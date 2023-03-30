TGIFOOD

SHOWPIECE

Throwback Thursday: Crown of chicken with sage and onion stuffing, air fryer style

Throwback Thursday: Crown of chicken with sage and onion stuffing, air fryer style
Tony Jackman’s roast crown of chicken cooked in an air fryer. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
30 Mar 2023
0

A crown of chicken, stuffed and golden brown as it emerges from your air fryer, is a great showpiece for a small dinner party. It can feed four as a main course following a starter; or cook two for a larger group.

Sage and onion stuffing is the old-fashioned filling for a stuffed chicken and has been cooked and served in the British tradition since the early Victoria era. Eliza Acton published a recipe for it in 1845, although she may turn in her grave at the thought of a chicken stuffed with it being cooked in an air fryer, whatever that is.

There’s something about the combination of sage and onion in a stuffing that makes a roast chicken positively dreamy in its flavour. Famous dishes stay with us for good reasons, and if you know this taste and its texture you’ll most likely understand why it is so famed and ever popular. It’s rare that anyone seems to make it any more, and there really is no reason to dump a good tradition just because it’s not the latest fad on the block.

The crown of chicken is the entire rib cage and all its breast meat, intact but, in this instance, deboned. The treat is that you get to prepare this all by yourself. But don’t be daunted…

Here’s the conventional method if you don’t want to cook it in an air fryer.

(Serves 2 to 4)

Ingredients

1 onion, finely chopped 

3 Tbsp butter 

1 glass of dry white wine 

100 ml chicken stock

2 Tbsp chopped sage leaves 

1 cup breadcrumbs 

Salt to taste 

Black pepper to taste 

1 beaten egg (optional)

Olive oil 

Method

For the stuffing: melt the butter and sauté the onion until softened. Add the sage and wine and cook it away by half. Add chicken stock and reduce by half again. Stir in the breadcrumbs off the heat and season with salt and black pepper. Allow it to cool, then stir in a beaten egg.

For the chicken: Cut away the leg-and-thigh portions and wings and remove the parson’s nose. Put these aside for another meal. Snip out the “wishbone” too.

You’re left with the carcass and both breasts. That’s the crown. But it still has the rib cage and keel bone. Now comes the tricky part. Bear this in mind before you begin to debone it: your goal is for the crown to be intact, with the rib cage and keel bone gone but the breasts and their skin intact, in one piece, “hinged” in the middle. This is not as difficult to achieve as you might think if you’ve never tried to do it.

I use a paring knife, or a boning knife. It needs to be sharp. On the underside of the breasts, cut in right against the bone cage towards the middle, slowly and carefully. Once both breasts are loosened but still covered with their skin, work the knife in small push-and-pull movements to disconnect the remaining part of the bone while leaving the skin intact at the centre. 

Place it skin side down on a clean board, season the underside with salt and pepper, and spoon in some of the stuffing (not too much or it will spill out when you tie it). The remainder can go into a ramekin/s to be cooked separately.

Push strands of kitchen string under the chicken crown in four or five places and tie in the centre. Place another piece of string under it lengthwise and tie it up. You have a chicken parcel. 

Brush olive oil all over the skin and season with salt and pepper.

Preheat the air fryer at 190℃ for 5 minutes.

Place the crown in, breast side up. Cook at 190℃ for 20 minutes.

Change the temperature to 160℃. Turn over and cook for another 15 minutes, at 160℃. Let it rest for 5 minutes before carving into slices with a very sharp knife. DM/TGIFood

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options