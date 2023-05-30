Defend Truth

SANDF honours its fallen on International Day of UN Peacekeepers

Molima California Khuselo, supported by her children and a family member, lays a wreath for her husband at the SA National Defence Force’s 8th annual commemoration of the International Day of UN Peacekeepers at the De Brug mobilisation centre near Bloemfontein. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Felix Dlangamandla
30 May 2023
The SA National Defence Force held its 8th Annual commemoration of the International Day of UN Peacekeepers with a wreath-laying ceremony at the De Brug mobilisation centre near Bloemfontein.

In 2015, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) promised to honour the International Day of UN Peacekeepers on 29 May, remembering SANDF soldiers who died while on duty.

A silhouetted SANDF member stands at attention while the South African flag is raised. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Molima California Khuselo is overcome with emotion during the wreath-laying ceremony. Her young daughters Unathi and Sibongile are with a family member. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

A technician inspects a Rooivalk helicopter at the venue. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Emotional family members after laying wreaths at the International Day of UN Peacekeepers ceremony. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Lerato Sejake prepares to lay a wreath. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Speaking at the ceremony on behalf of all the families was Lerato Sejake, who lost her father, Jabulani Ben Sejake, on 20 May 2005. He was stationed in Lenasia and was part of One Battalion.

“On this day we honour all current and former members of the armed services, because our country’s greatness is built on the foundation of your courage and sacrifice. You give more to the nation to safeguard the veracity. To hold the flag high as it can be. A big salute to all the heroes,” Sejake said. 

While she found the day very overwhelming and emotional, Sejake said she was grateful to have represented the families as she had always wanted to speak on their behalf. The families present at the event praised her speech, saying she said all that they would have wanted to say.

Flags blow in an icy wind. The flags were completely lowered except for the South African flag which was at half mast in tribute to fallen soldiers. The flags were all later raised. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Solemn music marked the wreath-laying ceremony. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Families huddle under blankets in the icy weather. The rain stopped before the ceremony began. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

An army officer on a Badger IFV infantry fighting vehicle during the ceremony. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Wreaths are laid at the SANDF’s 8th Annual commemoration of the International Day of UN Peacekeepers. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

“Memorial Day is the day set aside to remember with gratitude and pride, all those who served and died for our country and our freedom. May your day be filled with memories and peace,” the programme for the service read.

“Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. South Africa will never forget their sacrifices.

“To those in uniform, serving today and to those who have served in the past, we honour you today and every day. God bless South Africa.” DM

