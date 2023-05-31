Business Maverick

BUSINESS REFLECTION

After the Bell: SA’s Russia economic problem is not theoretical; it’s right here, right now

After the Bell: SA’s Russia economic problem is not theoretical; it’s right here, right now
Russia President Vladimir Putin arrives to participate in the BRICS Summit dome session in Brasilia, Brazil, 14 November 2019. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Andre Coelho)
By Tim Cohen
31 May 2023
0

The government doesn’t appear to fully appreciate the extent of the dangers constituted by the hand grenade with which it is now playing chicken.

Most discussions about South Africa’s Russia-leaning, “neutral” stance on the invasion of Ukraine considers in a perambulatory kind of way the potential dangers of alienating the West in favour of an aggressive imperialist — even if that imperialist is allied for the moment with China. There are two points most people seem to be missing.

First, how much the act of leaning toward Russia has affected SA’s economic position right now, today. We are not talking about potential outcomes in the future, we are talking about what is already happening.

Second, the government doesn’t appear to fully appreciate the extent of the dangers constituted by the hand grenade with which it is now playing chicken.

Two reports came out recently that put this all very graphically. The first is the SA Reserve Bank’s financial stability report, which was released last Friday. The report is designed to look at things from a dark point of view to prepare for the worst, but even taking that bias into account, what it suggests really sends shivers down your spine.

For example, it says, if secondary sanctions are imposed on SA, that would “make it impossible to finance any trade or investment flows, or to make or receive any payments from correspondent banks in US dollars”.

Okay, that’s bad enough, but the report goes on to say, “There is also the risk that such sanctions could be expanded to include payments in EUR or GBP. This will be catastrophic for the South African economy and has the undeniable potential to trigger a financial crisis.”

It goes on to discuss various problems, but also points out that SA, “is already plagued by foreign investment outflows as a result of its weak economic conditions and the recent FATF greylisting. Jeopardising remaining investment inflows, which come predominantly from the US, EU, and UK, could therefore lead to financial instability.”

And all of that is only one aspect of the financial stability issue. It also mentions trade, as many reports have already discussed, but there are other potential problems too, including term finance, SA’s foreign reserves and foreign direct investment. The report points out that as at 31 December 2022, 82.5% of foreign direct investment into South Africa originated from the US, EU, and UK, compared to 0.003% from Russia.

It’s plainly obvious if you read the report that the Reserve Bank, no less, is freaked out by the direction SA is taking by cuddling up with the bear. I suspect that SA’s politicians might think, well, sanctions have been imposed on Russia, and they don’t look that bad.

But the problem is that SA’s economic position and Russia’s economic position are not really comparable, because Russia’s oil and gas exports underpin its economy in a way that SA’s mineral wealth does not.

Russia’s pre-invasion income from oil and gas was about $132-billion, and because the world needs this resource so badly, Russia has managed to maintain this economic underpin somewhat, albeit at a lower rate. SA’s total mineral exports, by comparison, are less than a quarter of that, and really don’t constitute resources that the world needs in the same way it needs oil and gas. As for the rest of SA’s exports, alternatives abound.

The immediate, financial effect of SA’s diplomatic gamesmanship was illustrated by a report Nedbank issued this week called The Cost of the Russia Saga. It’s difficult to separate SA’s continuing Eskom woes, rising interest rates, and the “Russia Saga” from each other, but one thing the Nedbank report notes is the sudden increase in the average SA sovereign credit default swap spreads.

after the bell

Credit default swaps are essentially the cost of insurance debt investors have to pay to insure their bond investments against the potential of default. In the same way that you would have to pay more for your car insurance if you have the completely understandable tendency to drink and drive, so the measure of insurance cost is a good indicator of risk.

The interesting thing about these credit default swaps is that they jumped — I mean really jumped — not in unison now with the rand decline or the interest rate increases, but with the Lady R allegations and revelations.

Of course, once things like that get into the market, further pieces of incremental bad news have a disproportionate effect — hence the rand’s continuing decline, for one thing. There has been some retraction by the SA government in its bear cuddling, as the Nedbank report points out. But the vocal concerns of the International Criminal Court have kept the issue at the front of the news — not just here — and the confusing approach is not helping.

All in all, a more ill-considered, ham-fisted, bungled approach is hard to imagine. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Broadcaster, analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser (45) dies, sending shockwaves around the country
Maverick News

Broadcaster, analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser (45) dies, sending shockwaves around the country
Ex-Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie’s claims regarding swimming pools, bucket toilets and Eskom debt under scrutiny
Maverick News

Ex-Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie’s claims regarding swimming pools, bucket toilets and Eskom debt under scrutiny
Clover heads into winter with a R360m ‘servitised’ solution to ensure uninterrupted power
South Africa

Clover heads into winter with a R360m ‘servitised’ solution to ensure uninterrupted power
Constantia killings – Bulgaria’s forewarning to SA and a global billion-dollar crypto scam
Maverick News

Constantia killings – Bulgaria’s forewarning to SA and a global billion-dollar crypto scam
South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Maverick News

South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit

TOP READS IN SECTION

South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Maverick News

South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
Maverick News

Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
Broadcaster, analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser (45) dies, sending shockwaves around the country
Maverick News

Broadcaster, analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser (45) dies, sending shockwaves around the country
US calls on South Africa to persuade Russia to comply with treaty that limits nuclear weapons
Maverick News

US calls on South Africa to persuade Russia to comply with treaty that limits nuclear weapons
Concourt rules Zuma tax records may be revealed in the ‘public interest’
Maverick News

Concourt rules Zuma tax records may be revealed in the ‘public interest’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.