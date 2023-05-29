Defend Truth

OPEN LETTER

South African parents call for immediate repeal of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023

South African parents call for immediate repeal of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023
Ugandans read daily newspapers on 25 February 2014 with headlines and images of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signing anti-gay legislation in Kampala, Uganda, 24 February 2014. (Photo: EPA / Ronald Kabuubi)
By Relebogile Setshedi, Thabisile Msezane and Nandipha Jovula
29 May 2023
0

We, the founders and representatives of Parents, Friends and Families of South African Queers (PFSAQ), Lerato la Basadi and Isikhala Women’s Group, stand in solidarity with the LGBTIQ+ community in Uganda and across Africa, demanding the immediate termination of this unjust law.

Following today’s news of Uganda’s president, Yoweri Museveni, signing into law the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023, we, as a collective of South African NGOs dedicated to fighting gender-based violence and the challenges faced by LGBTIQ+ persons, write today with deep concern and urgency.

We implore the Ugandan government to immediately repeal this law that so flagrantly violates the rights of not only the LGBTIQ+ community, but also those who, like us, love and support them.

It is of great concern that this is the second law of its nature in just 10 years. The equally discriminatory and draconian Anti-Homosexuality Bill was signed into law by the president in February 2014, and annulled by the Constitutional Court six months later on a technicality. This continued and deliberate affront from the Ugandan government’s legislative arm is dangerous and unacceptable in a truly democratic country.

Let us take a moment to imagine a world where expressing love to our partners could lead to a sentence of death. A world where our self-expression as human beings is criminally punishable. A world where anyone who accepts us for who we are and supports our self-expression and celebrates our love is considered a criminal. This is a world none of us should tolerate.

The act now also criminalises consenting same-sex adult relationships with life imprisonment, and the “promotion of homosexuality” clause would mean that any NGO, civil society organisation, human rights activist or medical practitioner providing services to LGBTIQ+ individuals could face 20 years’ imprisonment, heavy fines and revocation of their permits.

We, not only as NGOs within the LGBTIQ+ community, but as human beings and fellow Africans, fervently plead for the complete withdrawal of this new law. We must recognise that legislation of this nature is not only an affront to the fundamental principles of human rights and equality, but also perpetuates stigma, discrimination and violence against a marginalised community that deserves our love, acceptance and protection.

To the leaders of Africa, especially those in South Africa and Uganda, we urge you to take a stand for justice and compassion. The progress we have made in advancing human rights and equality in our respective nations cannot be undermined by such regressive legislation. Let us be the beacons of hope, guiding our societies towards inclusivity, understanding and respect for all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

To the citizens of Uganda and Africa more broadly, we call upon you to reject prejudice and embrace diversity. Our continent is rich in cultures, traditions and histories that celebrate the uniqueness of its people. Our strength lies in our unity, in recognising the value of every individual, and in fostering a society that is just, inclusive and equitable. Together, we can build a future where love is not a crime and where every person can live authentically, without fear of persecution.

On 28 March this year, shortly after the Anti-Homosexuality Bill was first tabled, a group of Ugandan mothers penned an open letter to the country’s president and its people. The group’s impassioned plea that “all our children, no matter their age, sexual orientation and gender identity, need and deserve our love” is something we wish to echo.

“My child is a gift from God. My child is my child, irrespective of her sexual orientation,” says Thabisile Msezane (68), the founder of Lerato la Basadi, a group of Christian women who actively educate parents and communities on the need to respect the rights of LGBTIQ+ persons.

Nandipha Jovula (48), the founder of the anti-gender-based violence organisation, Isikhala Women’s Group, says: “As a parent of someone who is queer, all I can say is our children deserve to live like everyone else. To criminalise them won’t stop people from being gay. It will just force queer people to hide and suffer and will, without a doubt, increase suicide rates.

“The Ugandan government taking away queer people’s rights will not make them go away, but only cement the image of it as a tyrannical government that does not care about its citizens’ wellbeing.”

As parents, let us create a world where our children don’t have to hide who they are from us. Let us protect our children. They are gifts from God and we can’t change what has been created by Him. Our children deserve love and acceptance.

In conclusion, we stand in solidarity with the LGBTIQ+ community in Uganda and across Africa, demanding the immediate termination of this unjust law. Let us be guided by the principles of humanity, compassion and respect for the rights of all individuals. We believe in the power of unity and dialogue to bring about positive change and create a brighter future for Uganda, Africa and the world.  DM

Signed by the founders and representatives of PFSAQ, Lerato la Basadi and Isikhala Women’s Group:

Relebogile Setshedi, PFSAQ; Thabisile Msezane, Lerato la Basadi; and Nandipha Jovula, Isikhala Women’s Group.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
South Africa

Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - more glamour, more protests, and the Palme d'Or
Maverick Life

The 76th Cannes Film Festival – more glamour, more protests, and the Palme d'Or

TOP READS IN SECTION

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Maverick News

​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Ramaphosa appoints Judge Mojapelo to chair inquiry into Russian ship Lady R
Maverick News

Ramaphosa appoints Judge Mojapelo to chair inquiry into Russian ship Lady R

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.