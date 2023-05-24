Business Maverick

CORPORATE LAW

Sectoral targets under the Employment Equity Act draft regulations need more clarity – legal experts

Sectoral targets under the Employment Equity Act draft regulations need more clarity – legal experts
(Image: iStock)
By Neesa Moodley
24 May 2023
0

The recent publication of the draft regulations under the amended Employment Equity Act has stirred up some controversy in business circles. There is, however, still time for businesses to have their say.

Companies have until 12 June to submit their comments on the proposed national economic sectors and employment equity numerical targets under the Employment Equity Act (EEA). Companies that employ less than 50 employees are exempt from the targets, irrespective of turnover.

Economic sectors including agriculture, forestry and fishing; mining; manufacturing; construction; financial and insurance activities; transportation and storage; information and communication; water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities; electricity, gas steam and air conditioning supply have been identified.

However, much is left to be desired in the published draft regulations. For example, what exactly falls under the “remediation activities” sector?

Melissa Cogger, a senior associate at law firm Bowmans, says one of the controversial amendments to the act concerns the minister’s power to determine sectoral numerical targets for designated employers.

“Currently, a designated employer’s employment equity plan must include numerical goals to achieve equitable representation of suitably qualified people from designated groups.  

“These numerical goals are a designated employer’s projection of what it will achieve in relation to its entire workforce at the end of its current employment equity plan. 

“Going forward, ‘goals’ and ‘targets’ rather than ‘quotas’ are applicable when a designated employer is considering the implementation of its employment equity plan,” she says.

The minister has proposed five-year sector targets in terms of population groups and gender for the four upper occupational levels (top management, senior management, professionally qualified and skilled) and for employees with disabilities. 

The proposed numerical targets for the various population groups (African, coloured, Indian and white) and genders must, where applicable, be proportional to the demographics of the economically active populations, whether national or provincial.  This has previously given rise to contention, which was ventilated before the Constitutional Court.

Imraan Mahomed, director of employment law practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, says designated employers must choose one demographic – either national or provincial – and utilise the chosen demographics for the duration of the business’ employment equity plan, in line with the five-year sector targets.

However, much needs to be clarified. For example, what if a national company chooses to use provincial demographics, but its head office is in Johannesburg and senior management has chosen to live in KwaZulu-Natal and work remotely?

Employers must also implement the five-year numerical goals and annual targets set out for semi-skilled and unskilled levels in their EE plans, which are not covered by the sector targets, by utilising the same demographics of the Economically Active Population (EAP) that they have chosen, whether national or provincial. 

Mahomed warns that the implementation of the amendments to the EEA sharply raises the distinction between numerical targets and quotas. 

“Employers need to be alive to these distinctions because the former is lawful while the latter is unlawful. Our law provides that an EE plan may provide for preferential treatment and numerical goals, but not quotas. 

“The Constitutional Court has already made it clear that an EE plan must be properly formulated (and not simply a tick-box exercise) and it must be applied in a lawful manner by an employer,” he says.

The primary distinction between numerical goals/targets and quotas lies in the flexibility of the standard. 

Quotas amount to prohibited job reservation and this was jettisoned with apartheid. Numerical targets,  however, are intended to serve as flexible employment guidelines. 

The Constitutional Court has already stated that the Constitution does not take issue with EE plans that rigidly allocate positions along the lines of race and gender, provided that the EE plan provides for certain specific deviations or exclusions. 

So, an EE plan may be deviated from, based on the operational requirements of the employer or where a candidate has scarce skills. A designated employer need only provide for limited flexibility; that is, a deviation from its general application.

If the EE plan is “rigidly” implemented, this could render a validly formulated numerical target a prohibited quota. This means that an employer can be challenged on the basis that the target became a quota – which is unlawful. The minimum standard that must be applied when determining whether the implementation of numerical targets is valid is based on whether it is rational.

 “The EE plan can only be implemented for its lawful purpose and nothing else. Once it is rigidly applied, it can hardly be said to be a measure that is being used as one designed to achieve or promote the achievement of equality, which is the ultimate objective of affirmative action measures,” Mahomed says, adding that employers cannot blindly follow numerical targets without due regard for the purpose of the achievement of equality. 

“This is done by inflexibly appointing applicants in ‘dogmatic compliance’ with the numerical targets of the EE plan. This would render the targets quotas. We anticipate that this will become very contested terrain in affirmative action law in years to come,” he notes.

Cogger says companies wanting to do any business with the state will be required to submit a certificate from the Department of Employment and Labour confirming that they comply with the act and its objectives. 

“This necessarily entails compliance with the relevant sectoral targets unless there are reasonable grounds to justify a failure to meet the sectoral targets. It is likely that the implementation of sectoral targets and the inability to meet them will end up in the courts,” she says. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Maverick News

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Cradock police confirm investigation into icy classroom terror of Masonwabe (5)
South Africa

Cradock police confirm investigation into icy classroom terror of Masonwabe (5)
Tendele Coal Mining sends in the bulldozers in rural KZN before crucial high court interdict ruling
Maverick News

Tendele Coal Mining sends in the bulldozers in rural KZN before crucial high court interdict ruling
A pond, a passion and YouTube help Marvellous Makhado escape the clutches of unemployment in Limpopo
Maverick News

A pond, a passion and YouTube help Marvellous Makhado escape the clutches of unemployment in Limpopo
South Africa resorts to triage as casualties pile up in devastating rare succulent poaching spree
South Africa

South Africa resorts to triage as casualties pile up in devastating rare succulent poaching spree

TOP READS IN SECTION

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Maverick News

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Ramaphosa’s former adviser Bejani Chauke part of Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace initiative
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s former adviser Bejani Chauke part of Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace initiative
Minister of defensive — Thandi Modise repeats ‘We put fokol’ on Lady R mantra as MPs demand answers
Maverick News

Minister of defensive — Thandi Modise repeats ‘We put fokol’ on Lady R mantra as MPs demand answers
Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis - and tender scandals
Maverick News

Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis – and tender scandals
Cocaine’s deadly destinations – the Durban link to the bodies piling up in Brazil’s drug battles
Maverick News

Cocaine’s deadly destinations – the Durban link to the bodies piling up in Brazil’s drug battles

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

The Gathering: Earth Edition

Until The Gathering: Earth Edition!

Join us at the Energy, Economy and Environment event of the year - either live in Cape Town or online from anywhere in the world!

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Join The Gathering: Earth Edition virtual event

Can’t make it to Cape Town for The Gathering: Earth Edition? No problem, you can join the virtual event from anywhere in the world.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Tendai Biti, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, and Richard Poplak.

Entry to the virtual event is free
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Streamed live from the Cape Town Convention Centre to wherever you are

Register for free→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.