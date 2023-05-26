Limes are in season, and there’s no time of year when we won’t use garlic, so let’s use both in a pair of recipes fit for a weeknight supper for the family.

This recipe may seem extravagant, but what if you owned two air fryers? The miniature revolution happening in our kitchens makes owning two of them a sensible idea, given how versatile they are proving to be.

Cook them one after the other if you have one air fryer, or, if you’re lucky enough to have two, use both simultaneously. The third option is to use one twin-drawer air fryer – one drawer for the chicken and the other for the potatoes. But the chicken will need to be rather small to fit a twin air fryer basket. Having said that, I have done that successfully in the past. Alternatively, turn a chicken into a crown roast using the lime and garlic from today’s recipe.

(Serves 2 to 4)

Ingredients

1 chicken, wing tips removed

2 limes, quartered

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

Salt and black pepper

Cooking oil spray

Method

Preheat the air fryer at 193℃ for 5 minutes.

Clean and dry the bird and season the cavity well with salt and black pepper.

Spoon the chopped garlic into the cavity followed by the lime quarters.

Season the outside all over with salt and pepper and spray generously with cooking oil spray.

Roast at 193℃ for 15 minutes.

Turn and roast at the same temperature for another 15 minutes.

Cover with foil and roast at 193℃ for another 25 minutes.

Deglaze by adding boiling water to the bottom of the basket and pouring it into a pot. Add Nomu chicken stock and lime juice, and reduce.

Rest the bird before carving.

For the roast potatoes:

8 medium-small potatoes

2 Tbsp butter

2 Tbsp cooking oil

1 tsp garlic powder

Salt

Black pepper

Method

Melt 2 Tbsp butter and add 2 Tbsp olive oil. Add 1 Tbsp of garlic powder. Season with salt and black pepper and stir. Let it stand for the garlic to infuse into the fats.

Preheat the air fryer to 175℃. Spray the basket with oil.

Toss the potatoes in the oil and butter, then pick them up individually with tongs, shaking off excess fat.

Place them in the air fryer basket and cook for 15 minutes at 175℃.

Toss in the fat again, return to the air fryer and cook for another 10 minutes at 200℃.

Toss in the fat a third time, and cook for a further 10 minutes at 200℃. DM

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.