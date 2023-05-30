Molima California Khuselo, supported by her children and a family member, lays a wreath for her husband at the SA National Defence Force’s 8th annual commemoration of the International Day of UN Peacekeepers at the De Brug mobilisation centre near Bloemfontein. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

In 2015, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) promised to honour the International Day of UN Peacekeepers on 29 May, remembering SANDF soldiers who died while on duty.

Speaking at the ceremony on behalf of all the families was Lerato Sejake, who lost her father, Jabulani Ben Sejake, on 20 May 2005. He was stationed in Lenasia and was part of One Battalion.

“On this day we honour all current and former members of the armed services, because our country’s greatness is built on the foundation of your courage and sacrifice. You give more to the nation to safeguard the veracity. To hold the flag high as it can be. A big salute to all the heroes,” Sejake said.

While she found the day very overwhelming and emotional, Sejake said she was grateful to have represented the families as she had always wanted to speak on their behalf. The families present at the event praised her speech, saying she said all that they would have wanted to say.

“Memorial Day is the day set aside to remember with gratitude and pride, all those who served and died for our country and our freedom. May your day be filled with memories and peace,” the programme for the service read.

“Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. South Africa will never forget their sacrifices.

“To those in uniform, serving today and to those who have served in the past, we honour you today and every day. God bless South Africa.” DM