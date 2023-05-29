Sport

RUGBY WOMEN’S CUP

Bok Women claim Madagascar victory in Rugby Africa Women’s Cup

Bok Women claim Madagascar victory in Rugby Africa Women’s Cup
Bok women's fullback Byrhandre Dolf, who was recently called up from the Junior Boks, breaks out during South Africa's 87-0 win over Cameroon. Jakkie Cilliers (11) is in support. (Photo: Supplied: SA Rugby/Rugby Africa).
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
29 May 2023
0

The Springbok Women secured their place in the WXV 2 tournament after three convincing victories in the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup held in Madagascar.

The Springbok Women claimed a thumping 79-8 win over Madagascar on Sunday to make it three wins from three games in the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in Madagascar.

The win also secured qualification to the newly formed WXV 2 tournament, which will be played in the Western Cape in October.

The win over Madagascar follows the Springbok Women’s impressive 48-0 win over Kenya last Wednesday, and their battering 87-0 victory over Cameroon a week prior.

South Africa proved their dominance over their neighbours as they lifted the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup at the Stade Maki in Antananarivo.

“We are grateful to Rugby Africa for the opportunity, it was a wonderful experience and to everyone involved, we can only lift our hats,” said interim head coach Louis Koen. 

“This tournament also allowed us to bring in some younger players and blood them in Test rugby. The tour and conditions over here also allowed the team to bond and that will benefit us going forward.”

The Springbok Women secured their place in the WXV 2 tournament after three convincing victories in the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in Madagascar. (Photo: Supplied by SA Rugby/Rugby Africa).

Depth tested 

Because all three Test matches were played within eight days of each other, the Bok Women’s depth was tested across the tournament, while the fresh face of hooker Luchell Hanekom debuted on Sunday.

“We were really tested, especially against Kenya in terms of physicality. And today, we had to play for 80 minutes against an opponent who really refused to give up. They really came for us and there will be a lot of sore bodies tonight,” said Koen.

“Madagascar played with real passion, and they had a huge crowd backing them. Despite the scoreline, we were really asked questions.” 

Koen said the team grew in terms of unity on the trip to Madagascar, a sentiment echoed by centre Chumisa Qawe, who captained the Bok Women on their three-match tour. 

“The team really stuck together and that was wonderful to see how we had each other’s backs on the field,” said Qawe, adding that their focus was not on winning the Cup, but rather to improve every game and become better as a squad.

“We really got stuck in for each other. I am very proud of the way we responded today.” 

“We focussed on our own game plan and how we wanted to play, and we improved a lot in those areas. There was lots of clarity and I want to thank the coaching staff for the way they prepared us for this tournament.

“The nice part of this is that we now have some sort of foundation to go forward into the next tournament.”

Excellent tour 

Libbie Janse van Rensburg – who scored 15 points in the victory over Madagascar to extend her points-scoring record for South Africa to 144 – had an excellent tour, shifting between fullback and flyhalf.

“To play three matches in eight days is tough on the body, but we stuck to our guns,” said Janse van Rensburg.

“We needed to play well to make sure we qualify for the WXV tournament at home, where we can create awareness and give some exposure to our sponsors as well, as they are really beneficial to our effort to grow the game and lift the profile of women’s rugby. We are also going to face tougher teams at WXV, but that is where we want to go as a team.”

Winger Nomawethu Mabenge finished the tournament as the leading point- and try-scorer  – with 30 points and six tries – aided by her four-try display against Kenya. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
South Africa

Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - more glamour, more protests, and the Palme d'Or
Maverick Life

The 76th Cannes Film Festival – more glamour, more protests, and the Palme d'Or

TOP READS IN SECTION

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Maverick News

​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Ramaphosa appoints Judge Mojapelo to chair inquiry into Russian ship Lady R
Maverick News

Ramaphosa appoints Judge Mojapelo to chair inquiry into Russian ship Lady R

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.