 25 January, Australia’s African Gold discovered lithium sediment in the Agboville region in the south. A consortium of two companies, Ricca Resources and Firering Strategic Minerals, was authorised in November 2022 to exploit the country’s first lithium-tantalum programme, Atex, in the northern Boundiali region. 

New mining sites in Côte d’Ivoire

Mining in Côte d’Ivoire

New mining sites in Côte d’Ivoire. (Graphic: Supplied by ISS Today)

However, the government’s plan to accelerate the development of its mining sector comes at the cost of environmental degradation. Since gaining independence in the 1960s, the country has lost 80% of its forests. Most remaining coverage is concentrated in small protected areas overburdened by farming, bush fires and mineral exploitation. Côte d’Ivoire’s forest cover has plummeted from an estimated 16 million hectares in the 1960s to less than three million today. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Côte d’Ivoire’s renewed stance on graft paying dividends but citizens are still being kept in the dark

While mining accounts for only 8% of deforestation — agriculture, logging and infrastructure are mainly to blame — uncontrolled and poorly regulated mining could destroy what little forest is left. Excavation (lawful and unlawful) drives 80% of forest destruction by the mining sector, with the remaining 20% caused by the processing of minerals. The latter is likely to rise, given recent discoveries and the government’s propensity to issue industrial permits.

Deforestation has caused a drop in rainfall and sparked desertification in Côte d’Ivoire. Unrestricted expansion of the mining sector could lead to the rarefication of arable soils, further disrupting ecosystems and putting agriculture at risk. Almost 60% of Côte d’Ivoire’s arable soil is degraded. Preserving what remains and restoring the damaged ground is vital in a country where subsistence farming supports two-thirds of households, and agriculture makes up 75% of exports and employs 70% of the active population.

Both artisanal and industrial mining pollutes water, air and soil by using chemicals such as mercury. While figures on chemical use by larger companies are unavailable in the public domain, artisanal miners use approximately 558 kg of mercury annually, endangering biodiversity, people’s health and livelihoods.

Northern Côte d’Ivoire has long been a haven for lawless gold and diamond mining due to the country’s porous borders, the marginalisation of local populations and the 2002-11 rebellion. Locals see illegal activities as a means of survival, and with the Atex mine’s proximity to these border regions, the site and its surroundings are vulnerable to environmental destruction.

Explorations at Atex and adjacent sites revealed precious minerals other than lithium, which could attract locals and external actors, sparking a mineral rush. This might threaten green areas such as the Comoé National Park and arable soils in the northern farming region. 

One could argue that the high level of technology and skill required to extract lithium makes non-industrial exploitation unlikely, but several cases contradict this. China took steps to prevent artisanal lithium extraction in Yichun. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, illegal artisanal cobalt mining, an important commodity for manufacturing lithium batteries, has caused cities to be destroyed due to community anger at the state’s inability to provide services and share mining dividends. Côte d’Ivoire faces similar vulnerabilities. 

The Ivorian government should act fast to restore community trust in the state. It also needs to propose economic alternatives for those reliant on artisanal mining. Identifying and granting permits to small-scale miners is a commendable first step, but further implementation of the 2014 mining code is needed, particularly on artisanal mining. 

As a signatory to the Minamata Convention prohibiting the use of mercury in mining, Ivorian authorities should improve the monitoring of mining sites. This would ensure environmentally friendly methods are used, that only authorised parties exploit the minerals, and that mining is limited to allocated areas. 

Police patrols and operations by the Brigade for the Repression of Infractions of the Mining Code show the government’s willingness to enforce the law. Monitoring committees, local authorities and affected communities could strengthen state capacity to do so.

Innovative and anticipatory responses are also needed, such as exclusively delineating zones for farming and biodiversity protection. Given the country’s small size, the government should demarcate a maximum portion of land that can be ceded for mining. This would secure arable soils for farming in the long run, since post-mining soil reconstitution takes decades. DM

Moussa Soumahoro, Researcher, Africa Peace and Security Governance, Institute for Security Studiers (ISS) Addis Ababa.

First published by ISS Today.

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
Maverick News

Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
DM168

ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
Prasa board chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane fired after agency accommodation scandal
Maverick News

Prasa board chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane fired after agency accommodation scandal
Tina Joemat-Pettersson, a life of controversy and commitment to the ANC, never mind the rollercoaster ride
Maverick News

Tina Joemat-Pettersson, a life of controversy and commitment to the ANC, never mind the rollercoaster ride
Democracy dies behind closed doors — open the Lady R inquiry
Maverick News

Democracy dies behind closed doors — open the Lady R inquiry

TOP READS IN SECTION

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
Maverick News

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
As El Niño looms, South Africa - including the southwest - looks set for a wet winter
Maverick News

As El Niño looms, South Africa – including the southwest – looks set for a wet winter
Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
Maverick News

Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
Fikile Mbalula flipped a Sunday ‘ace’ card in the Karpowership poker saga, but does he have a winning hand?
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula flipped a Sunday ‘ace’ card in the Karpowership poker saga, but does he have a winning hand?
BadFellas - Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music
Maverick News

BadFellas – Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.