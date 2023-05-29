DM168

GANGSTER SCOURGE

Durban drug wars – bodies keep piling up, while crime lab delays mean bloodshed continues

Durban drug wars – bodies keep piling up, while crime lab delays mean bloodshed continues
Sifiso Kunene.Photo:Supplied
By Greg Ardé
29 May 2023
0

While the death toll in drug-infested Wentworth rises, gangsters are operating with impunity because of delays in police forensic testing.

Last week, 35-year-old Sifiso Kunene was shot dead in the doorway of his home while holding his eight-month-old daughter. Kunene, an off-duty security guard, had done what few Wentworth residents had the courage to do. He rebuked gangsters in the poor south Durban neighbourhood, urging them to stop shooting in case their bullets hit a child.

Community activists in Wentworth and Sydenham say gang shootings linked to drug turf wars are a weekly occurrence.

And a veteran beat policeman who has worked the streets of Wentworth for more than a decade says the man responsible for Kunene’s murder was arrested twice in 2022 for illegal possession of firearms, but the cases were withdrawn because of delays relating to forensic testing.

A neighbour said Kunene’s widow fled their home with their nine-year-old son and baby daughter after the shooting.

“She is terrified. Her husband was just trying to protect his family. These flats have been shot up so many times.”

Durban drug wars

Wentworth corner near Sifiso Kunene’s flat. (Photo: Google Maps Street View)

At about 10am on 15 May, rival gang members were shooting at one another and Kunene shouted through the window for them to stop. His angry murderer, reportedly a member of the Hollywoods Gang, pushed open Kunene’s front door and shot the security guard in his chest.

The 20 or 30 drug matters before me alone will not result in a trial. Every one of the cases will be withdrawn because of the delays with lab tests.

The policeman, who can’t be named because he is not mandated to speak to the media, said: “This is incredibly frustrating. We arrested the shooter twice last year, but because of delays in police forensics, he was released. And then he shoots an innocent man. No wonder the community doesn’t have faith in the police.”

This week, the suspect handed himself over to police, was arrested and taken into custody.

A prosecutor and a magistrate in Durban with insight into drug cases confirmed to Daily Maverick that repeated delays with forensic testing meant cases against suspected gangsters and drug dealers were routinely dropped.

“What the policeman is telling you is true,” the prosecutor said.

The magistrate said: “This is definitely happening and it is happening a lot. You can’t get specimens back from the labs and there is no will to fix this. Ask yourself who benefits from this: gangsters and the people they corrupt.

“The 20 or 30 drug matters before me alone will not result in a trial. Every one of the cases will be withdrawn because of the delays with lab tests. After six months of delays, the case is withdrawn because the delays infringe the rights of the accused.

“How can you keep somebody in custody when the lab results take years… if they come back at all? This is frustrating the course of justice. Criminals know they will get away with it and good policemen feel hopeless.”

KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said he was not aware of claims by police about delays at forensic laboratories. But the director of public prosecutions in KZN, advocate Elaine Zungu, said: “The lack of a forensic laboratory in KZN has had an impact on the enrolment of cases.

“This is because without a forensic analysis report, the NPA cannot enrol a matter because the exhibit found cannot be said to be indeed a drug.”

Some of the uncut cocaine seized when police raided colleagues in Durban this week for dealing in drugs. (Photo: Supplied)

The policeman who spoke to Daily Maverick said many officers dealing with drugs and gangs bemoaned the delays in forensics, be they the testing of weapons for ballistics or evidence seized during drug busts. Laboratory tests took up to two years, he said.

“Ask yourself: when last was a big drug dealer successfully prosecuted in Durban?”

He cited the case of drug lord “Teddy Mafia” who constantly evaded prosecution in spite of being caught with drugs and unlicensed guns. He was referring to notorious Chatsworth drug lord Yaganathan Pillay, who was shot dead at home in January 2021.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Triple killing: Two men set alight and decapitated after suspected drug kingpin shot dead in Durban

The men suspected of killing him were beheaded in the street shortly afterwards, the killings indicative of the extreme violence of the drug trade in Durban.

In April, police shot dead five men suspected of murder during a raid on an upmarket block of flats. They were later accused in court papers of “assassinating” the men.

Police said the men were wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of drug lord Brandon “Puff” Kalicharan, his wife and his daughter in March.

They said drugs, cash and illegal firearms were found at the hideout of the five men they killed. Gregory Loftus, father of tow truck and taxi operator Bevan Loftus, one of the men killed in the raid, is demanding answers from the police and has alleged in court papers that key drug cops in Durban are corrupt. The case will be in court again on 30 May.

For Tracey-leigh Williams, the founder of non-profit organisation Wentworth Angels, tackling gang and drug violence in effect means dealing with police corruption.

This week, Durban police arrested two cops for possession and dealing in drugs, and seized cocaine worth R6-million.

“Police are on the payroll of gangs,” Williams said. “The community knows who does what and they would speak out but they fear for their lives.”

She said shootings were routine.

Loftus, regarded by many as high up in the Hollywoods Gang, had been accused of killings, “but since his passing, there have still been a number of killings”.

Williams said although the drug trade and violence were out of control, it had become normal in Wentworth. Stray bullets often killed or maimed residents.

Patricia and Brian Captuiex. (Photo: Supplied)

Residents lived in fear of the next shooting. “Recently an old man was shot. He had to have his leg amputated. A few years ago a 12-year-old child was in her lounge at home watching TV when a bullet hit her. She lost an eye. Two weeks ago a 16-year-old was shot… He died on the day that the man was shot with the baby.”

Patricia Captuiex lost her husband Brian to drug-related violence in 2021, although he had nothing to do with gangs or drugs.

‘Collateral damage’

Captuiex worked for the refineries in Wentworth. His son Brynton occasionally worked as a driver for Loftus. Patricia said family friends told her Brian was “collateral damage”. Members of the Cartel Gang were after a youngster and fired seven shots in the direction of the Captuiex house and Brian was shot dead.

Williams said three members of the Hollywoods Gang had been shot and injured since Loftus was shot dead.

The policeman who spoke to Daily Maverick said this meant rivals of the Hollywoods Gang were asserting themselves since the death of Loftus. “There is obviously a shake-up in the market. It’s hard to know exactly what is happening right now.”

Drug-related crime was out of control and affected everyone, said Kody Chetty, the vice-chairman of the community policing forum in nearby Asherville/Sydenham.

“Our community is riddled with various crimes and most of it is due to the infestation of drugs… Even petty crimes like stealing off clotheslines are directly linked to drugs,” Chetty said. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
South Africa

Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - more glamour, more protests, and the Palme d'Or
Maverick Life

The 76th Cannes Film Festival – more glamour, more protests, and the Palme d'Or

TOP READS IN SECTION

​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Maverick News

​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
They visited 2010 Soccer World Cup together - now El Chapo's cocaine allies could sink ex-Honduras president
DM168

They visited 2010 Soccer World Cup together – now El Chapo's cocaine allies could sink ex-Honduras president
You ANC nothing yet – another shocker from our Scorpio team
Maverick News

You ANC nothing yet – another shocker from our Scorpio team
We are Winnie and Nelson; Nelson and Winnie are us - a nation’s pain and triumph
DM168

We are Winnie and Nelson; Nelson and Winnie are us – a nation’s pain and triumph
ICC funding plan bowls SA’s cricketers a googly
DM168

ICC funding plan bowls SA’s cricketers a googly

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.