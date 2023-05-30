Maverick Citizen

SCHOOL ASSAULTS

SECTION27 appeals against ‘lenient’ high court judgment on corporal punishment

SECTION27 appeals against ‘lenient’ high court judgment on corporal punishment
(Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Tamsin Metelerkamp
30 May 2023
0

SECTION27 is appealing against a judgment handed down by the Pretoria High Court in an effort to ensure that the ‘lenient’ sentences given to two teachers who used corporal punishment against learners are revised.

Public interest law centre SECTION27 is appealing against a high court judgment in the Supreme Court of Appeal after registering disappointment with the outcome of a corporal punishment case in which it represented the Centre for Child Law and two parents whose children were assaulted by their teachers.

The judgment was handed down in October 2022 by Judge DS Fourie of the Pretoria High Court.

SECTION27 filed its heads of argument for the appeal last week, giving the respondents – including the South African Council for Educators (Sace) and the two teachers who committed the assaults – until 26 June to file theirs, according to Pearl Nicodemus, spokesperson for the law centre.

The litigation against Sace and the other respondents was initially launched in 2020 after the council issued “shockingly lenient sentences” in two separate cases of corporal punishment committed by teachers, according to SECTION27. Sace handles the appropriate registration, management of professional development and inculcation of ethics for all educators.

“In the first instance of corporal punishment, a teacher was charged with hitting two Grade 2 learners over the head with a PVC pipe, causing physical and psychological harm. After the incident, the teacher went on to intimidate one of the victims to prevent the child from reporting the incident.

“In the second instance, a teacher struck a Grade 5 learner across the face, causing the child to bleed from the ear,” stated SECTION27.

In line with an internal policy called the “Mandatory Sanctions Policy”, Sace fined both teachers R15,000, of which R5,000 was suspended. The teachers were further given a 10-year suspended sentence requiring that their names be struck from the educators’ roll if they are found guilty of some other contravention of Sace’s Code of Ethics in future.

“This means that these teachers are still teaching in the classrooms with no consideration for learners’ safety and no obligation on the teachers to correct their behaviour,” according to SECTION27.

The public interest law centre claimed that the children who were subjected to corporal punishment, and their parents, were not given a meaningful opportunity to make submissions regarding the sentences during Sace’s hearing process.

SECTION27 took Sace and the other respondents to the high court seeking an order that:

  • Sace revise its Mandatory Sanctions Policy to include important elements such as rehabilitative and corrective sanctions (like anger management) and ensure a more child-centred approach that allowed learners and their parents to participate in Sace’s disciplinary hearings; and that
  • The decisions against the two teachers be set aside and sent back to Sace for reconsideration.

While Fourie ordered that Sace should revise its Mandatory Sanctions Policy, the application to have the teachers’ sentences reviewed was dismissed.

According to the judgment, it was dismissed because the proceedings for judicial review were instituted more than 180 days after the applicants were informed of the outcomes of the teachers’ disciplinary hearings.

“SECTION27 is now appealing the High Court’s judgment in the Supreme Court of Appeal so that the two educators be subjected to fresh hearings,” stated the law centre.

“Sace does in fact have the discretion to choose what sanctions it imposes on teachers. However, Sace incorrectly relies on its internal sanctioning policy as if it were law, and in doing so, imposes prescribed sanctions without considering the facts of each case or the severity of the charges against a teacher…

“As Sace allowed these two teachers back into the classroom, it should have considered whether it was necessary for them to undergo rehabilitation or retraining to address their violent behaviour.”

Sace is counter-appealing the high court order that it revise its Mandatory Sanctions Policy. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

US calls on South Africa to persuade Russia to comply with treaty that limits nuclear weapons
Maverick News

US calls on South Africa to persuade Russia to comply with treaty that limits nuclear weapons
Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
Maverick News

Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
‘Unimaginable tragedy’ as five pre-teen learners killed in horror smash in Cape Town
Maverick News

‘Unimaginable tragedy’ as five pre-teen learners killed in horror smash in Cape Town
South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Maverick News

South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Concourt rules Zuma tax records may be revealed in the ‘public interest’
Maverick News

Concourt rules Zuma tax records may be revealed in the ‘public interest’

TOP READS IN SECTION

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Maverick News

South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
Maverick News

Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.