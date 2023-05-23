Business Maverick

BUSINESS REFLECTION

After the Bell: All the bad news that’s fit to print

After the Bell: All the bad news that’s fit to print
(Image: iStock)
By Tim Cohen
23 May 2023
0

Good times are followed by bad, and the bad is followed by the good. The pendulum swings. We learn. We move on. History is a litany of triumphs of achievement and stupid relapses into conflict and brainlessness. But overall, the trajectory is upwards.

Allow me to pass on two pieces of statistical information.

First, can you guess which country in the world has the highest suicide rate? Well, that would be South Africa according to the World Health Organization (WHO) which puts the suicide rate in SA at 23.5 per 100,000 people. The runner-up is Russia, with 21.6, and South Korea, with 21.2. Just to illustrate the extent of the problem, at the bottom of the WHO list is Jordan, with a suicide rate of two people per 100,000. And yet, suicide is barely mentioned in the media, social or otherwise. Other lists put other countries higher, but generally, SA is pretty much up there.

And second, what about the proportion of people involved in car accidents who are drunk? Well, surprise! The top of that list is, you guessed it, South Africa. An earlier WHO study showed that 58% of car accidents in SA involved a drunk driver. The next closest country that year (2015) was Canada, which had around half that proportion. South Africans drive drunk, causing accidents, and the consequences are totally obvious. We know the syndrome; we know the consequences.

The country has been overwhelmed with bad news over the past few months, and the mood of the country is grumpier than a drunk buffalo with a headache (not driving a car, one presumes). From uncontrolled load shedding to, can you believe it, a cholera outbreak! I don’t think I have ever seen a more negative news flow in my 40 years of journalism. It’s just been unrelenting, awful and dispiriting.

Leaving aside for a moment the specifics of the actual issues involved, how should South Africans deal with this tornado of bad news? For God’s sake, give us a pinch of hope, a friend emailed me recently.

One approach is to just ignore it, and focus on the immediate issues that absolutely have to be surmounted, but other than that, fok voort, as they say in Afrikaans. It reminds me of that good news/bad news joke: 

The doctor says to the patient, “I have bad news and I have worse news.” “Give me the worst news first,” says the patient. “You have cancer,” says the doctor. “Oh no. What’s the bad news?” “You have Alzheimer’s.” “Well, at least I don’t have cancer,” says the patient.

The joke, of course, illustrates the obvious point that ignoring problems doesn’t in fact help. There are, instead, three ways, I think, to deal with bad news: contextualisation, negative visualisation and transformation.

Contextualisation is the process of ensuring that what you are feeling is in its proper context. It’s really the process of checking that you are not inadvertently overstating the problem because of the sheer volume of bad news.

And South Africa should be good at this — we have a PhD in catastrophising. The question to ask is whether SA circa 2023 is worse than SA circa 2019. Trust me, without wanting to minimise load shedding or drunk driving, or suicide, even with all that is happening around us, SA is still a better place now than it was then. All you need is context.

What about negative visualisation? This is a related process; the question you need to ask is this: is this the worst it could be? There are circumstances when the answer might be “yes”. But generally, when you think about it, the answer is “no, it could be worse”, and there is some comfort in that.

And the third system is transformation, and it’s my personal favourite because I suspect it might also be true of SA today: you need to think of the good news in the bad news. To put it differently, in what way will the bad news transform the situation into something better?

In a sense, history on a macro- and a micro-scale is constituted by vacillation from the mean: good times are followed by bad, and the bad is followed by the good. The pendulum swings. We learn. We move on. History is a litany of triumphs of achievement and stupid relapses into conflict and brainlessness. But overall, the trajectory is upwards.

Remember the Greek economic crisis? How it was going to destroy the European Union? How Greece was just overwhelmed with debt? Greece lost a third of its GDP from its peak to the trough in 2013. Well, I read yesterday, it is now back to one notch away from an investment grade rating.  

It’s like the hospital surgeon told his patient, “I have good news and bad news. Which do you want to hear first?” The patient said, “Give me the bad news.” The doctor said, “We are going to have to amputate both of your feet.” The patient said, “Oh, that’s terrible! What’s the good news?” The doctor said, “The patient in the next bed wants to buy your slippers.”

There is always a silver lining. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Minister of defensive — Thandi Modise repeats ‘We put fokol’ on Lady R mantra as MPs demand answers
Maverick News

Minister of defensive — Thandi Modise repeats ‘We put fokol’ on Lady R mantra as MPs demand answers
Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis - and tender scandals
Maverick News

Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis – and tender scandals
R77m and counting – taxpayers make lawyers rich for the sins of Qedani Mahlangu and her crew
South Africa

R77m and counting – taxpayers make lawyers rich for the sins of Qedani Mahlangu and her crew
District Six families fight eviction by new owner, having resisted apartheid forced removals 
Maverick News

District Six families fight eviction by new owner, having resisted apartheid forced removals 
Bulldozers clear way for mine through pristine Lower Zambezi National Park
Maverick News

Bulldozers clear way for mine through pristine Lower Zambezi National Park

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ramaphosa’s former adviser Bejani Chauke part of Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace initiative
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s former adviser Bejani Chauke part of Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace initiative
‘Unconscionable’: Competition Commission says Red Roses Africa marked up hand sanitiser sold to the SAPS by 236%
COVID-19

‘Unconscionable’: Competition Commission says Red Roses Africa marked up hand sanitiser sold to the SAPS by 236%
Top brass visit to KwaZulu-Natal signals ANC’s concern over its decline
South Africa

Top brass visit to KwaZulu-Natal signals ANC’s concern over its decline
R77m and counting – taxpayers make lawyers rich for the sins of Qedani Mahlangu and her crew
South Africa

R77m and counting – taxpayers make lawyers rich for the sins of Qedani Mahlangu and her crew
Russia relay — Presidency’s intelligence minister jets off to Moscow a week after the army chief’s visit
Maverick News

Russia relay — Presidency’s intelligence minister jets off to Moscow a week after the army chief’s visit

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.