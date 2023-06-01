Business Maverick

RULE REVERSAL

SCA strikes out the mandatory rotation of audit firms in one stroke

SCA strikes out the mandatory rotation of audit firms in one stroke
Chief executive of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors Imre Nagy. (Photo: Supplied)
By Neesa Moodley
01 Jun 2023
0

The Supreme Court of Appeal surprised the auditing profession this week by effectively striking out the ‘mandatory audit firm rotation rule’.

The judgment sets aside the mandatory audit firm rotation rule (MAFR), which was published in the Government Gazette in June 2017 and came into effect on 1 April this year.

Kim Rew, partner at Webber Wentzel, says the SCA ruling makes it clear that the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) did not have the power to mandate audit firm rotation. 

Both domestically and internationally, the auditing industry has been implicated in corporate wrongdoing,” Rew says. South African accounting scandals have included listed companies such as Tongaat Hulett, which is currently under business rescue, and the notorious fraud uncovered at Steinhoff. Both firms were audited by Deloitte.

Irba attributes this, among other things, to the long tenure of audit firms and issued the MAFR to strengthen auditor independence and enhance audit quality. 

Imre Nagy, chief executive of Irba, says the court’s judgment was on a technical and legal basis and Irba stands by the ongoing need for regular rotation of audit firms. 

“The crux is not whether MAFR is or is not the right measure to increase independence, but rather that there was a difference of opinion on whether the Act allowed for Irba to issue the rule,” he says. 

Irba’s legal team is reviewing the judgment and Nagy says a decision is yet to be made on whether to proceed with an appeal. In the interim, he says Irba will be engaging with Parliament and stakeholders to address the technical issue raised in the judgment. 

The MAFR prescribed that an audit firm may not serve as the appointed auditor of a listed company for more than 10 consecutive financial years. Following a 10-year appointment, that particular audit firm would only be eligible for reappointment to the same listed company after five financial years.

Irba submitted that it was established under the Auditing Profession Act, which empowers it to prescribe rules on standards for professional competence, ethics and conduct of auditors as well as auditing standards. 

“The SCA held that the net effect of MAFR is to impose broad restrictions on audit committees, companies and shareholders from appointing an audit firm of their choice.

“At the same time, it prohibits audit firms from accepting appointments even if they are selected by a company,” says Rew, adding that this is a significant decision for the auditing profession.  

Parmi Natesan, chief executive of the Institute of Directors South Africa, says with or without mandatory firm rotation, the independence of an external audit is a critical component of the financial reporting ecosystem.  

“From a governance perspective, the Companies Act already places the onus on audit committees to oversee auditor independence. King IV specifically recommends that the audit committee makes a statement as to whether they are satisfied that the external auditor is independent of the organisation,” she says.

The Companies Act also prohibits the same individual auditor (not an auditing firm) from serving as the auditor of a company for more than five consecutive financial years, with a cooling-off period of two years between appointments. This legislation remains in place.

“The irony of the decision is that the rule came into effect on 1 April 2023, which means that many companies would have long since made plans for its implementation.

“Large audits are planned well in advance and, in many cases, the new auditors have already been appointed,” Ryan Hopkins, associate at Webber Wentzel, observes.

Irba’s monitoring statistics show that there has been a very positive uptake of voluntary rotation by listed companies (91%) and public interest entities in the lead-up to the effective date of 1 April 2023, and the effects will be felt for at least the next five to 10 years. 

“We want to commend those audit committees and audit firms for recognising the risks of long firm tenure and adopting the MAFR as a measure to mitigate such risks.  

“Whether it is a real or perceived lack of independence, the shareholders and public will continue to question whether an audit firm is truly independent when reviewing financial statements in circumstances where they have audited the clients for longer than a decade,” Nagy says. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Russia tramples international law by abducting Ukrainian children, but South Africa can help get them home – here’s how
South Africa

Russia tramples international law by abducting Ukrainian children, but South Africa can help get them home – here’s how
‘Strip club fronts, drugs and diamond smuggling’ — book delves into Bulgaria and SA crime links
Maverick News

‘Strip club fronts, drugs and diamond smuggling’ — book delves into Bulgaria and SA crime links
Beyond DJ Sumbody’s murder – business tensions, underworld fears and a court order
Maverick News

Beyond DJ Sumbody’s murder – business tensions, underworld fears and a court order
ANC’s disciplinary committee hammers final nail in Ace’s coffin with guilty verdict
Maverick News

ANC’s disciplinary committee hammers final nail in Ace’s coffin with guilty verdict
Eusebius McKaiser — Brilliant, cocky, unapologetically himself
Maverick News

Eusebius McKaiser — Brilliant, cocky, unapologetically himself

TOP READS IN SECTION

Broadcaster, analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser (45) dies, sending shockwaves around the country
Maverick News

Broadcaster, analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser (45) dies, sending shockwaves around the country
Beyond DJ Sumbody’s murder – business tensions, underworld fears and a court order
Maverick News

Beyond DJ Sumbody’s murder – business tensions, underworld fears and a court order
BRICS foreign ministers meet in Cape Town as questions mount about Putin’s possible visit
Maverick News

BRICS foreign ministers meet in Cape Town as questions mount about Putin’s possible visit
ANC’s disciplinary committee hammers final nail in Ace’s coffin with guilty verdict
Maverick News

ANC’s disciplinary committee hammers final nail in Ace’s coffin with guilty verdict
Constantia killings – Bulgaria’s forewarning to SA and a global billion-dollar crypto scam
Maverick News

Constantia killings – Bulgaria’s forewarning to SA and a global billion-dollar crypto scam

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.